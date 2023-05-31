THE WEEKLY FEED: CLASSIC GLOVER • TRYSTAN HART-NO FOOTPEGS AND STILL WINS!

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BROC 1980 L.A. SUPERCROSS WINNER

Dean Bradley, an incredibly talented shooter and wordsmith, has vaults of epic, back in the day pics. The photo is brilliant, the verbiage on point!

The first time I shot photos of This Guy, was way back in 1978. He competed in the AMA Motocross Championships from 1976 to 1988. He earned six AMA
National Championships, a record which stood for nearly 20 years until 2003. He is Broc Glover……Affectionately referred to as “The Golden Boy.”

Note: The L.A. Coliseum race was a double header, and the first time Glover raced Supercross as a pro. He won both mains.

 

HOW GNARLY IS TRYSTAN HART?

At last weekends’ Tough Like Rorr Hard Enduro Trystan Hart won. Nothing unusual there, except for the fact that he accomplished this feat after breaking off both footpegs- finishing the race on nubs. He never had a chance to replace them during the brutal main event where he battled with Cody Webb, Jonny Walker and Ryder LeBlond. At  some point he also had enough of a digger to go into the ‘full bullet head mode’. Trystan, sans footpegs and a missing visor won Tough Like RORR in 3 hours and twenty six minutes- 8 minutes ahead of Cody.

 

 

SHOT OF THE WEEK

This shot  is flat wicked! While Brad Freeman went on to finish second overall, it was his teammate Steve Holcombe (pictured) who won E2 and finished third overall. It’s in the current digital issue of Cycle News!

 

GEAR BAG

The new Full Wrap Fork Guards were developed to provide your bike’s suspension, an almost 360º protection, making sure your forks are free of chips and scratches. Easy to install, easy to remove. • Higher protection levels compared with OEM Fork Guards; • Nearly 360º protection to avoid chips and scratches

 

polisport.com

 

 

MIKA METALS SPROCKETS

 

Mika Metals rear sprockets are made out of T6 7075 aluminum, no other company uses a higher-grade aluminum while the front sprockets are made of the highest quality steel to withstand the rigors of off-road racing. Mika sprockets are extremely light and are designed with self-cleaning grooves to improve sprocket life. The tooth design is unique and increases power transfer. Designed for use on 50cc-450cc Motorcycles with multiple sprocket sizes to choose from.

 

mikametals.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is Perris moto and I’m race testing the 1985 CR500. I always preferred 500s since you can ride them in a higher gear and keep everything unloaded and less tense. I love this shot mainly due to a nice proper and very mixed outfit! JT helmet (one of my favorites ever!) JT mouth guard, Scotts, Hi Points and Sinisalo trousers. All favorites of the Wolfster.

 

