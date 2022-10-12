THE WEEKLY FEED: 2023 PRODUCT SPECIAL • OFF-ROAD TESTING • INSANE EXTREME ENDURO VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Desert racing has always been a man versus Mother Nature battle. Back in the early days, the 100cc class was hugely popular and their drivers had to use talent, cunning and obstinance to conquer the terrain.

 

NEWS

Josh Greco, the dude with the stylish mustache, will be on the starting box at this weekend’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Whether you are in Huntington Beach or watching from home, make sure to cheer him on. He will be ripping a GasGas in the 250 class. If you are at the event, Josh will be set up under the Phoenix Handlebars canopy. Come say hi, get an autograph and enjoy the festivities.

 

Jeff Stanton Adventures offers off-road adventure motorcycle training and tours. Level 1 training, which is currently available, is designed to provide a rider who has never been off-road with the skills and confidence to use their adventure motorcycle on varied off-road terrain around the world. Level 2 training will be offered in 2023, and builds upon the skills taught in Level 1, and should provide riders with a comfortable mastery over their bike to take out into the real world. All training is delivered by fully accredited trainers.

Accompanying the training is a variety of adventure tours, that allow adventure bike riders to experience the natural beauty of Northern Michigan in a way that can only be seen from a motorcycle. Select adventure tours allow customers the opportunity to spend a day or two riding with Jeff Stanton himself, as he guides them though endless miles of trail in his home-state.

All Jeff Stanton Adventures tours and training sessions start from Two Hats Ranch in Big Rapids MI, where customers will enjoy rustically elegant accommodations and professionally prepared meals during their experience. All bookings include shuttle service from Grand Rapids Airport to Two Hats Ranch, and use of the customer’s choice of Triumph Tiger or Scrambler motorcycles once on-site. The current fleet of motorcycles at Jeff Stanton Adventures consists of the all-new Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Tiger 900 Rally, Tiger 900 GT, Scrambler 1200 XE, and Scrambler 900 motorcycles.

https://jeffstantonadventures.com

 

BABES IN THE DIRT X MOTOVENTURES TRAINING CAMP: ANZA, CA | OCT. 22nd & 23rd, 2022

Motoventures is partnering with Babes in the Dirt for a ladies weekend of dirt bike training. The weekend is about dialing in technique, body positioning, and running controlled drills that will enhance your riding skills considerably. With expert coaching in an awesome environment with a like-minded crew, they promise you will walk away better, faster, and a more capable rider. Sound like something you want to do, sign up before it’s too late!

Sign up here

www.motoventures.com

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

You want gnarly? The final World Hard Enduro round in Spain does not disappoint! 

 

SHOT OF THE WEEK

Graham Jarvis man handles his Jarvis Racing HQV300 at the final round of the FIM Hard Enduro series. Edging close to 50 years old, the extreme enduro superstar finished third overall in the World Championship. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool.

 

TESTING

This week we made the trek to the high desert for some testing, training and much needed seat time. The trio was comprised of Tom and Mike Webb, and their riding buddy Shaun Langham. The temps had dropped back into the 90s (was 105 two weeks ago) and the Wolf was settling into his Beta 500 dual sporter, while brother Mike continued his Beta 300 build. Shaun was riding his dual sport KTM, anxiously awaiting his new KTM 300 XC and 300 SX. We’ll showcase these builds in a few months as Shaun always throws the bank at his personal rides.

M Webb’s Beta 300: He’s testing several Slavens Racing mods including one of their Billetron ‘Lectron’ Mule carburetors, an ECU off of the MX version of the Beta 300 and gearing. Suspension is next on the list.

 

One facet of the 300RR that Mikes loves is having a linkage bike again. He feels that the machines stays up nicely under hacky duress, and while not cushy, it is versatile in its appetite for ugly stuff.

 

 

The Wolf is loving his 500. The Beta Factory suspension Sachs mods keep the machine plush, but firm enough to tackle faster hi dez terrain. He’s now running 13-50 gearing, down from the 15-48 stock setup. This he says gives the machine a very useable second gear.

 

Shaun Langham bounces down a rocky trail on his KTM 500EXC. This machine is setup with WP Cone Valve suspension along with a host of mods that make it an elite ‘street legal’ dirt bike.

