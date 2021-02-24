THE WEEKLY FEED: BRAD LACKEY SUPERBOWL • COVID CRUSHER HARD ENDURO • HOW TO EXTREME OFF-ROAD

BLAST FROM THE PAST
NEWS FLASH
•
ARMA SPORT NOW AVAILABLE DEALER DIRECT
ARMA Sport, the premium nutrition supplements company, is expanding! ARMA Sport has assembled a strong group of industry professionals and is now accepting retail dealer applications. Dealers interested in selling the ARMA Sport brand can contact the new Director of Sales, Darryl Atkins, ARMA Sport, for a dealer application and information on how to become an authorized ARMA Sport dealer at [email protected]
“We are very excited to be bringing the ARMA Sport brand to USA retailers across the country. We are equally excited to welcome Darryl Atkins to our sales team and the Arma Sport family. We hope you will check out our brand” – Jeremy McGrath, Co-Founder, ARMA Sport.
The ARMA portfolio currently includes three product categories:
- FIRE: NATURAL BOOST + FOCUS – our vegan formula gives your body a natural boost for sustained stamina and razor-sharp focus lasting up to six hours per serving.
- BLITZ: TRAINING COMPLEX – the perfect all-in-one stimulant-free training complex to take before, during, or after any workout or activity. BLITZ meets all of your training needs: lasting endurance, increased hydration, reduction of lactic acid, and more.
- RELOAD: PROTEIN COMPLEX – utilizes Curcugreen® (turmeric extract), MCT, and BioPerine® (black pepper extract) to rapidly deliver anti-inflammatories and antioxidants for post-workout recovery as well as provide a daily source of high-quality whey protein and BCAAs.
•
THE COVID CRUSHER HARD ENDURO
Story and photos by Larry Mayo
The Covid Crusher 2.0 was held at the Hollytree Off-road Center in Alabama. Despite cold 30 degree conditions and super slick trails everyone had a great time. Riders traveled 15+ hours to North Alabama, coming from as far as Vermont, Massachusetts, and Texas. After a winter break, 180 hard enduro enthusiasts were eager to either race Gold, Silver, Bronze or the new Iron class. The Bronze riders made up largest class with 80 registered participants.
The Bronze/ Iron riders had a short demanding section, the ‘Bronze/ Iron Challenge’.
Half-way through the lap the Gold/ Silver racers were challenged with ‘Meltdown Mountain’. This was one of the most difficult sections of the race, a steep uphill made of mud-covered rocks. Outside assistance was not allowed, but half-way through the race, participants started to give each other a hand to make it up the hill.
The OA and Gold class winner was 19 year-old Ryder LeBlond, with Quinn Wentzel in 2nd, and 2020 champ Nick Fahringer in 3rd. The Silver class was won by Nathan Taylor, followed by Greg Nolf and Jeffrey Hagewood.The Bronze class podium was filled by Michael Barrett on the top, Cody Bollinger in 2nd and Ethan Burkhart in 3rd.The winners of SEER’s inaugural Iron class are Tim Johnson in first, Eli Hamou in second, and Matt Harris in third.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
•
•
•
•
VIDEO JUKEBOX
ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode
ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode
GEAR BAG
TM DESIGNWORKS 2021 Honda Factory Edition SX Slide-N-Guide Kit
Comments are closed.