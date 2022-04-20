THE WEEKLY FEED: 70’S GROOVIN’ WITH BAD BRAD • NEW PRODUCT SPECIAL • FUEL NEWS! • SOCIAL POKES

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Brad Lackey • 1972 CZ Ad • A GROOVY TIME

NEWS

American Motorcyclist Association Opposes Planned E15 Waiver

The waiver would allow for summertime E15 gasoline sales and potentially weaken already inadequate labeling standards

The American Motorcyclist Association strongly opposes the emergency waiver to allow summertime sales of E15 recently announced by the Biden administration, along with any attempt to weaken the already inadequate labeling standards at the pump that puts motorcyclists at risk of misfuelling.

None of the estimated 22 million motorcycles and ATVs in use in this country is certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to use fuel containing more than 10 percent ethanol by volume. E15, which contains 15 percent ethanol, is in fact illegal to use in motorcycles, boat engines, lawn mowers, chainsaws and other outdoor power equipment products.

“E15 has been shown to damage carbureted and fuel-injected motorcycles, reduce gas mileage and decrease shelf life of the gasoline,” said AMA Director of Government Relations Michael Sayre. “The fact that it is illegal to use in motorcycles, and that clear labeling at the pump is not required, poses a significant risk for misfuelling.”

The planned EPA waiver is set to be finalized before summertime sales begin on June 1. E15 sales are traditionally barred between June 1 and September 15 due to the blends’ higher volatility, which contributes to smog in the warmer months. According to the White House, the EPA will also consider working with states to expand E15 availability and modifying labeling at the fuel pump.

The AMA greatly opposes modifying labels at the pump that could potentially misinform customers. The AMA instead advocates for stronger labeling at the pump to make the potential dangers of E15 clear and concise. The inadequacy of labeling can be seen in the rise of Unleaded 88, a fuel that contains 15 percent ethanol and is deliberately mislabeled.

In lieu of proper labeling, the AMA continuously spreads awareness to members about the potential damage E15 can cause.

The EPA has acknowledged the growing scientific consensus that ethanol-blended fuels are worse for the environment than non-ethanol fuels, and economists and analysts doubt the waiver will have any measurable impact on lowering prices at the pump.

To learn more and take action, visit https://www.votervoice.net/ Motorcyclist/campaigns/94109/ respond.

SOCIAL DISTRACTIONS

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

LEATT 5.5 Wrist Brace

New for 2022! The Leatt 5.5 Wrist Brace is designed to offer confidence and support when riding following a wrist injury by limiting the movement and reducing the risk of hyperextension. Included are two interchangeable flex struts giving you the option of more or less rearward movement. Fastening is made easy using an ATOP cable system. The wrist strap is elasticated to prevent arm pump. A spare padding kit is included. Available in S/M or L/XL. $179.99.

www.leatt.com

Polisport releases a new range of innovative levers, with a pivot system and made with APT – Aero Parts Technology. APT is a proprietary compound that emulates the feel and touch of aluminum levers, that riders love and are used to while making the lever unbreakable and with any flex during use.Polisport levers are designed to mount into stock perch and master cylinder. The lever adapter is ultraprecise CNC machined out of high-grade aluminum for a super light design. The levers have a 3 fingers design for the clutch and brake side. The pivot system allows the lever to fold outward to prevent breakage in the event of a crash.

www.polisport.com

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

From the Mark Kiel library is this incredible shot from the Hopetown GP Mudhole in 1974. If you’re interested in Mark’s photos go to https://markkiel.smugmug.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

My race machine at this time (1985) was the Husqvarna WR400, a steed that had a brilliant motor with very strong bottom to mid, enough peak and an ideal gearbox. It was the best open class enduro machine by far. KTM no doubt witnessed the success and came out with their 350 MXC, a machine that was actually a punched out 250. It lacked the subtle tractable power of the HQV 400, was more explosive and really felt like a hot rodded 250 motocrosser. This photo was shot up in Gorman, which was my stomping grounds at the time.