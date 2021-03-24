THE WEEKLY FEED: BLACKWATER 100 • GRINDING STONE EXTREME GALLERY • A $10,000.00 TRAIL RIDE?

BLAST FROM THE PAST: THE BLACKWATER 100

•

Cody Webb wins inaugural Grinding Stone Hard Enduro

Photo credit: Mary Rinell @mjsmotophotos

FactoryONE Sherco rider Cody Webb a took home top honors in their at the inaugural Grinding Stone Hard Enduro in Arizona. The deep desert sand, mixed with boulder filled washouts and sandstone climbs were no match for the pair of Sherco riders. This was the first round of the newly formed Kenda AMA Extreme Off-Road presented by XC Gear.

On the men’s side, Cody Webb would win the race by a margin of forty seconds over Red Bull KTM’s

Trystan Hart. Taylor Robert, also with Red Bull KTM, would round out the men’s podium. The four-hour

hare scramble format provided for some intense action on lap one between a quartet of riders, which

included the top three and Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker. Webb would eventually make a pass for

the lead just after lap one and would not relinquish it for the remainder of the hard enduro. Many riders could not

even finish a full lap, and thus, were stuck in the main race line. This caused the professionals to find

alternative lines, some of which seemed impossible. Of the deep men’s pro field, only the top 6 were

able to complete four full laps.

Men:

1.) Cody Webb FactoryONE Sherco

2.) Trystan Hart Red Bull KTM

3.) Taylor Robert Red Bull KTM

4.) Colton Haaker Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

One the women’s side, Louise Forsley would be the only female to complete a full lap in the rugged

conditions. She finished 57 th overall in a field of almost 200. In the extreme off-road discipline, you are

not permitted outside assistance when overcoming major obstacles. With that, you are only allowed to

receive help from other competitors. This shows you just how amazing Louise’s result is. Louise credits

her trials background, along with a rigorous fitness regimen as the driving force to her success.

Grinding Stone Gallery

Photos by Diahann Tanke

Diahann shot some great images from the Grinder in Page, AZ. Enjoy.

•

ISDE RENTAL NEWS

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce full details of the Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts packages that will be offered during this year’s International Six Days Enduro in Italy.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ experienced personnel will be on hand in Lombardy-Piedmont to support all Husqvarna Motorcycles mounted riders contesting the week-long event. The range of services on offer will include Husqvarna Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts.

Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Bike Rental

Husqvarna Motorcycles offers an exclusive rental program of Husqvarna motorcycles.

Available are 2022 enduro motorcycles for the following classes:

2-stroke: TE 250i, TE 300i

4-stroke: FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, FE 501

Order deadline for the bike rental is 30th of June 2021.

Riders interested in receiving further information should contact official Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers or importers. •

RACE A BRAND NEW GASGAS AT THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL SIX DAYS ENDURO!

ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BIKE RENTAL AND SUPPORT AT ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST-LOVED ENDURO RACES

We’re super excited to announce our exclusive bike rental and race service packages for the upcoming 2021 ISDE in Italy! As an official partner of this awesome, historic event, GASGAS is offering support to riders of all abilities, and from all countries. We want to help racers experience a truly enjoyable ISDE, on one of our 2022 model EC machines, while also offering convenient and comprehensive service and support. Put simply, we’ll take care of almost everything so you can GET ON THE GAS!

GASGAS reveal bike rental and service packages for 2021 ISDE

Compete on a brand-new 2022 model EC 2-stroke or 4-stroke

Race service package provides technical support and access to spare parts

We’re offering two incredible packages that are guaranteed to make any rider’s ISDE experience all the more enjoyable, and much more memorable! The first is our bike rental option – simply choose from one of our four 2022 EC enduro models and our skilled technicians will prepare the bike to the highest possible standard, so it’s ready to take on the grueling six-day event.

If you’re an existing GASGAS owner and planning to race your own bike in Italy, GasGas is offering an exclusive race service package.

To download our GASGAS Six Days bike rental order form, click here.



To download our GASGAS Six Days race service package order form, click here.

•

NEWS

ALL-NEW SPEED & SPORT ADVENTURES DUAL-SPORT TOUR COMPANY

A group of long-time well-known motorcycle industry insiders have formed a new company called Speed & Sport Adventure, LLC that will specialize in high-end dual-sport rides. The company will focus on providing VIP-style tours that are celebrity led with some of the biggest names in the motocross, supercross, off-road and road racing communities.

“There are a lot of fun tours around the world, but nothing that really caters to the ultra-high-end rider,” said Jennifer Emig. “Park City 2021 – the Legend’s Ride, will be based out of a house that is nearly 30,000 square feet. Every rider will have their own bedroom, private restroom and all the amenities that you would expect from a world-class tour. There is an indoor swimming pool, and some of the most-fun riding found anywhere in the country. We will have a private chef for some of the meals, celebrity riders that will be announced soon, and the ride will explore beautiful parts of Utah. There will be a wide variety of activities, world-class bench racing, and a few surprises.”

Speed & Sport Adventures is only accepting 9 riders for Park City 2021 – The Legend’s Ride – and the cost is $9850 per person, and riders must be 21 years or older. Riders are encouraged to bring their own bikes, but Speed & Sport Adventures also has a fleet of KTM 350 and 500EXC-Fs for rent. The company will also help arrange private jet service, helicopter pickup from the airport, and/or exotic car rental for an extra fee. A complete itinerary is available on company website.

Editors Note: This company is owned and run by the who’s who of the dirt bike world most of which are close friends and we’re hoping to get an invite to this Life styles of the Rich and Famous dirt bike adventure!!

•

SOCIAL DISTANCING

•

•

•

•

VIDEO JUKEBOX

Check out this footage from the Grinding Stone Hard Enduro. There’s some gnarly rock sections that are hair raising!!

GEAR BAG

www.mooseracing.com. http://www.mooseracing.com.

•

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

OVER AND OUT