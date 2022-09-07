THE WEEKLY FEED: BROC GLOVER: TROPHY DES NATIONS MASTER • WILD EXTREME ENDURO VIDEO

This classic photo of Broc Glover at the 1983 Trophee des Nations in Czechoslovakia was brilliantly captioned by the shooter, the infamous Jack Burnicle. In 1983 the format was the Motocross des Nations- 500cc motorcycles, the Trophée des Nations- raced  250cc motorcycles, and the Coupe des Nations, for 125cc machines. Before 1984, the three events were held in different locations on different weekends, today they are combined into a single event with one rider per class. Team USA won with Broc Glover, Mark Barnett, David Bailey and Jeff Ward.

 

 

 

 

Jett Lawrence, captured by Garth Milan (Red Bull Content Pool) at Budds Creek.

 

Enduro Engineering’s Sherco Ignition Wire Guard fits all Sherco 250/300 Four Strokes from 2013 to present. It bolts on easily and offers protection for the exposed wiring that can easily be snagged in the off-road environment. It sells for $29.95

 

Z1R’s F.I. Fractal helmet is loaded with unique and valuable features. It is constructed of an injected polycarbonate shell that is DOT and ECE certified and equipped with a dual density EPS. They have fit it the latest generation MIPS® technology. The F.I. also has a deep channeled EPS for maximum air flow and a unique friction hinged visor that allows the rider to adjust it on the fly.  Suggested retail is $179.95. Available in sizes XS-3X.

 

Lighter and with extra ventilation for Motocross and Supermoto, the MX Disc & Bottom Fork Protector perfectly protects from rocks and roost. The bottom fork guard can be used and sold separately, and model-specific bottom fork guards are required.This performance part can be easily mounted without the need to remove the wheel, and all mounting hardware is included in the kit.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY (BECAUSE I RACED CAN-AM’S)

While Dick Burleson was the dominating force in the National Enduro world, Can-Am’s Skip Olson was a thorn in his shorts. Skip finished second in 1975 and 1976 and the big rider from Wisconsin was a hero for all of us who rode the Canadian marque.

Good times here in 1980 on my Kolbe sponsored Can-Am. The Fools Gold enduro was held up in Northern California and was one of my favorite events for years.

 

