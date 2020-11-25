THE WEEKLY FEED: BAY MARE BITD • HOT PRODUCTS • SIZZLING VIDS • SOCIAL POKES

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BAY MARE BACK IN THE DAY

Cole Bros Maico mounted Hal Strauss battles with Von Peterson on his Mid Valley CZ at the infamous Bay Mare track located in the foothills of Moorpark. This track was the epitome of moto for the So Cal racer, hosting a National, an Inter-Am along with high voltage races that were highlighted by the local stars of the day. Jim West, Jim Wilson, Tom Rapp, John Desoto, Ken Zahrt, Tim Hart along with big time heroes in Brad Lackey, Bob Grossi and the Europeans: Aberg, Kring with Ake Jonnson and Sylvain Geboers and his works Suzuki. Thanks for the killer shot Mark Kiel!

ENDUROCROSS- HOW THE WOMEN CONQUER THE SPORT…

Thanks to Diahann Tanke for pics and words

The EnduroCross season was a short one, but squeezed to the bursting point with action. One of the unique factors about EnduroCross is that amateurs get to race the event! And this includes the Women’s Pro class. Here’s the three ladies who took the podium at the Glen Helen series and their thoughts on the event.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

Don’t miss out on the early access, 15% OFF SALE!

Just think, you won’t have to wait in long lines, worry about parking or navigate the headaches and hassles this Black Friday!

Click here (http://aomc.mx) and use COUPON CODE: BLACKFRIDAY2020 to shop for all the parts and accessories you’ve been waiting for to kick up some dirt, get back on the road or show up in awesome style. AOMC has everything you need to make your ride a whole lot more fun, enjoyable and safe!

*Excludes brands: Rekluse, Stacyc, Seat Concepts, All Balls, Supersprox, Vertex, Cylinder Works, Pivot Works, Hot Rods, Hot Cams and Wrench Rabbit.

www.klim.com

www.mooseracing.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY