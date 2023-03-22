THE WEEKLY FEED: DIRT BIKE BITD • SOCIALLY RELEVANT DIRT • VIDEO ON THE FASTEST MXER?

BLAST FROM THE PAST

This is a Dirt Bike Subscription ad that we shot in 1982 at Indian Dunes. Donnie Hansen and Johnny O’Mara are checking out the current issue (that has Johnny riding our test bike) of Dirt Bike. Donnie’s practice ‘works’ Honda is the main prop but the onlookers include Jim O’Neal, Phil Beckman (who was our Dirt Wheels Editor), Dennis West (our Art Director), Paul Lane and our esteemed owner, Roland Hinz (donning the Cycle World jersey).

A LOOK AT BILLY BOLT’S ABSOLUTE DOMINATION OF THE FIM SUPER ENDURO SERIES

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt not only claimed overall victory at all five rounds of this year’s FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, but the FE 350 racer dominated proceedings by winning all but one of the 15 races held. In celebration of Bolt’s dominance, a new final round highlight video is now live.

Billy Bolt: “It’s amazing to win just one world championship, so to have taken three SuperEnduro titles in a row now feels incredible. The dream continues! I wanted to get the job done in the first race at the final in Poland, so I could go on and enjoy the other two races, which I managed to do. Husqvarna Motorcycles are celebrating their 120th anniversary this year, so to be a part of that history is definitely something special.”

SHOT OF THE WEEK

This is from a Shan Moore IG Post. Shan is one of the top off-road photographers out there and we use a lot of his pics in Dirt Bike.

The IRC EnduroFest Hawaii, round two of the AMA US Hard Enduro Series held on the north shore of Oahu is complete and first place went to FMF/KTM’s Trystan Hart, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Ryder LeBlond in second, RPM Racing KTM’s Will Riordan in third. Enduro Engineering GasGas’ Josh Toth and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker rounded out the top five.

Nihilo has developed a Stainless Steel Deck Tool that is a fraction of the cost of the OEM special tool. The OEM tool retails for over $94.00 while the Nihilo Concepts tool is only $14.99. The stainless steel is durable and strong and will last for many years. Nihilo uses a laser to precision cut each tool the laser assures that they are exact copies of the OEM specification and will work on your bike perfectly every time. You must have this tool to properly set the deck height and power valve on your KTM if your head is not set up per factory specification you run the risk of stator failure and will have an improperly tuned motor.

Fitment:

2023 KTM 125 TBI

2023 Husqvarna 125 TBI

www.nihiloconcepts.com

