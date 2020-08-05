THE WEEKLY FEED: AKE’S HYBRID YAMAHA•VIDEO’S THAT ROCK•SOCIAL SHOTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: AKE’S YAMAICO

Ake Jonsson was a full factory Maico rider from 1969 to 1972, when he was injured in the middle of the GP season. That year he dominated the USA Trans-AMA series and was immediately hired by Yamaha with a 3-year contract. Ake had trouble dealing with the Yamaha and set out to make the bike work for his riding style. If you look closely at the photo above- it’s basically a Maico chassis, suspension and front wheel with a Yamaha powerplant shoehorned inside. Check out the similarities to the Wheelsmith Maico below. Other than the shift of the driveline from the right side to the left, and the Yamaha rear wheel it’s a whole lot of Maico.

By 1975 Yamaha had made monumental strides in the suspension and power pulses on the Yamaha OW26. In the states Bob Hannah dominated the Florida Winter-Am series, Jimmy Weinert won the 500cc National Championship on a similar machine and Ake, though riddled with injuries again finished fourth in the 500cc World Championships.

What is included? 7 Epic days of riding, about 1500 miles

A relax day in Cabo, free for you to enjoy fishing, shopping or anything!

Arrival transport from San Diego airport to start if needed

9 nights double occupancy lodging

Use of GPS and mount with marked courses, Hard, Standard, Easy

Welcome Dinner, and Farewell Dinner, 2-3 BBQ lunches en route

Private remote fuels stops. Some with included fuel, others with fuel for purchase.

Rider awards

Luggage transport – 50 lb limit, overweight luggage charged at $10 per lb

25 years experience satisfying riders with an EPIC Baja dirt bike adventure

50+ years of riding and exploring trails, both Malcolm and Alexander, to give you the best ride

Expert experienced support team both on the course and on the highway

A commemorative ride shirt

Bike return Cabo to start point (Ensenada)

Optional bike transport from Riverside to Ensenada and/or Ensenada to Riverside (additional fee applies)

A RIDE TO REMEMBER! Cost- Early Registration (before 9/10/20) – $3,999, Regular Registration (9/11/20 – 1/10/21) – $4,199, Late Registration (after 1/10/21) $4,499

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eh5fo117803aec0d&llr=eagnzjpab

Steward Baylor’s Second day on the KX450!

slbaylor5 ;Second on the day, second week back riding, and second time on the bike… Well I guess that makes for a good story line, flipped a quarter Friday morning on if we were goin to buy a kawi or not… you can see the outcome there… that obviously didn’t give us much time to work with, Fred and big joe gave us a 18” wheel and a spark arrestor, ripped a solid 15 minutes.

Steward says his plan is to race all of the major brands before making a decision on a team for 2021.

Of note -that's Mike Webb at the wheel!

