THE WEEKLY FEED: BEACH RACE MADNESS • HOWERTON HQV DAYS • SOCIALLY APPROPRIATE DIRT

Photo by Mark Kiel

Kent Howerton came into the spotlight in 1973 when he raced just a few AMA Nationals in his rookie kickoff. The  Texan finished in with a 4th at the Lake Whitney 250 National (CZ mounted) and then a 5th overall in the Open class at  Houston. In 1974, Husqvarna mounted Howerton won his first 250 AMA National  in New Orleans and finished 6th overall in the 250 Motocross Championship.

Howerton signed his first factory contract with Husqvarna in 1975 for $8,000. He finished second behind Tony DiStefano in the 250cc championship, and was 5th in the 1975 AMA 500cc Motocross Championship. 1976 was a pivotal year for the Texan. He battled throughout the 500cc series with Gary Semics, winning the open class championship. He tallied a 4th overall int he 250 class and won one round in the Trans-AMA series.

Husqvarna would not win another AMA Motocross championship for 27-years!

Editor’s note: Love the Hallman gear and the Fox Airs!

2024 WORCS SCHEDULE

2024 HARD ENDURO SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

The FIM and Hard Enduro World Championship promoters have announced a provisional 2024 HEWC calendar with eight rounds scheduled including a British round and a return to TKO.

Joel Robert and Torsten Hallman. Two world champions who forged the path of the burgeoning motocross world.

 

This is a fun spoof on the original barn stormer “On Any Sunday”

WESTON BEACH RACE: MAYHEM IN THE UK!

Billy Bolt racing the Weston Beach race! This is epic!!!

Note: the actual race footage starts at around 8-minutes in, and for parents there is a bit of language coming out of the popular Brit. 

 

Fasthouse

Bullet Proof Designs KTM/Husqvarna/GASGAS/Sherco 21”/18” Wheel Set

Bullet Proof Designs new Wheel Set is lightweight and strong, using 7000 series aluminum rims, 6061 billet aluminum hubs, stainless steel HD spokes and nipples. The rim is sharp satin black anodized finish and hub is clear anodized aluminum finish. Three axle size spacers for rear are included for 20,22, and 25mm axle size.  Two spacers included for the front axle (22mm,26mm). Sherco wheel spacers included.

Price: $679.95

  bulletproofdesigns.com

Nihiclo Concepts has the Billet throttles housing for all late model KTM/HQV and GasGas 2 and 4 stroke machines

Nihiloconcepts

 

Tom Webb found this on his garage wall. It’s his ticket stub from the 1976 Super Bowl of Motocross. Check out the price of admission!

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is one of my favorite shots ever! Mark Kariya shot this, it was day 4 at the John Zinc ISDE Qualifier and was the final moto, and a muddy one at that. I had a great moto, though did land in a hole nearly sending me over the bars. I saved it, but my shoulder popped out of the socket. I rode for a half a lap howling, until it popped back in. I made the team that year, but struggled with the shoulder all the way through the Czecho ISDE.
