THE WEEKLY FEED: 2023 GASGAS TXT RACING/GP BIKES • MCGRATH KTM CATASTROPHE • HARD ENDURO GALLERY

GASGAS LAUNCH NEW GENERATION 2023 TXT RACING AND TXT GP TRIALS BIKES

The latest generation of GASGAS trials bikes are now rolling off the production line in Terrassa, Spain. All four 2023 models – two TXT GP and two TXT RACING – set new standards for trials bike performance, guaranteeing a super-fun experience for riders of all abilities.

Technical Highlights – TXT RACING

New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts

New aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate

New bodywork with in-mold graphics and modern styling

New, stronger clutch cover improves durability

New footrest design for improved control

New exhaust and silencer with super-durable end cap

New, stronger kick starter for improved starting

New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

New, shorter and adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5 mm of travel

Neken handlebars and Renthal grips

TECH shock allows for a personalized rebound and spring preload setup

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs

Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

Technical Highlights – TXT GP

New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts

Newly developed, black anodized aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate

New bodywork with in-mold graphics styled in line with GASGAS Factory Racing

New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

New, stronger kick starter for improved starting

New Neken handlebars and Renthal grips

New GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad

TECH front fork with 174.5 mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity

TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable for riders to create a personalized setup

CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps anodized in black

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim

Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

FIM approved rear brake disc

SHOTS OF THE WEEK

Here’s some epic shots from the Abestone FIM Hard Enduro World Championships

Photos: Red Bull Content pool/ Future 7 Media

