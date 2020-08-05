THE WEEKLY FEED: AKE’S HYBRID YAMAHA•VIDEO’S THAT ROCK•SOCIAL SHOTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: AKE’S YAMAICO

Ake Jonsson was a full factory Maico rider from 1969 to 1972, when he was injured in the middle of the GP season.  That year he dominated the USA Trans-AMA series and was immediately hired by Yamaha with a 3-year contract. Ake had trouble dealing with the Yamaha and set out to make the bike work for his riding style. If you look closely at the photo above- it’s basically a Maico chassis, suspension and front wheel  with a Yamaha powerplant shoehorned inside. Check out the similarities to the Wheelsmith Maico below. Other than the shift of the driveline from the right side to the left, and the Yamaha rear wheel it’s a whole lot of Maico.

 

By 1975 Yamaha had made monumental strides in the suspension and power pulses on the Yamaha OW26. In the states Bob Hannah dominated the Florida Winter-Am series, Jimmy Weinert won the 500cc National Championship on a similar machine and Ake, though riddled with injuries again finished fourth in the 500cc World Championships.

 

NEWS

 

The FIRST and STILL THE BEST dirt bike adventure in Baja! Join us for the 26th running of ‘The Baja Ride’ April 10th through 19th 2021 Join us for our epic dirt bike adventure down the entire Baja peninsula. 1,500 miles of trails, beaches and memories. Space is limited so reserve now.

What is included?

  • 7 Epic days of riding, about 1500 miles
  • A relax day in Cabo, free for you to enjoy fishing, shopping or anything!
  • Arrival transport from San Diego airport to start if needed
  • 9 nights double occupancy lodging
  • Use of GPS and mount with marked courses, Hard, Standard, Easy
  • Welcome Dinner, and Farewell Dinner, 2-3 BBQ lunches en route
  • Private remote fuels stops.  Some with included fuel, others with fuel for purchase.
  • Rider awards
  • Luggage transport – 50 lb limit, overweight luggage charged at $10 per lb
  • 25 years experience satisfying riders with an EPIC Baja dirt bike adventure
  • 50+ years of riding and exploring trails, both Malcolm and Alexander, to give you the best ride
  • Expert experienced support team both on the course and on the highway
  • A commemorative ride shirt
  • Bike return Cabo to start point (Ensenada)
  • Optional bike transport from Riverside to Ensenada and/or Ensenada to Riverside (additional fee applies)
  • A RIDE TO REMEMBER!

Cost- Early Registration (before 9/10/20) – $3,999, Regular Registration (9/11/20 – 1/10/21) – $4,199, Late Registration (after 1/10/21) $4,499

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eh5fo117803aec0d&llr=eagnzjpab

 

MXGP is back! Following a five month break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the FIM Motocross World Championship is making its much-awaited return with a triple header in Latvia, with the MXGP of Latvia, MXGP of Riga and MXGP of Kegums.

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

Steward Baylor’s Second day on the KX450!

slbaylor5 ;Second on the day, second week back riding, and second time on the bike… Well I guess that makes for a good story line, flipped a quarter Friday morning on if we were goin to buy a kawi or not… you can see the outcome there… that obviously didn’t give us much time to work with, Fred and big joe gave us a 18” wheel and a spark arrestor, ripped a solid 15 minutes.

Steward says his plan is to race all of the major brands before making a decision on a team for 2021.

 

Of note -that's Mike Webb at the wheel!

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

Another angle of this slick waterfall from the Battle of the Goats

View this post on Instagram

Crowd pleaser 😂👌🏼🤟🏼 #endo #fail

A post shared by Cody Webb (@codywebb2) on

 

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit’s  Billet Ignition Cover for a 2010-2020 KLX110/L is a direct replacement for the OEM cover and will definitely offer a factory look. The new cover is CNC-machined from aircraft quality aluminum for strength and durability then anodized for surface hardness and reduced normal wear. This part is a must-have for any KLX110/L rider looking to trick out their mini moto machine. Price: $63.00

www.procircuit.com 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Found another shot from he Mesquite Grand Prix from 1991. This event was brutal, mainly due to the weird dirt/sand. It got incredibly hacky, the bike floated and control was just a slogan for me. My buddy Dick Burleson told me to loosen up and let it go, just like the way you ride mud. I failed miserably. Think I did good in class, but got lapped by Danny Hamel. That I do recall!

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag