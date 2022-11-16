THE WEEKLY FEED: A WHOLE LOTTA DIRT • JIM POMEROY BITD • SOCIAL DISTORTION POKES AND PRODS

Jim Pomeroy was the 1st American in a number of categories.  He was the 1st American to win a World MX Grand Prix, 1st to lead the world championship points, 1st to win in his debut GP event and the youngest to win a GP. He raced in Europe from 1973 to 1976, switched to Honda for ’77 and ’78 and where he finished behind Hannah in SX and 250 Nationals and was the first American to win a moto at the 500cc USGP at Carlsbad . He struggled with injuries in 1979, and wanted to return to Europe and the GPs. He finished off his career racing for the Beta factory. We lost Jim in 2006 when died in a car crash at the age of 53.

 

https://harden-offroad.com/legendary-events/handstands-at-100mph

 

The Beta Cup is back in 2023 for the 5th year in a row at the National Enduro Series! Rules for the Beta Cup are simple. Ride any Beta Motorcycle in any class that you qualify for. The rider that earns the most points in his or her NEPG class will win the Beta Cup along with a brand new Beta RR Motorcycle. This will give any rider a chance, whether they are an A, B, C, Schoolboy, or Women’s Rider. When entering your events you will simply sign up for an existing class in the National Enduro Series. Submit your entry by email to [email protected] to be entered in the Beta Cup. Email your Name, Class, Address, Phone Number, a photo of you, and what Beta Motorcycle you will be riding. Entry submissions must be received by the NEPG before any points will be added to the Beta Cup Season Race.

Manuel Lettenbichler is now 2x FIM Hard Enduro World Champion following an unforgettable 2022 race season. Only 7 points separated Mani from the second place contender in the provisional championship standings. In this episode of Unplugged we revisit Round 7 at Red Bull Outliers in the Canadian Badlands where Mani clinched the win with only 3-seconds to spare. But it’s not all serious. Mani, his legendary father Andreas, and his best friend Tobi aka Jeff D’Coster visit Revelstoke, BC following the race to get OFF ROAD with pockets & vents on their pants, and a rather loose itinerary.

BOISE ENDUROCROSS

 

 

After introducing their new Fast Flexx low bar, they had questions about the variety of bar bends they offer and why. The simple answer is ergonomics. Ergonomics is the study of one’s efficiency in their working environment. In other words, how efficient are you on your motorcycle or ATV? Do you have trouble keeping your elbows up? Are you in a powerful position to save or minimize a crash? Ergonomics not only plays a massive role in comfort, it plays a massive role in safety. Imagine buying a new car and not adjusting the seat position before driving it off the lot.

 

Click here to read about ergonomics!

 

https://enduroeng.com/

 

A BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY BROTHER MIKE!

 

Mike Webb Honda 160 mounted- Annuals riding zone-circa 1970

 

MWebb-Suzuki RMX250 (the Japanese version)-High desert-circa 1995

 

Mike Webb-Rieju MR300 Six Days-Last weekend!

 

This was always one of the toughest races I went to annually- Best in the Desert’s Mesquite Grand Prix. I believe this was 1993, I’m racing a modded Suzuki RMX250 and had a good outing on the machine. I was using a standard Marzocchi fork, an RM cylinder, head and pipe and went to the event with Dick Burleson, who was staying with me. We had a riot and both did well as I remember…at least that’s my story!
