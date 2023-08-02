THE WEEKLY FEED: CONQUERING THE STEEPEST CLIMBS • LAPORTE-LOMMEL-TROPHEE DES NATIONS-BRILLIANT!

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Danny LaPorte, Honda mounted led Team USA’s charge at the brutal Lommel, Belgium sand track for the 1981 Trophee des Nations. Few expected much from Team USA (LaPorte, O’Mara, Hansen, and Sun), not knowing that LaPorte grew up riding the deep sand tracks in the Coachella valley. He was the top placing American, followed by Johnny O and the foursome easily won the 250cc Trophee des Nations. The next week they lined top for the MX des Nations in Germany, with similar results. It started a charge that lasted years!

Lommel Trophee des Nations results

Overall Individual top-5

1. André Vromans (Belgium/Yamaha) 1-1

2. Danny LaPorte (USA/Honda) 3-2

3. Johnny O’Mara (USA/Honda) 2-3

4. Kees Van Der Ven ((Netherlands/) 6-4

5. Hank Van Mierlo (Netherlands/) 5-5

Trophy (top-6)

1. USA (LaPorte, O’Mara, Sun, Hansen) 20 points

2. Belgium (Vromans, Everts, Velkeneers, Geboers) 37

3. Netherlands (Ven Der Ven, Rond, Van Mierlo, Wilken) 52

4. Luxembourg (Martens, Van Velthoven, Van Gijsegem, Sterckx) 73

5. Sweden (Carlqvist, Nyberg, Hansen, Carlsson) 92

6. West Germany (Dieffenbach, Maish, Dreshler, Toffen) 96

THIS GUY WAS A MUTANT!

Multi-time ISDT Gold Medalist and superior human for doing it in on this aircraft carrier, the great Herbert Schek in 1966.

NEWS

Little Raccoon National Enduro info

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Day one at the Red Bull Romaniacs was a tad hair ball. That’s Billy Bolt at the wheel!

VIDEO JUKEBOX

RED BULL ROMANIACS: IT’S ALL ABOUT NASTY

TESTING

Ryan Koch doing some long term testing on our KX250X machine. We’ve made some mods including a larger Acerbis tank, a bunch of good protection from Enduro Engineering, an FMF Q4 muffler and new rubber from Dunlop. This machine rates highly with our test staff with handling and suspension being at the top of the chart. Look for a full report in an upcoming issue of Dirt Bike.

GEAR BAG

KTM / HUSQVARNA / GASGAS 250 / 300 SX TIMING/DECK TOOL STAINLESS STEEL 2023 – 2024

Nihilo has designed a new deck and power Valve tool for the KTM and Husqvarna 250 and 300 Two Strokes. The service manual shows you how to adjust the deck height or “X”- distance for the piston protrusion and the “Z” –distance from the lower edge of the power valve flap to the upper edge of the cylinder. There is no need for a special depth gauge or the OEM tool, the Nihilo tool does it all in one. The stainless Steel tool is strong and will last a life time, all the distances are precision laser cut into the tool so there is no need for a depth gauge. Both the 250 and 300 adjustments are on the same tool the 300 is marked with a V cut out on the edge of the power valve adjustment, the X distance is the same for both bikes.

***This is for the new generation motor that is TBI not the TPI Current price$14.99

Nihilo Concepts

This kit contains the components necessary to raise your handlebars on your 2024 KTM XCW/XCFW/EXC/EXCF, 2024 HUSQVARNA TE/FE, or any model 2024 GASGAS 125-450cc by 5mm-20mm. Price: $44.95

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Ah, testing the 1986 KTM 500. This baby was a brute, making serious beans. I never really got comfortable with the WP suspension having trouble finding the sweet spot of plush and just firm enough. Total control was just a slogan as big time HP, mated to handling woes and a new rear disc brake that faded quickly hampered this editors ability to make good things happen. Love the Alpine Star boots, Aussie ISDE team colors!