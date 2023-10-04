THE WEEKLY FEED: CLASSIC HANNAH • WILD ENDURO GP VIDEO RECAP • HOT NEW PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Bob Hannah battling with Pierre Karsmakers at the 1976 Sears Point Trans AMA race. Killer pic from Mark Kiel

NEWS

SOCIAL DISTORTION

GODSPEED JEFF ALESSI

VIDEO JUKEBOX

Dag, these World Enduro guys rail!

GEAR BAG

Rekluse launches their most innovative auto clutch technology yet: EXP 4.0. EXP 4.0 offers riders more direct power delivery to the rear wheel, unmatched durability even under high temperatures, and an enhanced lever feel for more connected and precise control. Its highly responsive engagement is due to an improved base and wedge design with pins and bearings that enable rolling instead of sliding to expand the disk, reducing resistance in engagement. EXP 4.0

also provides unparalleled tuning flexibility through varying wedge weights and EXP springs to achieve each riders’ specific preference. Riders will have two exciting options to experience the benefits of EXP 4.0. Those seeking a complete auto clutch system can explore Rekluse RadiusX and RadiusCX auto clutch systems, which both now feature EXP 4.0 technology, depending on the application. For riders who already own a Rekluse auto clutch system with EXP 3.0, upgrading to the EXP 4.0 is a breeze with Rekluse EXP 4.0 upgrade kits.

Rekluse.com

Polisport continues to expand its range of plastic kits. The NEW Replica Plastic Kits (OEM 24’ style) now join the range of available colors (OEM 23′, White and Black), for the Beta RR 2T/4T 23-24 Enduro models*. This product comes with the same quality that Polisport has already accustomed its partners and customers to. The NEW Radiator Scoops join the previously released plastics, in the same colors as the plastic kits, and thus complete the look of these Beta models. Polisport’s Full Plastic Kits include headlight mask, front fender, rear fender, radiator scoops, side panels and fork guards. For these models, also comes with airbox cover.

polisport.com

The ECC is available in three different models – ECC 6, ECC 5 and ECC 4. All three share the same carbon frame, geometry, and kinematics, plus 29” wheel sizing. The tuned SRAM Eagle Powertrain Drive Unit with 600Wh battery is fitted on all ECC models. The ECC 6 and ECC 5 use the DVO powered by WP suspension and the ECC 4 is paired with RockShox suspension.

ECC 6 – Technical Highlights

All-new carbon frame and size-specific rear triangle

DVO powered by WP suspension package with cone valve tech

SRAM Eagle Powertrain featuring Auto & Coast shift

SRAM XO Eagle AXS Transmission 12s

RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post

Color – Electronic red

ECC 5 – Technical Highlights

All-new carbon frame and size-specific rear triangle

DVO powered by WP suspension package with cone valve tech

SRAM Eagle Powertrain featuring Auto & Coast shift

SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission 12s

GASGAS Pro dropper post

Color – Jet black

ECC 4 – Technical Highlights

All-new carbon frame and size-specific rear triangle

RockShox suspension package

SRAM Eagle Powertrain

SRAM GX Eagle 12s

GASGAS Pro dropper post

Color – Anthracite metallic / sangria red

GasGas ECC E-Bike

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This was my second race on the Kolbe Can-Am 370 Qualifier in 1979. I had joined the UEA Enduro club and was donning their colors at this District 37 Enduro. Two weeks earlier I had broken my ring finger at a desert enduro on an icy downhill. I was wearing my wedding ring and by the time I got home my finger was the size of a Twinkie. I had Roost (my wife) hacksaw it off. Of note, she had the ring repaired, and I crashed two more times and had to saw if off both times. After that, I bellied up to the smart bar and didn’t wear my ring when I raced.