 

GEAR BAG

Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2023 Helium collection is no exception. With market-leading performance and breathability combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials, the athletic fit delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more comfortable and connected while riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR’s Helium collection continues to set a higher standard for FXR’s already industry-leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

fxrracing.com

Leatt is proud to announce the launch of the new 2023 moto enduro range. The range includes a variety of unique designs in jackets, riding gear, and gloves, enabling you to go beyond in style! With the pandemic majorly restricting our freedom to move over the past two years, that is no longer the case; we are now able to go out, explore, try new things, and go beyond what we did before on two wheels. Leatt gives you the freedom to explore nature with confidence.

Here’s a look at their off-road jacket lineup: 

 

Moto 5.5 Enduro Jacket

The Enduro 5.5 jacket keeps you warm and dry while out riding. With a lightweight construction that includes an abrasion and cut-resistant brush guard protective films to reinforce the elbows, this jacket is ready for any riding conditions. The rear internal hydration pocket, which includes a suspension system, prevents a full bladder from sitting too low on your body. This jacket can accommodate a Leatt neck brace while it being completely covered or not— the choice is yours. The short, tailored design makes it easy to use on or off your adventure bike. The 5.5 enduro jacket has nine pockets in total and includes rear safety reflective prints to keep you and your valuables safe.

 

Moto 4.5 HydraDri Jacket

The 4.5 HydraDri jacket is new for 2023 and is designed to keep you dry on those rides in the worst conditions. It surpasses 20,000 mm+ waterproofness and 20,000 gm2/24hrs breathability. This means that this jacket doesn’t allow water in and is good to use in heavy rain and snow while still allowing your body to keep cool and comfortable without overheating. Leatt developed a 3-layer waterproof and breathable membrane bonded to the inside of the jacket. There are five storage pockets using high-quality YKK zippers, as well as waist, neck, and wrist adjustments for a better fit.

 

Moto 4.5 lite jacket

The 4.5 Lite is a lightweight, water-resistant, breathable softshell jacket reinforced with abrasion and cut-resistant brush guard protective film on the shoulders and elbows.  The 4.5 lite jacket also allows removing the arms in hot conditions and has zipper ventilation on the front and back, to maximise airflow while riding. This jacket has a waist-length fit and allows it to be worn with or without body armor, and it can accommodate a Leatt neck brace for extra protection.

 

Moto 4.5 X-Flow Jacket

The 4.5 X-Flow jacket is a technical motorcycle jacket constructed from a high-quality spandura stretch fabric as well as incorporates X-Flow mesh panels for maximum airflow and comfort, making riding on the hottest days a breeze. Plus, this jacket has pre-curved zip-off arms to make your ride more comfortable. The durable, water-resistant construction includes abrasion and cut-resistant brush guard protective film for reinforced elbow protection, plus a rear internal hydration pocket with a suspension system that can hold a bladder up to 3 liters. The suspension system prevents the bladder from sitting too low on your body.

 

www.leatt.com

KTM has ditched the older-style alloy T-section  that fits within the bike’s frame and joins the radiators; and has introduced a new plastic assembly. Unofficially, Samco Sport has dubbed this part the “Frame T-Piece” or “FTP”. Simply because it lives within the frame of the bike and resembles a T-shape. The OEM FTP comprises two main sections and are simply screwed together upon assembly of the bike.

That’s the OEM version on the left and Samco’s single piece silicone component on the right. 

 

As the OEM Frame T-Piece is hidden within the frame, it is often difficult to diagnose if the two sections have loosened from one-another. The Samco Sport T-Piece hose eliminates all potential issues by creating a single piece designed not to break, crack or leak. This bold claim is also backed by Samco Sport’s Lifetime Warranty.

www.samcosport.com 

fasthouse.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is Starwest, great track that helped elevate the skills of riders looking to improve their jumping technique. I believe this is around 1995 and we’re out testing with Ed Scheidler from Yamaha. Ed was hard on his test riders and made you think about what the bike was doing, and what changes you’d like to try. He taught me more about testing than any other person I have worked with over the years!
