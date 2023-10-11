THE WEEKLY FEED: AMERICA’S FIRST MX DES NATION WIN• ENDUROCROSS ACTION • MX O NATIONS VIDEO RECAP

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Danny LaPorte, little known at the time in the GP world, would play a pivotal role in America winning both the Trophee and Motocross des Nations in 1981. The 1981 U.S. team was led by Roger DeCoster who had to talk Honda into backing the effort for an all-Honda squad to take on the worlds best motocross racers. They pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of motocross racing. Monsieur LaPorte’s second moto at the Motocross des Nations proved vital, when he fought to a second place finish giving the U.S. squad a one-point victory. This ‘B-Team’ started a 13-year American steamroller in the Motocross des Nations.

Register for Day in the Dirt

GEAR BAG

Moose Racing Voyager ADV Handguards

Moose Racing’s Voyager Handguards are designed for the Adventure/Touring rider. They use vehicle specific mounting system for Africa Twins, KTM ADV models, BMW ADV models, and Tenere’s that directly mounts to handlebar end with a ratcheting pre-positioned end cap fastener. Compact aluminum frame minimizes mounting, freeing up more area on the handlebars. Working vent louvers open or close to adjust the air flow when riding for maximum comfort no matter the weather conditions. Proudly made in the USA, MSRP is listed at $201.95.

www.mooseracing.com

•

Warp 9 Racing Adjustable Spoke Torque Wrench Kit

Proper spoke torque is important to keeping your wheels stronger and allowing for them to last longer. The Warp 9 Adjustable Spoke Torque Wrench Kit is made with a rubber wrapped handle to protect your rim from scratches your rim is protected from scratches. Included in the kit is Tips 5.1, 5.6, 5.8, 6.1, 6.3, 6.5, 6.7, 6.8, 6.9 and spline drive to cover a wide variety of spoke sizes. An extra standard handle is added for those tough disassembly jobs. All nicely placed inside a durable plastic case with a suggested torque spec sheet to help guide you.

$131.00

https://www.warp9racing.com

•

$139.99

EVS-Sports

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Barstow to Vegas 1989. I raced a KX500 in an event that was certainly out of my comfort zone. The year was bone dry and the dust was going to be miserable. If you look at the pic I’m wearing riding glasses, not goggles. The back story is that while practicing bomb runs on Saturday with Kenny Perry (a Team Green Desert specialist and a good friend) hanging dust invaded the goggle foam instantly painting the inside of the lens with dirt. KP said the trick was to smear Vaseline on all of the goggle foam, which would keep the dust out. Good plan…until Sunday morning with hundreds of Experts on the line of a dead engine start my goggles totally fogged up as I one-kicked the 500. I had a stellar start, but couldn’t see anything. With no air coming in they never unfogged. I had a pair of Smith riding glasses in my butt bag so I stopped, tossed the goggs and went racing. I ended up 39th overall, 6th in class and was pumped I came through unscathed. Who won my class? How about Honda’s Bruce Ogilvie, who also finished 4th overall.