THE WEEKLY FEED: BAD MEDICINE HARD ENDURO • TY DAVIS BLASTER • EPIC OFF-ROAD VIDEO

After a motocross career that led to a 1990 AMA Supercross title in the 125 West, Ty Davis made the switch to off-road when ATK offered him a deal to race their machines. He raced in the four stroke Nationals and both the Baja 500 and 1000. This paved the way for a Kawasaki sponsorship in 1993 and this is when Ty Davis started his rise as an off-road force. He had some severe competition in the desert since his teammates were Danny Hamel and Larry Roeseler.  He ventured into the National Enduro series and won the title in 1995 and 1999, the National Hare and Hound championship in ’97, 98 & 200, 6 Baja victories and multiple ISDE medals have etched him as one of the most versatile champions to ever race a dirt bike.

 

TRYSTAN HART CHEWS ON BAD MEDICINE

Trystan Hart: “It was a very tough weekend for me. Ryder rode good all weekend, he set the bar very high, and something with me just seemed off. I was unable to match his intensity so I rode behind him most of the day. After multiple passes on the last lap, I made one stick right before the finish to get my fourth win in a row!”

 

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart made it four-straight in the 2022 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series over the weekend after securing a tight margin of victory in a close four-hour battle at the Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers in Little Hocking, Ohio. Serving as the second eastern round of the nationwide series, the weekend consisted of a two-day format with pro riders lining up for a prologue on Saturday to determine their start position for Sunday’s four-hour race. Coming into the weekend a bit under the weather, Hart conserved his energy over the two-hour qualifier to come away with a solid second-place starting position for racing.

Hart snared  the holeshot on Sunday, which segued into a four-hour battle with Ryder LeBlond.   The duo played cat and mouse for most of the race, staying within two minutes of each other for a majority of the four laps. Within the last 15 minutes of the race, Hart was finally able to make something stick as he solidified the lead just in time to capture his fourth-consecutive victory in the series.

 

Ryder LeBlond: “P2 this weekend! The robot and I were seconds apart for the entire 4 hours til the finish… was a gnarly trail ride! Want that win soooo bad now that I got a taste of it!”

 

 

Colton Haaker: “After four hours of racing in the Ohio mud, I finished with a third place on the podium,” Haaker said. “It was a tough day with challenging conditions. For me personally, I was having a tough time adapting and really just rode as smoothly and within my limits as much as possible. As usual, everything on the bike and team was great, I just have to be better. Simple as that.”

 

Overall Pro Results – Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers

  1. Trystan Hart (KTM)
  2. Ryder LeBlond (Hus)
  3. Colton Haaker (Hus)
  4. Keith Curtis (She)
  5. Logan Bolopue (She)

 

DAVID KNIGHT TAKES THE NIGHTMARE EXTREME ENDURO IN TENNESSEE

David Knight: “A very successful 2 weeks here in the USA, after a fourth last weekend I headed to Tennessee to race the Nightmare extreme enduro. It was another 4 hour race but starting at 6pm till 10pm so most of the race was in darkness. I took the win which is always nice, but what a brutal track. This was a proper hard enduro, nothing dodgy, just a real hard slog, push. In 4 hours, I managed 4 laps of a 6 mile track. It was one of the toughest races I’ve done since the Giles Lalay in 2001. I really enjoyed it, brutal the whole way around the track. Well done to everyone involved and great to have my old buddy Bart Hayes helping us, it’s been way way to long. Thanks to Phil at CCC and Mark at Task racing for the lights.

 

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Glenn Coldenhoff sends it big at the MXGP round in Spain. The Dutchman went 2-2 for the day.

 

 

Back in the days of Roll Charts and Countdown clocks! The 1980 Hi Mountain Enduro was a timekeeper and I dropped one second, besting my buddies Grant Palenske and Jeff Henning.
