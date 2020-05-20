THE WEEKLY FEED: DANNY CHANDLER MAMMOTH MX•VIDEO SHELTERING•RACING RESUMES

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Danny Chandler Mammoth MX 1976

Danny Chandler started his campaign to be one of the top riders in the world as a journeyman motocrosser. Racing locally in Northern California planted the seed, heading to bigger events like Mammoth Mountain’s yearly motocross event showed that Danny had the grit and most definitely the speed to take it to the next level. Here he’s on his Dirt Factory KTM in the Open Pro class. By 1982 mounted on a factory Honda, Danny was considered to be the fastest rider on the planet. Dominant wins at the Trophy and MX des Nations, a USGP victory and a Superbikers win painted his canvas as a brilliantly.  Mark Kiel- thanks for the killer photo!

 

GET OUT THE CAN OPENER, WE’RE OPENING BACK UP!

NEWS

RICKY RUSSELL HURT BATTLING FOR GNCC LEAD

 

SOCIAL DISTRACTIONS

 

 

 

 

VIDEO MADNESS

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

The popular catch cans that are secured on frames of factory bikes and our own Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race bikes can now be a works part of your own. Handmade from titanium, the catch can connects to the over flow on the radiator and is designed to capture coolant when the bike gets hot. The coolant will flow back into the radiator once your bike has cooled down. Its purpose is to maintain optimal coolant levels during a race. $169.00

www.procircuit.com

 

MATRIX X-8 KNEE BRACES
Mobius Braces introduce the all-new Storm Grey / Black colorway to the X8 Knee Brace collection. The X8 Knee Brace is  protective and comfortable  utilizing an innovative patent pending technology which incorporates the CCRS (Continuous Cable Routing System) to form an unparalleled system of support and protection. The composite dial makes fit adjustments on the fly and through pants easy. Fully lined with plush EVA foam, a comfortable, impact-absorbing surrounding is created. Includes one pair of braces and two extra sets of patellar shell pads for a precise fit. $399.95

COOL BITD

What a cool shot of Travis Fant videoing Cody Webb just as he was starting to blow up the hard enduro world in 2015.

Here’s the video- Aftershock and to this day it stands strong with tight filming, wicked obstacles and relentless action!

 

Mark Kiel grabbed this shot from Mammoth, 1976. It shows his Chatsworth high school buddy, and my neighbor, riding partner and friend the late Dan Dawson on his KTM battling with DG Suzuki mounted Marty Tripes and being chased by Danny “Magoo” Chandler.

 

YOU FINISHED WHERE?

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Love it, District 37 Enduro. 1979 Can-Am 370 Qualifier. The lid kills it- Bell RT, Carerra 98s, Jofama face guard, duck bill visor. Notice the bars, very early Answer Products units, my Countdown clock-roll chart and a VDO with a little rubber fairing I installed. Why? I saw a picture of Dick Burleson running one on his bike!
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag