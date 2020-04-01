THE WEEKLY FEED: APRIL ONE DIRT BIKE FUN, SUPERB RACING AND RIDING VIDS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Danny LaPorte USGP 1980

Danny LaPorte’s rise to motocross stardom was firmly entrenched when he won his world championship in 1982. But prior to that he had made his name as 500 rider, winning the National Championship in 1979. In 1980 his results were mixed, at the Carlsbad USGP it was dominated by another California boy Marty Moates. Danny would sign with Honda in 1981, be a member of Trophy and Motocross des Nations U.S. squad that catapulted America into rarefied air, would sign with Yamaha in 1982 and win the 250 World Championships. Thanks to Mark Kiel was photo.

 

APRIL ONE

 

 

FAST DRESSED DUDES

 

RIDE AT HOME

NEWS

Ricky Johnson gets Covid-19 and beats it!

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

STEW AND SOME WILD ANTICS!

THIS IS FLAT RAD!

 

EPIC MXGP MOTO

 

 

 

 

EXTREME SKILLS: MANI CAN RIDE ANYTHING

 

CAIROLI: STAY HOME!

 

 

 

HOME SCHOOLING

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This was shot in Pennsylvania maybe 2012. KTM flew us out to test their entire line of off-road bikes the day before a National Enduro. Then we got to pick our bike of choice and race it in the enduro. It was a tough call since I loved the 300 2-stroke, but in testing on a dry woods loop, the 350 EXC-F was easier to ride. I chose it, then it rained all night and the event turned tough and ugly. It takes a California boy a little time to get used to snot racing in the woods but I came through it beat up but alive. I’m constantly amazed at how fast folks are back east, they dance through the woods at speeds that are stunning.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag