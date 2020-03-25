THE WEEKLY FEED: DECOSTER BITD, STELLAR RACE VIDS, HOT NEW PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Roger DeCoster Saddleback Trans-AMA

CLASSIC SUPERBOWL COVERAGE FROM 1975!

Rocket Rex, Tony D, The Jammer, Marty Smith, RD, Mikkola, Zdenek Velky and the man of the day-Jimmy Ellis!

6D HELMETS SPRING 2020 COLLECTION

From the world-wide leader in helmet technology and the company that brought Omni-Directional Suspension (ODS) to helmets in 2013, 6D Helmets is excited to announce its 2020 Spring Collection. Each 6D helmet incorporates proprietary game changing advanced ODS technology which improves rider safety.

6D Helmets is proud to debut 3 exciting new designs in its class-leading ATR-2 off-road helmet. These cutting edge graphic designs (Core, Helo, and Recon) offer multiple colorways with something pleasing for every rider. “With current gear trends our customers will now have even more options to choose from while knowing that he or she has selected a helmet designed to mitigate energy over the broadest range of energy demands possible.” stated Bob Weber

“We love breaking down barriers with our brand, but the heart and soul of our helmets really lies within our exceptional energy management ODS technology.” said Bob Weber, 6D’s CEO and Cofounder.

Pro Circuit’s Throttle Tube for the 2018-2020 CRF250R/X and 2019-2020 CRF450R models is CNC-machined from aircraft quality aluminum and is stronger than the OEM plastic material. Pro Circuit also added a Teflon coating which will help to ensure a smoother twist of the throttle. Slide a Pro Circuit throttle tube on your new CRF model and twist the throttle with ease during your next ride at the track. $59.95

Sunstar 2020 Yamaha Works Triplestar Aluminum Rear Sprocket

