THE WEEKLY FEED: DAN SMITH DESERT DOMINATOR, VIDEO HYSTERICS, KTM 300 BITD

Dan Smith absolutely dominated the desert from 1982 to 1989 winning an incredible 59 AMA District 37 desert races and 7 #1 Heavyweight plates racing for Husqvarna and KTM. Dan won five  Hare and Hound National titles (He is one of three men to earn the H&H title five times, and one of two—along with the late Danny Hamel—to win it five times in a row), the Baja 1000 in 1983 and the Baja 500 in 1984 along with wins in HDRA and BITD competition. He won the inaugural Whiskey Pete’s World Championship and the infamous Barstow to Vegas desert race. Dan was also very versatile logging in stellar results at the ISDE qualifiers when he participated in them in the early 80’s.  Dan made the switch to truck racing, with considerable success. Thanks to my buddy Karel Kramer for the photo!

 

 

Jody at MXA posed this great tribute to Dave Miller.

https://motocrossactionmag.com/godspeed-dave-miller-1954-2020/

This was at one of the infamous Brian Farnsworth trail rides in Prescott, AZ where we were treated to an incredible Invitational trail ride where we got to ride, chow down and possibly party a bit. It was (I believe 1987) and from right to left it’s Mark Phares, Billy Berrroth (Motonation), Charles Halcomb (Pro Golfer), an ugly old editor and my buddy Gordy!

Czecho, ISDE 1991. While I had a mechanical DNF on day 5 at the previous ISDE in Sweden, I was determined to get a medal in Czecho. I brought my suspension from home for a rented KTM 300 and the bike performed flawlessly. The days were incredibly long, 150- to 180 miles and because it never rained they kept cranking up the speed averages to make the trail times tough. I ended up on silver, will always be indebted to Mark Kariya for his help and his shooting prowess so I could document my escapades.
