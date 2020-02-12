THE WEEKLY FEED: CLASSIC MOTO, EXTREME VIDEOS, MUST-HAVE PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: 1978 Sears Point MX

NEWSWORTHY

Sherco’s Mario Roman won the Portuguese Hard Enduro Series

Mario: “It was a very good race for me with three and a half hours of tough racing. The track was challenging with a lot of rivers up and down which made it a very physical race with not a lot of chance for rest. Some of the streams were very slippery but I rode smart and smooth and Sherco Portugal made a great job preparing my bike for this race.”

SOCIAL DISTRACTION

RIP Dave McCoy

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

KREFT MOTO Centrifuge XL XPLOR PDS – Oversized Shock Reservoir

Starting in 2017 all KTM XC-W’s and EXC’s are outfitted with the WP XPlor PDS rear shock. This rear suspension design is simple, compact, lightweight, and offers excellent ground clearance for log crossings. It’s a great option for off-road and enduro riders – but it does have limitations.

Less Oil Volume: 40% less oil than a comparable WP linkage shock High Operating Temperature: 50°F hotter than a WP linkage shock Vulnerable to Fade: quickly loses damping force over riding time Rapid Fluid Damage: low fluid volume and high oil temperatures cause shock fluid to deteriorate rapidly



The new Kreft Moto Centrifuge XL not only increases the volume of the reservoir, it is paired with a unique centrifuge design, cooling fins, and Kashima coating which reduces operating temperature and friction. The result is consistent and predictable performance, even when the shock is working hard.

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Runs Cooler : reduced up to 25⁰ F

: reduced up to 25⁰ F Less Fade : reduced by 35%

: reduced by 35% Less Friction : reduced by 34%

: reduced by 34% More Oil Volume: increased by 18%

BENEFITS TO THE RIDER

More Consistent Feel & Performance

Improved Damping & Control

Extended Fluid Life

Ride Harder, Ride Longer, Ride Faster http://www.kreftmoto.com

www.polisport.com

Precision Concepts Ride Height Modification

Precision Concepts is giving you an inch over the competition with its Ride Height Modification. Aimed at those who struggle to touch the ground and often suffer the consequences as a result, this simple modification is made complex to maximize performance. Applicable to both the fork and the shock, Precision Concepts reworks the internals and has specific valving to retain the performance character while lowering the bike. This mod is best suited when large, high speed whoops and MX National style jumps are rare on your typical rides. For more information or to schedule your Ride Height Mod, contact us at (951) 697-8488

Price: $189.00+

www.precisionconceptsracing.com