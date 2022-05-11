THE WEEKLY FEED: 2023 SHERCO ENDURO MACHINES • BRUTAL HARD ENDURO VID • ICONIC MOTO HISTORY

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Sylvain Geboers, mounted on a Wheelsmith Maico AW440 at the Saddleback Trans-Am in 1976. He was in the waning days of his motocross career, where the Belgian racer, known as a sand specialist, finished in the top three of 250 GP’s for five straight years from 1968 to 1972. He raced for the CZ factory, and then the Suzuki powerhouse which included Joel Robert and Roger DeCoster. Sylvain won the 1971 500cc Trans-AMA championship. He retired in 1978 and went on to run the Suzuki GP motocross effort. He was actively involved with the World Championship efforts of his brother Eric, Georges Jobe, Greg Albertyn, Donnie Schmit, Mickael Pichon, Steve Ramon and the incredible Stefan Everts. Once again, thank you Mark Kiel for the wonderful photo!

 

2023 SHERCO ENDURO LINE

 

• Injected Molded Graphics

• Gray Sells Dalla Valle seat

• Coolant recovery system added

• Radiator fan 

• 4-stroke exhaust AKRAPOVIC

• Galfer Rotors/Brembo brakes

• AXP skidplate

• KYB Suspension (closed cartridge- this was mislabeled in the spec sheet above)

 

Sherco 300 SE
Sherco 450/500 SEF

 

NEWS

Get tickets now

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

(ARCHIVED) PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Jimmy Jarrett made his name being the dominant racer at the OMA series, winning the off-road series 4-times  (2004-2008) and then turned his trade to being a 6-time International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) gold medalist. Back in 2005, mounted on a Suzuki RM250, JJ was fast out of the hole and danced through the woods with great flow and smooth technique.

 

DIRT BIKE: BACK IN THE DAY

Back in 1987, Fran “The Leaper” Kuhn worked at Dirt Bike and was a superb journalist and an incredible photographer. This shot boiled out of Fran’s mind and here’s his take on an incredibly difficult triple exposure back in the dark ages when there was no Photoshop.

So, about that photo . . .I seem to remember we were trying to do something different with that XL because it wasn’t really all that exciting. Neat paint job, but as Rick would have said, “Talk about performance!”

So, it’s a triple exposure, Fujichrome 50—before Velvia came out. I put the film in the camera and made a couple of marks on the camera’s film rails and a line across the film itself. I shot the moon photos first, with a 400mm lens and a 2x extender, so basically an 800mm lens. It was on a tripod so it wouldn’t move.  Once I shot all 36 frames I rewound the film until I felt the film leader slip off the take-up spool, then stopped and opened the camera back. I used the marks on the film and camera to realign the film and wound it back to frame 1 on the film counter

The car was the second exposures. That was Lisa Piattoni’s dad’s car. We drove it up to the top of Sand Canyon Rd above Bear Divide to a big overlook of the Valley just below the old Nike Missile site up there.That was taken while standing and balancing a tripod on the top of a 12-foot ladder. It was a 20mm lens with a one of those little Vivitar 285 flashs we all used back then. I shot 36 frames and rewound the film, used the marks to align it, then advanced it back to frame 1 again.

The last shot was Jimmy Holley jumping the bike. I remember we shot it at Gorman. We all drove up there in a 4-5 trucks (we had some other test bikes) at some crazy early hour and started driving down the road looking for a jump. I think we were heading to that track near the Ford F-150 rock pile to try and find a big jump, but I could see the sun starting to get close to the horizon and realized we wouldn’t have time to get to the rock pile area before sunrise.

I noticed there was a drainage ditch that had been carved out next to the road so we pulled over and I asked Jimmy if he thought he could make something happen there. He though it might work, so he grabbed the bike and started jumping it.

I used a 28mm lens for that one. I had to put some black camera tape on the bottom third of a clear screw-on lens filter to protect the area where the car had been exposed from picking up any stray image of the ground and jump. I was laying flat on my stomach trying to pan with him in the dark so I wasn’t sure I was getting anything, or if it was even in focus. There wasn’t a lot of air under the bike but somehow Jimmy got just enough altitude to get the wheels clear above the mountains on the horizon. Somehow it all worked—crazy. I guess this is why they invented Photoshop : )

 

GEAR BAG

 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

That’s Fran “The Leaper” Kuhn and I testing 250 motocrossers in 1985 at our secret track that we called Unadilla West.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW