THE WEEKLY FEED: BROC GLOVER BITD • NEW LEATT HELMETS • SOCIAL ITCHES

Back in 1982 the suspension revolution was still ramping up dramatically and got very interesting when Brad Lackey campaigned the UDX60 Simons Upside down fork in Europe at the GPs, and Factory Yamaha’s Broc Glover used the ‘UDX 60’ designed and built by Steve Simons for much of the year. In Broc’s words, “We ran the UDX 60 for the Supercross series and much of the outdoor nationals. Towards the end of the outdoors I switched back to our factory suspension as we had made good changes on the conventional fork. I believe I was the first AMA National rider to win with an upside down fork.”

The place: 1985- Gorman, California. Testing a modified Honda CR500 which for some reason I thought would make a good desert enduro machine. What’s incredible about this shot is someone you do not see see in it- Marty Tripes. He and I spent the day trail riding and to this day I remember how cool it was to ride with one of my heroes!

We lost Kurt Caselli this week, back in 2013. It still hurts. He had passion, he was gifted, he was humble. I found this shot I took at the WORCS race at Honolulu Hills in 2008 and used it as the Feed lead pic. Every time I ride I remember him telling brother Mike and I to race with a flat back. This would keep us in the proper posture and make us better. Thanks Kurty. Over and out.