THE WEEKLY FEED: 2023 PRODUCT SPECIAL • OFF-ROAD TESTING • INSANE EXTREME ENDURO VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST

NEWS

•

Jeff Stanton Adventures offers off-road adventure motorcycle training and tours. Level 1 training, which is currently available, is designed to provide a rider who has never been off-road with the skills and confidence to use their adventure motorcycle on varied off-road terrain around the world. Level 2 training will be offered in 2023, and builds upon the skills taught in Level 1, and should provide riders with a comfortable mastery over their bike to take out into the real world. All training is delivered by fully accredited trainers.

Accompanying the training is a variety of adventure tours, that allow adventure bike riders to experience the natural beauty of Northern Michigan in a way that can only be seen from a motorcycle. Select adventure tours allow customers the opportunity to spend a day or two riding with Jeff Stanton himself, as he guides them though endless miles of trail in his home-state.

All Jeff Stanton Adventures tours and training sessions start from Two Hats Ranch in Big Rapids MI, where customers will enjoy rustically elegant accommodations and professionally prepared meals during their experience. All bookings include shuttle service from Grand Rapids Airport to Two Hats Ranch, and use of the customer’s choice of Triumph Tiger or Scrambler motorcycles once on-site. The current fleet of motorcycles at Jeff Stanton Adventures consists of the all-new Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Tiger 900 Rally, Tiger 900 GT, Scrambler 1200 XE, and Scrambler 900 motorcycles.

https://jeffstantonadventures.com

BABES IN THE DIRT X MOTOVENTURES TRAINING CAMP: ANZA, CA | OCT. 22nd & 23rd, 2022

Motoventures is partnering with Babes in the Dirt for a ladies weekend of dirt bike training. The weekend is about dialing in technique, body positioning, and running controlled drills that will enhance your riding skills considerably. With expert coaching in an awesome environment with a like-minded crew, they promise you will walk away better, faster, and a more capable rider. Sound like something you want to do, sign up before it’s too late!

Sign up here

www.motoventures.com

SOCIAL DISTORTION

•

•

•

VIDEO JUKEBOX

You want gnarly? The final World Hard Enduro round in Spain does not disappoint!

SHOT OF THE WEEK

TESTING

This week we made the trek to the high desert for some testing, training and much needed seat time. The trio was comprised of Tom and Mike Webb, and their riding buddy Shaun Langham. The temps had dropped back into the 90s (was 105 two weeks ago) and the Wolf was settling into his Beta 500 dual sporter, while brother Mike continued his Beta 300 build. Shaun was riding his dual sport KTM, anxiously awaiting his new KTM 300 XC and 300 SX. We’ll showcase these builds in a few months as Shaun always throws the bank at his personal rides.

GEAR BAG

Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2023 Helium collection is no exception. With market-leading performance and breathability combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials, the athletic fit delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more comfortable and connected while riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR’s Helium collection continues to set a higher standard for FXR’s already industry-leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

fxrracing.com

•

Leatt is proud to announce the launch of the new 2023 moto enduro range. The range includes a variety of unique designs in jackets, riding gear, and gloves, enabling you to go beyond in style! With the pandemic majorly restricting our freedom to move over the past two years, that is no longer the case; we are now able to go out, explore, try new things, and go beyond what we did before on two wheels. Leatt gives you the freedom to explore nature with confidence.

Here’s a look at their off-road jacket lineup:

Moto 5.5 Enduro Jacket

Moto 4.5 HydraDri Jacket

Moto 4.5 lite jacket

Moto 4.5 X-Flow Jacket

www.leatt.com

•

KTM has ditched the older-style alloy T-section that fits within the bike’s frame and joins the radiators; and has introduced a new plastic assembly. Unofficially, Samco Sport has dubbed this part the “Frame T-Piece” or “FTP”. Simply because it lives within the frame of the bike and resembles a T-shape. The OEM FTP comprises two main sections and are simply screwed together upon assembly of the bike.

That’s the OEM version on the left and Samco’s single piece silicone component on the right.

As the OEM Frame T-Piece is hidden within the frame, it is often difficult to diagnose if the two sections have loosened from one-another. The Samco Sport T-Piece hose eliminates all potential issues by creating a single piece designed not to break, crack or leak. This bold claim is also backed by Samco Sport’s Lifetime Warranty.

www.samcosport.com

fasthouse.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY