THE WEEKLY FEED: CARLSBAD USGP ’75, VIDEO SHAKERS & SOCIAL DISTRACTIONS

NEWS

Experience Baja’s Original

Tip to Tip Adventure!

The biggest, baddest Baja ride is back again in 2021. We will begin our adventure in Ensenada at the famous Estero Beach Hotel and finish 7-days later at Land’s End in Cabo San Lucas. Be prepared to make memories that will last a lifetime.

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eh5fo117803aec0d&llr=eagnzjpab

Rattlesnake Pre Registration Opens on 7/8/2020 at 8pm EST

The Brandywine Enduro Riders, host club of the Rattlesnake National Enduro in Cross Fork, PA, have been working closely with local authorities and the DCNR in that area. Through their cooperative efforts, we have been granted permission to race the Rattlesnake National Enduro on 7/26/2020 with a registration limit of 550 riders. The online Pre-registration opens on 7/8/20 at 8pm EST. Click HERE to register for the Rattlesnake National Enduro Rules for the Rattlesnake National will be similar to that of the Cherokee National Enduro. Please read through them carefully.

GEAR BAG

https://matrixracingproducts.com/

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

You want full stress? This is Parc Ferme following day 1 at the Swedish ISDE in 1990. It was my first trip participating in the Six days, following several years of trying to qualify for the team. My DR350 was pretty sano, fit with RM suspension, a Honda CR250 airbox and a special muffler that my buddy Doug John’s built for me. But 2/3 of the way through day one’s 175 miles she started running like a choked goat. I was fairly certain that there was dirt bouncing around in the float bowl and the thought of taking the carb apart in my 8 free minutes when it was hard just to see had me drooling. I was pumped that my good buddy Charles Halcomb stuck around for me (I was in the open 4-stroke class and it was one of the last of the racers to go and finished an hour after Charles!)

Anyway, Charles, Dale Stegal (to my left- Randy Hawkins mechanic) and Randy who is on the other side of the bike are trying to coach me through the ordeal. I got the carb apart, cleaned it, and got the float blow refitted; but I ran out of time and didn’t get it into the manifold. In my morning 10-minute work period I got everything buttoned up and barely had time to rush it to the start.

And of course she would not fire. I pushed the bike off the starting bridge, took the carb off and went through the process again. I had put the float bowl on wrong, holding the floats closed- so no gas! Zipped up she started and I left 14 minutes late. In the end I made it the final Special Test on day five, where the chain derailed on a furiously muddy grass track. I ended up houring out within a few clicks from the finish.

It was an amazing adventure and quite brutal. I couldn’t wait to get back the next year…