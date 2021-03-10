THE WEEKLY FEED: BENGT ABERG RIP • NEW PRODS • 300 TPI HARD ENDURO SETUP

RIP BENGT ABERG (1944-2021)

Bengt Aberg, a two-time World Motocross champion, and a three-time Motocross des Nations winner passed away after fighting diabetes for a lengthy time.  He was 76 years old. He won the FIM 500 World Motocross Championship in 1969 and 1970 racing for Factory Husqvarna. Aberg won his final 500cc GP in Luxembourg on a highly modified Yamaha TT500 built by Torsten Hallman and Sten Lundin. Bengt rode for the Bultaco factory in late ’74, 75 and 76. Years after retiring from racing he won he won the Swedish Ice Speedway National Championship in 1995.

BILLY BOLT’S HARD ENDURO SETUP- HQV TE300i TPI

Polisport presents a new addition to Armadillo’s range. The new performance part was designed to provide full protection to your silencer in extreme conditions. The Armadillo Extreme Silencer Guard is made of a dual compound -stainless steel and silicone – which provides better protection and impact absorption, also avoiding vibration noises like other full metallic protections.

Pro Circuit’s Factory Team Thermal is stylish,  has an incredibly soft feel and is lightweight. With their factory flag graphic printed on the wearer’s left chest, logo print on the sleeve and contrasting stitch throughout, the Factory Team Thermal is a great way to help stay warm through the colder months of the year and is a great addition to any motocrosser’s wardrobe. $35.00

Nihilo Concepts and Illusive Gloves team up to bring you the all new Nihilo Concepts Red / Flo Glove! Features a slim fit flex glove with adjustable velcro closure cuff, traction grip palm & finger points, stretch molded cuff, quick dry two-way stretch material & clarino fabric palm. $34.00

MOOSE RACING REAR FENDER PACK
Moose Racing’s  new rear fender pack mounts securely and easily to your bike’s rear fender with supplied mounting hardware. Constructed from a tough tarpaulin material base and heavy-duty denier fabric, protecting your cargo and easily handles the rigors of off-road riding all while looking stylish in the new tonal colorway. A wrap around zipper, plus a wide flap helps keeps the elements out while permitting full access to your gear inside. Available in a small or large size. MSRP is listed at $39.95-44.95.

 

Michigan 2-day Qualifier 1988. I’m racing a modified RM 250 and can recall the endless sand, whoops through the woods and the fact that I was dragging the caboose by the end of day two. It was also a great time of camaraderie traveling with Charles Halcomb, Randy Hawkins, meeting Kurt Hough and the Texan Todd Harris. Good times on the trail!
