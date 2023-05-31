THE WEEKLY FEED: CLASSIC GLOVER • TRYSTAN HART-NO FOOTPEGS AND STILL WINS!

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BROC 1980 L.A. SUPERCROSS WINNER

Dean Bradley, an incredibly talented shooter and wordsmith, has vaults of epic, back in the day pics. The photo is brilliant, the verbiage on point!

The first time I shot photos of This Guy, was way back in 1978. He competed in the AMA Motocross Championships from 1976 to 1988. He earned six AMA

National Championships, a record which stood for nearly 20 years until 2003. He is Broc Glover……Affectionately referred to as “The Golden Boy.”

Note: The L.A. Coliseum race was a double header, and the first time Glover raced Supercross as a pro. He won both mains.

HOW GNARLY IS TRYSTAN HART?

At last weekends’ Tough Like Rorr Hard Enduro Trystan Hart won. Nothing unusual there, except for the fact that he accomplished this feat after breaking off both footpegs- finishing the race on nubs. He never had a chance to replace them during the brutal main event where he battled with Cody Webb, Jonny Walker and Ryder LeBlond. At some point he also had enough of a digger to go into the ‘full bullet head mode’. Trystan, sans footpegs and a missing visor won Tough Like RORR in 3 hours and twenty six minutes- 8 minutes ahead of Cody.

SHOT OF THE WEEK

This shot is flat wicked! While Brad Freeman went on to finish second overall, it was his teammate Steve Holcombe (pictured) who won E2 and finished third overall. It’s in the current digital issue of Cycle News!

