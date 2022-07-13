THE WEEKLY FEED: 2023 GASGAS TXT RACING/GP BIKES • MCGRATH KTM CATASTROPHE • HARD ENDURO GALLERY

Jermey McGrath was coming off an unproductive year in 2002 and his Factory Yamaha. In 2003 he shocked the planet when he signed with KTM- at the time a minor player in the U.S. motocross arena. Jeremy McGrath only raced a few races overseas races before he dislocated his hip Supercross testing and ultimately retired before the first AMA Supercross event at Anaheim. The reality was he could never come to grips with the lack of a rising rate rear suspension (KTM was linkless with their MX line at that point), finding the handling unsettling for his style of racing.

 

GASGAS LAUNCH NEW GENERATION 2023 TXT RACING AND TXT GP TRIALS BIKES

 

The latest generation of GASGAS trials bikes are now rolling off the production line in Terrassa, Spain. All four 2023 models – two TXT GP and two TXT RACING – set new standards for trials bike performance, guaranteeing a super-fun experience for riders of all abilities.

GasGas TXT RACING

 

Technical Highlights – TXT RACING
  • New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts
  • New aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate
  • New bodywork with in-mold graphics and modern styling
  • New, stronger clutch cover improves durability
  • New footrest design for improved control
  • New exhaust and silencer with super-durable end cap
  • New, stronger kick starter for improved starting
  • New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
  • New, shorter and adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5 mm of travel
  • Neken handlebars and Renthal grips
  • TECH shock allows for a personalized rebound and spring preload setup
  • BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
  • Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs
  • Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
  • Patented 4/6-speed transmission
GasGas TXT GP
Technical Highlights – TXT GP 
  • New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts
  • Newly developed, black anodized aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate
  • New bodywork with in-mold graphics styled in line with GASGAS Factory Racing
  • New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
  • New, stronger kick starter for improved starting
  • New Neken handlebars and Renthal grips
  • New GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad
  • TECH front fork with 174.5 mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity
  • TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable for riders to create a personalized setup
  • CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps anodized in black
  • BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
  • Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim
  • Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
  • Patented 4/6-speed transmission
  • FIM approved rear brake disc

 

Here’s some epic shots from the Abestone FIM Hard Enduro World Championships

Manuel Lettenbichler performs during the fourth stop of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

 

Billy Bolt struggled with a wrist injury, but soldiered on to take second place.

 

Mario Roman started slowly but worked his way up to the final sport on the podium.

 

Alfredo Gomez battled up front, finally finishing fourth overall after a late pass by Mario Roman. The top four riders were the only ones to make two full laps.

 

Graham Jarvis struggled, finishing only one lap and 6th overall.

 

Photos: Red Bull Content pool/ Future 7 Media

 

 

While I’m in the Jeremy McGrath mode from 2003, here I’m testing the KTM 250SX at Starwest, a fun ‘jumpy’ track that brother Mike and I frequented quite a bit.
