THE WEEKLY FEED: 2023 KTM 300XC BUILD- THIS THING IS RADICAL!

My buddy Shaun Langham doesn’t skimp when it comes to building his personal off-road machine. This bike started out as an unridden 2023 KTM300XC. Shaun parked the stock suspension, triple clamps, wheels, exhaust system and most of the hardware before it ever kissed the dirt. Let’s just say he’s all about ‘excess in moderation’ and fit it with every high end piece of suspension, protection, performance and ergonomic upgrades prior to riding. We’re heading out this weekend for the virgin run and you’ll see a story on the machine in an upcoming issue of Dirt Bike.
• Suspension
WP Pro-Components (Cone valve forks/ Trax shock)
Set up by Billy at PowerBand for technical single track
• Triple Clamps
X-Trig ROCS w/ PHDS bar mounts
• Exhaust
FMF Gnarly pipe
2.1 Titanium silencer
• Handlebars
Pro-Taper EVO (OEM KTM bend)
EMIG/ ODI grips
ARC memlon levers
• N-Style graphics
• Bulletproof Designs-
Swing arm guard
Rear rotor guard
Linkage guard
• Sprockets/ Chain
Mika Metals hybrid rear 49T sprocket
Dirt Tricks 14T front sprocket & dome washer
Mika Metals X-ring Factory chain
• Superlite (Doc Wob) full bike Titanium bolt kit
• Raptor APEX Titanium foot pegs
• Works Connection ELITE rear axle block kit
• Hinson clutch cover
•Fastway kickstand
• Ceracoated brake calipers
Back in 1982 I had the incredible fortune of meeting Scott Boyer, a Ketchum, Idaho resident and the man spear heading the HRP line of protective gear for Bob Hannah. Scott was also close with the owner of Smith Goggles, Bob Smith. Bob was an Orthodontist and a gnarly skier who constantly fought goggle fogging when he was carving in the powder. Dr. Smith had the brainstorm of building a double-lens goggle with breathable foam to provide better ventilation. Using dental tools, foam and glue, Dr. Smith began building his first prototypes on his kitchen table. He traded his new goggles for lift tickets to ski mountains in Idaho or sold them to ski patrollers, who provided him with feedback to tweak his designs. This blossomed into Smith Optics, which became a leader in the goggle industry since twin pane lens significantly reduced fogging, and the design became the industry standard.
Through Scott Boyer, we met Bob who was also passionate about off-road riding. Bob owned a 12-seat Cessna TurboProp aircraft and would fly down to So Cal and pickup myself and Paul Clipper to go riding in his backyard. He had removed most of the seats in the aircraft to make room for our machines and then we’d smoke it back to Idaho. The riding was epic, the trail system huge and the fun factor was full nuke. When I think about it now, it’s sounds like the ranting of lune, but the photos don’t lie!
