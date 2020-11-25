THE WEEKLY FEED: BAY MARE BITD • HOT PRODUCTS • SIZZLING VIDS • SOCIAL POKES

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BAY MARE BACK IN THE DAY

Cole Bros Maico mounted Hal Strauss battles with Von Peterson on his Mid Valley CZ at the infamous Bay Mare track located in the foothills of Moorpark. This track was the epitome of moto for the So Cal racer, hosting a National,  an Inter-Am along with high voltage races that were highlighted by the local stars of the day. Jim West, Jim Wilson, Tom Rapp, John Desoto, Ken Zahrt, Tim Hart along with big time heroes in Brad Lackey, Bob Grossi and the Europeans: Aberg, Kring with Ake Jonnson and Sylvain Geboers and his works Suzuki. Thanks for the killer shot Mark Kiel!

 

ENDUROCROSS- HOW THE WOMEN CONQUER THE SPORT…

Thanks to Diahann Tanke for pics and words

The EnduroCross season was a short one, but squeezed to the bursting point with action. One of the unique factors about EnduroCross is that amateurs get to race the event!  And this includes the Women’s Pro class. Here’s  the three ladies who took the podium at the Glen Helen series and their thoughts on the event.

Shelby on training for EnduroCross: “I practice for EnduroCross by doing as many laps as I can on an actual EnduroCross track. It’s a style of riding this is hard to mimic but takes a lot of work to perfect.”

 

Morgan Tanke on bike setup for EnduroCross:  “An EnduroCross setup for me is night and day different than my off-road race bike. We always run a good Kenda gummy tire in the rear for extra traction in the obstacles. I’m not a very tall person so my EnduroCross bike is always lowered at least one inch. And I also like to setup my suspension pretty soft and forgiving to help out in the rock section.”

 

Louise Forsley on what is the hardest part of EnduroCross? “I think the hardest part about EnduroCross is staying consistent. There are many opportunities to make mistakes between the obstacles and the amount of laps we’re doing. The racers are all pretty close together too so if you go down it’s easy to lose a position.”

KLIM ANNOUNCES UPDATED KODIAK JACKET & PANT KLIM is redesigning the Kodiak Jacket & Pant, looking to make their most premium touring suit even more comfortable and versatile for motorcycle travelers. While the Idaho-based company hasn’t yet published full details, some exciting information has been released about the upcoming new gear. The redesigned Kodiak will feature upgrades across the board, including better mobility for range of motion, new fabric patterning for more comfort on the bike, more airflow with better venting, comprehensive weather protection with a removable storm collar, and an included down jacket for cold weather.

www.klim.com

 

Moose’s new Optimate Duo Charger tests and delivers only what the battery needs without ever overcharging or undercharging. Maintain any type of 12V lead-acid or 12.8V lithium battery from 2-20Ah. Offering a four-step program, a low volt start of 4V, and it delivers a constant 600mA current. Premium charge accessory cables are included with every charger. MSRP is listed at $42.95

www.mooseracing.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The pits at Valley Cycle Park (Muntz) circa 1974. My steed was ’72 CZ 400, I fit it with a plastic ‘coffin’ tank, moved up the shocks (helped by the guys at Horizon’s Unlimited) and after blowing up my Arnaco rear dampers the first time I tried the ‘moved up’ technology, I fit it with Yamaha ThermaFlo shocks. Behind me is my girlfriends (soon to become the boss) green Torino. That’s how we got to the races, I tossed it in her trunk!
