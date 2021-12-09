THE WEEKLY FEED: COOP- AIRTIME TO GOLD • SUPER ENDURO COVERAGE AND HOT NEW PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: GUY COOPER MX TO ISDE

Together with the announcement of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 2022 off-road racing team lineup, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to also welcome Anthony DiBasilio as Team Manager of the highly accomplished program. DiBasilio started working under the KTM Group umbrella in 2008, taking on many roles within the company’s off-road racing division including rider mechanic, chief engine builder, assistant race-team manager and service technician/manager at the Husqvarna Motorcycles’ dealership level. With nearly 15 years of trusted experience in the off-road motorsport world, DiBasilio looks forward to accepting a new challenge with the familiar Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

FMF FACTORY KTM OFF-ROAD

With a veteran five-rider roster for 2022, the FMF KTM Factory Racing team is ready to race into the new year with a total of four No. 1 plates – and two runners-up – across the country’s premier national and regional offroad championships. Additionally, the FMF KTM Factory Racing team is pleased to welcome accomplished offroad racer and experienced Team Manager, Tim Weigand, to the team for 2022 and beyond.

In 2022, three KTM riders will proudly defend their No. 1 plates from coast to coast as three first-time champions emerged in 2021 with Ben Kelley clinching the GNCC title, Dante Oliveira taking the WORCS title – along with his second NGPC title – and Trystan Hart emerging victorious in the AMA Extreme Championship.

