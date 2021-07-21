THE WEEKLY FEED: DECOSTER DIDN’T FAVOR SX • BETA’S NEW 250RR RACE EDITION • HILL CLIMBING VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST: DECOSTER RACING SUPERCROSS

This comes from my brother Mike Webb (he worked with Roger at Suzuki), who was commenting on a DeCoster shot from the LA Superbowl of Motocross. “RD  told me that he wasn’t comfortable with the indoor concept of motocross and that he never in his wildest dreams realized that one day it would far surpass MX in popularity. ” Thanks Mark Kiel for the photo!

 

 

NEWS

Multi-time off-road champion, Kailub Russell, has announced his decision to step away from the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after four rounds of racing with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. The winningest racer in GNCC history was fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing motocross and had plans to compete in the full 250MX series aboard the factory KTM 250 SX-F before suffering a broken jaw in a pre-season practice crash.

 

SOCIAL POKES

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

Highlights from round 02 of the Motoclimb Super Series are live! This is some wild hillclimbing race action!

Boy does this look like fun!

 

GEAR BAG

 

www.slavensracing.com 

ASV Inventions C6 Levers for 2022 KTM / Husqvarna / GasGas Models
ASV Inventions is excited to release their popular C6 Levers for 2022 KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas models. Both the clutch and brake levers feature an adjustable and unbreakable design that mounts into the stock perch or master cylinder. The C6 Levers are CNC machined in the USA from 6061 Billet Aluminum and feature a micro-indexing dial with four inches of on-the-fly reach adjustability. ASV offers these levers in five colors along with a limited six-year warranty.  Price: $110

www.ASVInventions.com

 

TESTING: BETA 250RR RACE EDITION

Getting a new Beta to test has been a problem since they’re selling every one they make. Here’s Ryan Koch out on a photo shoot with the Wolf, testing the Beta 250RR Race Edition.

We’re big on the 300 2-strokes, but are very impressed with the Beta 250RR Race Edition. It doesn’t have quite the grunt of their 300, but feels lighter, has less vibration and has a very smooth power band with a good mid to top hit.
Ryan likes to trials ride his off-road scoots and said the the Beta has good balance that mates to smooth power which allows him to ‘play’.
The 250RR Race Edition is a bit lighter than the standard models since it does not come with oil injection. Too, the suspension at both ends is a bit more polished.

 

Ryan gave top marks to the KYB ‘Beta Branded’ fork, strong Nissin brakes and the Brembo hydraulic clutch.

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Shooting photos is a big part of being a dirt bike editor. Back in the day the competition amongst the staff was incredible, I remember Clipper as being the tightest shooter and the most knowledgeable about photography. Hunky was also good with the focus ring. Some years later, we hired  Fran Kuhn and this man knew his F-stops! Today, it’s still just as crucial though the cameras are incredible with speed, resolution and auto focusing- though the bodies alone will set you back around six Gs.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW