THE WEEKLY FEED: COOP- AIRTIME TO GOLD • SUPER ENDURO COVERAGE AND HOT NEW PRODUCTS

Guy Cooper was in his waning days as a motocross threaten the early 90s, though his airborne antics were still legendary. He worked out a deal with Suzuki to race select MX Nationals, GNCC’s, ISDE qualifiers and some dual sport events. Coop had great results for the team including winning his first GNCC at the opener in Gainesville,  a top 10 finish at the infamous Tecate Enduro on a DR350 and his podium finish in a flooded Alligator Enduro on a DRS250 street legal dual sport. Capping it off was a gold medal in the 1994 ISDE at the Zink Ranch in Oklahoma.

 

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 OFF-ROAD TEAM LINEUP

ANTHONY DIBASILIO NAMED HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES OFF-ROAD RACING TEAM MANAGER
Together with the announcement of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 2022 off-road racing team lineup, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to also welcome Anthony DiBasilio as Team Manager of the highly accomplished program.
DiBasilio started working under the KTM Group umbrella in 2008, taking on many roles within the company’s off-road racing division including rider mechanic, chief engine builder, assistant race-team manager and service technician/manager at the Husqvarna Motorcycles’ dealership level. With nearly 15 years of trusted experience in the off-road motorsport world, DiBasilio looks forward to accepting a new challenge with the familiar Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

 

Coming into the 2022 season with a No. 1 plate proudly displayed aboard his FX 350, five-time AMA EnduroCross Champion Colton Haaker will look to defend his title and attempt to become the most decorated champion in the series with a sixth-career championship.

 

Also returning to the team is veteran Thad Duvall, who is looking to build upon his strong finish to the 2021 season where he claimed victory at the final round of the GNCC Series. DuVall battled injury earlier in the season but with a clean bill of health, the 32-year-old is ready to continue his title fight aboard the FX 350. DuVall will also compete in the AMA National Enduro Championship this season, where he is set to contest his first title in that series as well.

 

After a successful championship-winning run in the Pro2 division, Craig DeLong will fully make the jump into the premier class in 2022, racing aboard the FX 350 in both GNCC and National Enduro.

 

Trevor Bollinger heads into the 2022 season healthy and fully recovered from a long road of knee injuries. Bollinger will join his teammates DuVall and DeLong in the GNCC and National Enduro series this season, racing both aboard the FX 350.

 

Austin Walton will represent the team’s efforts on the west coast once again in 2022, competing in the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) and the AMA National Grand Prix Championship on the FX 450.

 

 

FMF FACTORY KTM OFF-ROAD

With a veteran five-rider roster for 2022, the FMF KTM Factory Racing team is ready to race into the new year with a total of four No. 1 plates – and two runners-up – across the country’s premier national and regional offroad championships. Additionally, the FMF KTM Factory Racing team is pleased to welcome accomplished offroad racer and experienced Team Manager, Tim Weigand, to the team for 2022 and beyond.

In 2022, three KTM riders will proudly defend their No. 1 plates from coast to coast as three first-time champions emerged in 2021 with Ben Kelley clinching the GNCC title, Dante Oliveira taking the WORCS title – along with his second NGPC title – and Trystan Hart emerging victorious in the AMA Extreme Championship.

Ben Kelley, the GNCC champion  is more than ready to back it up in 2022, once again racing aboard the KTM 350 XC-F in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and AMA National Enduro Championship.

 

Josh Toth returns to contest both east coast series, also racing aboard the KTM 350 XC-F. Toth finished a close runner-up in the 2021 National Enduro Championship and he will set his sights on a championship bid this upcoming season.

 

Dante Oliveira will return to defend his WORCS title on the KTM 450 XC-F, while also competing in the NGPC Series, where he is the reigning Pro Champion.

 

Taylor Robert, a three-time WORCS Champion, is excited to explore new terrain in 2022 as he lines up for the AMA National Hare & Hound Series, as well as AMA West Hare Scramble Series aboard the KTM 450 XC-F.

 

 

E-Blaze Headlight is the new addition to Polisport’s headlight range,  with its slim design that resembles a number plate.  This headlight comes with 6 LED light units, bright and powerful enough to make you ride in pitch black conditions. The LED lights are adjustable, so you can adjust them to fit your ride.  The E-Blaze will be available in 6 different colors to match your bike and features a mix of glossy and carbon fiber texture to make it look even better.

 

polisport.com

 

MOOSE RACING CARBON FIBER SKID PLATES

Moose Racing introduces their new carbon fiber skid plates. Reduce unnecessary weight while adding protection and durability with this high-quality skid plate by Eline. Composite plates are molded to the exact shape desired, making for a closer fit and a more protective plate. Carbon fiber plates absorb vibration and do not amplify sounds like aluminum plates do.  Mounting hardware included. Made in the U.S.A. Available for multiple applications at $174.95.

www.mooseracing.com 

 

Add a little style to your dirt bike with Nihilo Concepts Grip Donuts! Our Grip Donuts help prevent blisters on your thumbs as you tackle all types of terrain with your dirt bike, ATV, and bicycles. Pick up a pair today so you can start riding and racing in comfort for much longer. These grips work great for Motocross, Supercross, Enduro, and any other discipline. Made in the USA!

nihiloconcepts.com

Pro Circuit has just dropped three new hats for you. The notable Pro Circuit Globe is the focal point of two of the new designs, with the first being a well-liked Richardson Snapback. The Checkered Globe Hat in olive features a custom checkered globe patch stitched on the front and a mesh snapback in the back. They range in price from $23.92 to $41.75

procircuit.com 

This is the ’94 Mesquite Grand Prix, always one of the toughest races I went to every year. Casey Folks always laid out a great course, being a rider first and a promoter second. This year it was nice and wet, and had a riot on my RMX250. Of note, I was running the conventional Marzocchi fork for several reasons. It was easily adjustable and super plush. Two things always crucial in the Wolf book- comfort and easy on the bod.
