THE WEEKLY FEED: BENGT ABERG RIP • NEW PRODS • 300 TPI HARD ENDURO SETUP

RIP BENGT ABERG (1944-2021)

Bengt Aberg, a two-time World Motocross champion, and a three-time Motocross des Nations winner passed away after fighting diabetes for a lengthy time. He was 76 years old. He won the FIM 500 World Motocross Championship in 1969 and 1970 racing for Factory Husqvarna. Aberg won his final 500cc GP in Luxembourg on a highly modified Yamaha TT500 built by Torsten Hallman and Sten Lundin. Bengt rode for the Bultaco factory in late ’74, 75 and 76. Years after retiring from racing he won he won the Swedish Ice Speedway National Championship in 1995.

Bengt, 1969 at the Pepperell, Massachusetts circuit. It’s interesting to see the lack of logos (or the clean look), the Jofa, the big Hooska 400 and the classic style of a World Champion.

