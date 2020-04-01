THE WEEKLY FEED: APRIL ONE DIRT BIKE FUN, SUPERB RACING AND RIDING VIDS

View this post on Instagram

For the first #StayReadyToRace Challenge, get set to show us some speed! Introducing the #R2RGearUp Challenge It's as easy as it sounds – Simply record yourself getting dressed in your race gear as fast as you can and try to beat our KTM Athletes! Rules: 1- You need your gear to be buckled up and ready to hit the track. 2- You need the following equipment: Helmet / Jersey / Pants (or leather racing suit) / Gloves / Boots. 3- You need to start with all of your gear in front of you and nothing in your hands or on you. Share your performance with us by posting your videos in your feed or stories and tagging #R2RGearUp & @ktm_official! Ready, set, GO! #KTM #ReadyToRace