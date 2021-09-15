THE WEEKLY FEED: ’22 ROCKSTAR EDITION HUSKY TE300i/FE350 • BURLESON BITD

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Destry Abbott and his wife have been literally fighting for their lives. Charlotte has ongoing treatments that are costly and a huge blow to the family. Below are words from Destry, a man who is in remission and is battling to save his partner.

Our kids and family have gone above and beyond to help take care of her during this time. We’ve had amazing close friends such as Cody Miller (from CM Offroad), who surprised us by donating and building up a KTM 150 from the ground up with help from the sponsors listed below specifically for the purpose of raffling it off to help raise funds for the battle we have in front of us. Road2Recovery is taking care of the logistics for the raffle and helping make a push to the community for us.

Many of you are aware of the non-profit DA8 Strong Foundation (501c3) that we started after Charlotte, and I recovered from our treatments back in 2017 focused on helping cancer patients. This is a passionate cause for us obviously and we really put a lot of work into helping cancer patients with this foundation. Ironically, the only cancer patients we can’t help with this foundation is ourselves since we are the founders and on the board of the foundation.

So, our ask of you is if you would be able to share the info regarding this raffle to help raise money for bills and traveling expenses that would mean so much to our family! We’re not the type of people to ask for anything, but we have some tough times ahead and could really use the help.

2021 EnduroCross Series kicks off this Saturday

The six-round 2021 GEICO AMA EnduroCross series will kick off this Saturday, September 18th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The EnduroCross Series makes its first appearance in Tulsa at the BOK Center. Tickets are available online at endurocross.com/tickets.

The 2021 AMA Endurocross Racing Series will be live streamed via FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, on its FloRacing Platform. It will then be released at a later date on MAVTV. Learn more at https://www.flosports.tv/.

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker will be back and aiming to earn his fifth AMA EnduroCross championship, which would tie him at the top of the list with Taddy Blazusiak. FactoryOne Sherco rider Cody Webb would normally be Haaker’s stiffest competition, but an injured wrist will have him starting the season on the sidelines. Who is next in line to challenge Haaker and Webb? FMF KTM’s Taylor Robert, a multi-time EnduroCross race winner will be back racing EnduroCross in 2021. Canadian Trystan Hart earned his first two EnduroCross wins in 2020 as a part of the FMF KTM Factory Racing team. He is focused on earning his first AMA EnduroCross championship in 2021. Cooper Abbott had a breakout season in 2020, earning a moto win and overall podium to help him earn fourth in the championship. The RPM KTM rider wants more this season. Cory Graffunder is an EnduroCross veteran that has earned multiple podium finishes. He finished fifth in 2020 and will be back for more in 2021.

2022 HUSQVARNA ROCKSTAR EDITIONS- TE300i and FE350

Headlining the revisions for MY22, both the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition now feature high quality, Factory Racing approved Brembo parts. With the clutch system delivering reliable, fade-free performance, stopping power is also improved thanks to the Brembo brake master cylinders and calipers working in unison with the all-new Galfer discs, guaranteeing consistent braking, even in the most extreme conditions.

Both models are carefully assembled with many components from the Technical Accessories range, used by the race winning Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing enduro team. Leading the upgrades, blue anodised CNC machined triple clamps, Michelin enduro tyres, a Supersprox rear sprocket, softer ODI grips, and a high-grip seat cover enhance both the handling and the durability of the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition models. In addition, the chromium molybdenum steel frames of each machine are finished with a tough, black powder coating for a true race team look.

Technical highlights TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition:

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

New Factory Racing approved Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake system

New Galfer brake discs front and rear

Black powder coated frame

Blue CNC machined triple clamps

Black seat cover with additional ribs

Front disc protector

Michelin Enduro tyres

Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

Blue chain guide

Grey ODI grips

Accessible Twin Air premium air filter for tool less maintenance

GEAR BAG

MOOSE RACING ADVENTURE SEAT KIT

mooseracing.com

Eline Carbon Muffler Guard

The all new Eline Carbon Muffler Guard protects your expensive muffler from crashes while also acting as a heat shield to prevent damage to soft luggage, saddlebags or panniers.

Carbon fiber construction

Mounting hardware included

Quick and easy installation

$159.95

Fits: O.E.M.muffler, FMF 4.1, FMF Q4

`19-22 KTM 250/350/450 SX-F/XC-F

`20-22 KTM 350/450/500 XCF-W/EXC-F/6Days

`19-22 Husqvarna FC/FX 250/350/450

`20-22 Husqvarna FE 250/350/450/501/S

`21-22 Gas Gas MC/EC/EX 250F/350F/450F

www.slavensracing.com

