THE WEEKLY FEED: CHUCK SUN SEARS POINT TRANS AM • NEW PRODUCTS • SOCIAL CHAOS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CHUCK SUN 1979 TRANS-AM

Mark Kiel snared this shot of Team Husqvarna’s Chuck Sun at the 1979 Sears Point Trans-Am. In 1980 he signed with Honda and won the  AMA 500cc national motocross championship. In 1981, Chuck was selected along with Donny Hansen, Johnny O’Mara and Danny LaPorte to represent the United States as a member of first ever U.S. team to win the Motocross des Nations. Sun is the only Asian American to win a national pro motorcycle championship in American racing. In 2003, he was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Stew Baylor back in GNCC form. Great shot Darrin!

Mike Kiedrowski, Factory Honda 1989

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

GEAR BAG

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The Stormin’ Morman Karel Kramer shot this back in 1991. KTM 300, a game changer for the Wolfster!
