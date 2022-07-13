THE WEEKLY FEED: 2023 GASGAS TXT RACING/GP BIKES • MCGRATH KTM CATASTROPHE • HARD ENDURO GALLERY

BLAST FROM THE PAST
GASGAS LAUNCH NEW GENERATION 2023 TXT RACING AND TXT GP TRIALS BIKES
The latest generation of GASGAS trials bikes are now rolling off the production line in Terrassa, Spain. All four 2023 models – two TXT GP and two TXT RACING – set new standards for trials bike performance, guaranteeing a super-fun experience for riders of all abilities.
- New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts
- New aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate
- New bodywork with in-mold graphics and modern styling
- New, stronger clutch cover improves durability
- New footrest design for improved control
- New exhaust and silencer with super-durable end cap
- New, stronger kick starter for improved starting
- New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
- New, shorter and adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5 mm of travel
- Neken handlebars and Renthal grips
- TECH shock allows for a personalized rebound and spring preload setup
- BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
- Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs
- Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
- Patented 4/6-speed transmission
- New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts
- Newly developed, black anodized aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate
- New bodywork with in-mold graphics styled in line with GASGAS Factory Racing
- New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
- New, stronger kick starter for improved starting
- New Neken handlebars and Renthal grips
- New GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad
- TECH front fork with 174.5 mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity
- TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable for riders to create a personalized setup
- CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps anodized in black
- BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
- Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim
- Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
- Patented 4/6-speed transmission
- FIM approved rear brake disc
