THE WEEKLY FEED: DECOSTER BITD, STELLAR RACE VIDS, HOT NEW PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Roger DeCoster Saddleback Trans-AMA

Snared from the Mark Kiel photo vaults is this shot of Roger DeCoster caught at the 1974 Saddleback Trans AMA.  Roger De Coster took the championship with four overall victories while his teammate, Dutchman Gerrit Wolsink took second place with one overall victory. Maico factory rider Adolf Weil finished in third place, while the top American rider was Bultaco’s Jim Pomeroy in fourth place. At the final Saddleback round Yamaha’s Pierre Karsmakers won, Roger finished second and Bultaco mounted Jim Pomeroy finished in third place.

 

REMEMBER WHEN?
Iconic photo of James Stewart scrubbing it under Ryan Villopoto to win the 2013 Monster Cup!

 

VIDS

 

 

CLASSIC SUPERBOWL COVERAGE FROM 1975!

Rocket Rex, Tony D, The Jammer, Marty Smith, RD, Mikkola, Zdenek Velky and the man of the day-Jimmy Ellis!

 

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

 

 

 

 

ON ANY SUNDAY: THE BIGGEST GAME CHANGER IN OFF-ROAD
This caption comes from my brother Mike. “Every couple of years I make it a point to watch On Any Sunday, I love Aberg and Robert in the MX segment, totally dig the Elsinore GP chapter as I was lucky enuff to race it and they used many of the same sections but my favorite is MS In Escorial Spain, it’s the reason off road was and still is badass…”

GEAR BAG

 

6D HELMETS  SPRING 2020 COLLECTION

From the world-wide leader in helmet technology and the company that brought Omni-Directional Suspension (ODS) to helmets in 2013, 6D Helmets is excited to announce its 2020 Spring Collection. Each 6D helmet incorporates proprietary game changing advanced ODS technology which improves rider safety.

6D Helmets is proud to debut 3 exciting new designs in its class-leading ATR-2 off-road helmet. These cutting edge graphic designs (Core, Helo, and Recon) offer multiple colorways with something pleasing for every rider. “With current gear trends our customers will now have even more options to choose from while knowing that he or she has selected a helmet designed to mitigate energy over the broadest range of energy demands possible.” stated Bob Weber

“We love breaking down barriers with our brand, but the heart and soul of our helmets really lies within our exceptional energy management ODS technology.” said Bob Weber, 6D’s CEO and Cofounder.

www.6Dhelmets.com

 

Pro Circuit’s Throttle Tube for the 2018-2020 CRF250R/X and 2019-2020 CRF450R models is CNC-machined from aircraft quality aluminum and is stronger than the OEM plastic material. Pro Circuit also added a Teflon coating which will help to ensure a smoother twist of the throttle. Slide a Pro Circuit throttle tube on your new CRF model and twist the throttle with ease during your next ride at the track. $59.95

www.procircuit.com 

 

CARBON FIBER PIPE GUARDS FROM SLAVENS RACING

 

Sunstar 2020 Yamaha Works Triplestar Aluminum Rear Sprocket
Sunstar’s Works Triplestar Aluminum Rear Sprocket  is constructed out of 7075-T6 Aerospace Grade Aluminum, reduces rotating mass in a critical area with its light weight. With durability in mind, mud grooves are implemented at the tooth area of the sprocket to minimize mud buildup in the deepest conditions while maximizing chain and sprocket life and money in your wallet. Available in a plethora of colors and sizes, the same Sprocket used by the Rock River Yamaha Team ensures all riders have access to factory level equipment at an affordable price.  $67.95

http://www.sunstar-braking.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The year is 2008 and this is an OMA race in, I believe Arkansas. The Team Mechanic Shane Nalley, himself a superb rider set up a Paul Whibley replica for me to race in the morning ‘old guy’ event. To be honest I sucked hard, instant arm pump via the noodles hanging out of my shoulders. The big Suzook was strong, stiff and wanted a man to handle it. I was failing miserably in this category. Eventually I calmed down, switched with Shane mid race to his personal ‘dual sported’ RMZ450 which was way calmed down and a joy to ride. John Gasso snapped the pic!
