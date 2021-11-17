THE WEEKLY FEED: BROC GLOVER BITD • NEW LEATT HELMETS • SOCIAL ITCHES

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BROC GLOVER 1982:

GOING UPSIDE DOWN

Back in 1982 the suspension revolution was still ramping up dramatically and got very interesting when Brad Lackey campaigned the UDX60 Simons Upside down fork in Europe at the GPs, and Factory Yamaha’s Broc Glover used the ‘UDX 60’ designed and built by Steve Simons for much of the year. In Broc’s words, “We ran the UDX 60 for the Supercross series and much of the outdoor nationals. Towards the end of the outdoors I switched back to our factory suspension as we had made good changes on the conventional fork. I believe I was the first AMA National rider to win with an upside down fork.”

Broc running the Simons fork at the 1982 Saddleback National.

 

Broc won the last National of 1982 at Castle Rock running conventional ‘Works’ forks. He’s battling with Donnie Hansen, who ended up winning the title by a mere three points!

 

 

NEWS

 

MALCOM SMITH ‘NO WIMPS IN BAJA’ RIDE

No Wimps

 

SOCIAL POKES

 

 

This wouldn’t pass the ‘socially acceptable’ advertising rules of today.

 

 

 

and to end the day with some non moto humor…

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

GEAR BAG

Leatt’s new lids for 2022

Leatt’s  new 2022 range of Moto Helmets, including the 9.5 Carbon 8.5 Composite, 7.5 and 3.5 are all dedicated to safety with their scientific approach. All Leatt helmets feature  360 ̊Turbine Technology, which are discs constructed from an energy-absorbing material designed to allow the head to move slightly inside the helmet during a crash reducing rotational, direct and deflective impact energy. This technology has two key advantages, the reduction of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and the absorption of energy upon impact at concussion level.

The Leatt Helmets are available in a broad range of colors to suit all tastes, the 9.5, 8.5 & 7.5 helmets also come with a FREE pair of bulletproof Velocity goggles!

 LEATT 9.5 CARBON HELMET: The 9.5 Carbon Helmet and 8.5 Composite Helmet come with premium protective features like four densities of impact foam cut into five sections, visor with breakaway function and emergency cheek pad removal. The highest level of impact protection is achieved using 360⁰ Turbine Technology, which reduces forces associated with concussion and rotational acceleration to the brain. It is also certified and tested to DOT and the New 2021 ECE 22.06 plus it exceeds new FIM standards.
LEATT 8.5 HELMET:  While large ventilation channels, a Pro-Fit elastic comfort liner and a hydration port provide all-day coolness and comfort. All helmets also feature a washable, anti-odor X-Static® Inner liner that wicks away moisture and offers excellent breathability. Both the 9.5 and 8.5 helmets come with FREE Leatt Velocity Goggles!

 

LEATT 7.5 HELMET: The 7.5 Helmet is constructed from a robust Injected Polymer Compound shell, offering exceptional protection at a mid-level price point. The 7.5 helmet is certified and tested to DOT and the New 2021 ECE 22.06 plus it exceeds new FIM standards. The 7.5 also features 360 Turbine technology as well as 4 densities of Impact foam for optimal protection across all areas, and has 3 shell sizes as well as a visor that breaks away and emergency cheek pad removal.
LEATT 3.5 HELMET: The 3.5 Helmet is a made from an injected polymer compound with the shell in three sizes and is both ECE and DOT certified. It is lightweight, well ventilated and features 360 Turbine technology as well as other safety features like a Break Away visor for rotational reduction in a crash. It is crammed with decades of knowledge, safety, science and finished off with a great price tag.

 

www.leatt.com 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The place: 1985- Gorman, California. Testing a modified Honda CR500 which for some reason I thought would make a good desert enduro machine. What’s incredible about this shot is someone you do not see see in it- Marty Tripes. He and I spent the day trail riding and to this day I remember how cool it was to ride with one of my heroes!

 

REMEMBERING KURT…

We lost Kurt Caselli this week, back in 2013. It still hurts. He had passion, he was gifted, he was humble. I found this shot I took at the WORCS race at Honolulu Hills in 2008 and used it as the Feed lead pic. Every time I ride I remember him telling brother Mike and I to race with a flat back. This would keep us in the proper posture and make us better. Thanks Kurty. Over and out.

