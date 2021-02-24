THE WEEKLY FEED: BRAD LACKEY SUPERBOWL • COVID CRUSHER HARD ENDURO • HOW TO EXTREME OFF-ROAD

BLAST FROM THE PAST

ARMA SPORT NOW AVAILABLE DEALER DIRECT

ARMA Sport, the premium nutrition supplements company, is expanding! ARMA Sport has assembled a strong group of industry professionals and is now accepting retail dealer applications. Dealers interested in selling the ARMA Sport brand can contact the new Director of Sales, Darryl Atkins, ARMA Sport, for a dealer application and information on how to become an authorized ARMA Sport dealer at [email protected]

“We are very excited to be bringing the ARMA Sport brand to USA retailers across the country. We are equally excited to welcome Darryl Atkins to our sales team and the Arma Sport family. We hope you will check out our brand” – Jeremy McGrath, Co-Founder, ARMA Sport.

The ARMA portfolio currently includes three product categories:

FIRE: NATURAL BOOST + FOCUS – our vegan formula gives your body a natural boost for sustained stamina and razor-sharp focus lasting up to six hours per serving.

BLITZ: TRAINING COMPLEX – the perfect all-in-one stimulant-free training complex to take before, during, or after any workout or activity. BLITZ meets all of your training needs: lasting endurance, increased hydration, reduction of lactic acid, and more.

RELOAD: PROTEIN COMPLEX – utilizes Curcugreen® (turmeric extract), MCT, and BioPerine® (black pepper extract) to rapidly deliver anti-inflammatories and antioxidants for post-workout recovery as well as provide a daily source of high-quality whey protein and BCAAs.

THE COVID CRUSHER HARD ENDURO

Story and photos by Larry Mayo

The Covid Crusher 2.0 was held at the Hollytree Off-road Center in Alabama. Despite cold 30 degree conditions and super slick trails everyone had a great time. Riders traveled 15+ hours to North Alabama, coming from as far as Vermont, Massachusetts, and Texas. After a winter break, 180 hard enduro enthusiasts were eager to either race Gold, Silver, Bronze or the new Iron class. The Bronze riders made up largest class with 80 registered participants.

The weather forecast leading up to the race weekend was kind of dim. Lots of rain for two days prior to the race and freezing temperatures were predicted the day of the race. Luckily the race day presented itself as dry, which made the temps in the low 30s bearable. Lining up at the start, racers were still chilly, but this quickly changed once the race started. Near the start were some water filled creeks that chilled everyone off again.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. and finishing at 1:00 p.m., the Covid Crusher 2.0 was a three-hour hard enduro with multiple checks. The racers had 180 minutes to complete as many laps, or reach as many check points, as possible. There were 3 scoring checks along the course, and each of them also marked a course split. Gold/ Silver class stayed on the main course and Bronze/ Iron continued on scaled down sections. The SEER team created a tough 8 mile course on rugged terrain, which almost doubled the distance from the previous year’s Covid Crusher. Hollytree Offroad is famous for its rocky creek beds, which were very slick and quickly became a challenge for even the most talented rider. The ground was very soggy from all the rain leading up to the race, and the ruts got very deep in many spots. Right from the start, very close to the pits, the action started. Within the first minute the Gold/ Silver riders got to ‘Nico’s Valley’, a brutal rocky uphill creek bed.

The Bronze/ Iron riders had a short demanding section, the ‘Bronze/ Iron Challenge’. Half-way through the lap the Gold/ Silver racers were challenged with ‘Meltdown Mountain’. This was one of the most difficult sections of the race, a steep uphill made of mud-covered rocks. Outside assistance was not allowed, but half-way through the race, participants started to give each other a hand to make it up the hill.

The OA and Gold class winner was 19 year-old Ryder LeBlond, with Quinn Wentzel in 2nd, and 2020 champ Nick Fahringer in 3rd. The Silver class was won by Nathan Taylor, followed by Greg Nolf and Jeffrey Hagewood.The Bronze class podium was filled by Michael Barrett on the top, Cody Bollinger in 2nd and Ethan Burkhart in 3rd.The winners of SEER’s inaugural Iron class are Tim Johnson in first, Eli Hamou in second, and Matt Harris in third. The overall winners Ryder LeBlond and Quinn Wentzel were the only two riders to make three laps. Nick Fahringer was just a few minutes short to complete his third lap. 45% of the field completed one full lap within the three hour race time.Of all racers, 75% made it to check 1, on top of Meltdown Mountain. pics

180 starters: record turn-out, from 22 states (pretty much the entire east coast)

8 mile tough course: lots of rocky creek beds, very slick, deep ruts on many spots

37 Gold riders

48 Silver

80 Bronz

21 Iron

TM DESIGNWORKS 2021 Honda Factory Edition SX Slide-N-Guide Kit

www.tmdesignworks.com,

