THE PRIVATEER WHO WON THE DAYTONA SX & E-BIKE NEWS: THE WEEKLY FEED

We packed “The Weekly Feed” full of new products from Dubach Racing Development , Nihilo Concepts and Central Powersports Distributing; take you on a trip down Daytona Supercross memory lane then get you up to date with our latest video releases on Dirt Bike Magazine’s YouTube channel. Oh, did we mention the “World Record Setting Surron” we tested built by KC Powersports in California?

DAYTONA HISTORY

This year’s Daytona Supercross was considered one of the toughest in recent history. At least, that’s what most of the riders said. But, Daytona has a long history of “toughest ones ever.” Most Daytona historians would consider 1987 the one that takes the real prize. That was when Northern California Honda rider Ricky Ryan became the first privateer to win a championship-level Supercross.

Days of rain had transformed the track into a quagmire. Back then, Gary Bailey was the track designer and he came up with the notion of burying telephone poles in the sand so the whoops could retain some shape even in the worst conditions. These were definitely the worst conditions. One of those telephone poles claimed Ron Lechien in a heat race–virtually no one got through the four heats and two semis without falling. When it came time for the main, Ryan got the holeshot while Ron Leichien and Rick Johnson crashed out early. Then it was all about survival–whoever got into the lead seemed doomed to immediately fail. Those riders included Rodney Smith, Keith Bowen and George Holland. Of them all, it was Bowen who looked like he had the best shot. On the last lap, however, he caught a rock in his countershaft sprocket and came to a sudden halt. That allowed Ryan to take his historic win. “I hurt my knee pretty badly at the Gainesville National last week,” he said. “All I wanted to do was come here to stay in the points.” Holland was second and Yamaha mounted Jeff Stanton took the first podium of his career in third.

ELECTRIC BIKE NEWS

STORM BEE REVIEW

The Surron Storm Bee has been out for about a year. Unlike the smaller Light Bee and Ultra Bee, this is a full-sized motorcycle. Surron never intended it to be a race bike, but the guys at KC Powersports put together a team at the last 24 Hours of Glen Helen, with the idea of setting a world record. We don’t know if the guys at Guinness took time away from the “How Many Golf Balls Can I Fit In My Mouth?” project to take note, but the KC Team of Scott Takara, Allen Morales, Cody Mario, Dylan Kelly, Sarah Marquette and Chris Broomell completed 44 laps around the 10-mile course and finished 50th overall. We have the exact same bike in the shop right now and we love it. You would never know what it’s been through.



THE FIM VS. STARK

At a press conference held at Villa La Angostrua, Argentina) on 8th March 2024, during the first MXGP event of the season, Infront proposed to introduce a separate Electric Support Class alongside MXGP events. Ben Cobb, the CEO of stark Future responded immediately.

“As CEO and Founder of Stark Future, I firmly believe that segregating electric bikes into a separate class undermines the essence of true competition in motocross. Our mission is to break barriers and showcase the potential of electric technology on equal footing with internal combustion engines, Motocross thrives on innovation and pushing boundaries, and segregation only hinders our collective progress towards a more inclusive and dynamic sport. World Trials have done a great job on including Electric with combustion and have shown that when the platform is competitive it has it’s place amongst combustion counterparts.”

FIM E-XPLORER SERIES CONTINUES

FIM E-Xplorer World Cup announced that Oslo, Norway, is confirmed to host Round 2 of the 5-Round Championship, on 3-4 May 2024. The opening round in Osaka, Japan saw debutants Team HRC take the top step in the overall standings after a stellar performance at their home venue. Following close behind and aiming to surpass them in Oslo was Robbie Maddison Racing, followed by another emerging team, INDE Racing, securing the final podium position. The three teams on the podium were all in the Hyperclass category, as well as the team that finished only 3 points behind INDE Racing, Gravity. In the individual standings, Sandra Gomez (INDE Racing) dominated for an overall first place, Francesca Nocera (Team HRC) finished the day in second, while Tanja Schlosser (Gravity) was the day’s third fastest female rider. Both Gomez and Schlosser ran on Stark, giving the manufacturer a double podium in the Women’s category. Jorge Zaragoza (Robbie Maddison Racing) was the fastest male rider, Tosha Schareina (Team HRC) ended the day in second place while Dylan Woodcock (Bonnell Racing) took third place on the podium – a particularly impressive performance. This performance also guaranteed Bonnell Racing first place in the GT class, ahead of PCR-e Sur-Ron Factory Team, Caofen with Bivouac Osaka, and AUS-E Racing.

NEW PRODUCTS

DUBACH RACING DEVELOPMENT G-2 TWO-STROKE EXHAUST

They have been producing performance 4-Stroke exhaust systems for almost two decades now but the crew at Dubach Racing Development have finally released a complete line of 2-Stroke exhaust. The G-2 exhaust line will be available in for most popular 65, 85, 125, 150, 250, 300cc 2-Stroke motocross models. starting March 15, 2024. KTM, Gas Gas and Husqvarna models will be in stock and available for purchase starting March 15, 2024. Check out their website for more information : www.dubachracing.com

NIHILO SPEED BLUE RACE PADS

Nihilo Concepts Speed Blue Race Pads deliver unmatched performance and durability for your 2023-2024 KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS 50 as well as the the electric minis. (See fitment below.) Experience incredible stopping power, heat resistance, and minimize brake fade – push your limits and dominate the competition.

Price: $32.95

Contact: www.nihiloconcepts.com

Features: Race-Ready Performance: Stop on a dime and conquer every corner.

Stop on a dime and conquer every corner. Built to Last: Durable construction for extended use.

Durable construction for extended use. Unleash the Power: Experience superior stopping power for ultimate control.

Experience superior stopping power for ultimate control. Beat the Heat: High resistance to heat prevents brake fade, maintaining peak performance. Fitment: 2023-2024 KTM 50 SX 2023-2024 Husqvarna TC 50 2023-2024 GASGAS MC 50 2023-2024 KTM SX-E 5 2023-2024 KTM SX-E 3 2023-2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5 2023-2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 3 2023-2024 GASGAS MC-E 5 2023-2024 GASGAS MC-E 3 CENTRAL POWERSPORTS DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCES R-TECH PLASTICS AGREEMENT Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) is proud to announce an agreement with R-Tech Plastics of Italy to distribute plastics, and off-road accessories in the United States. R-Tech, is an Italian brand with a great vision for the future with newly announced Tenere Yamaha Kits and soon to be available Surron plastic kits! All of these new items along with their bike stands, handguards and the amazing retro plastic kits are now available to dealers and retail customers on www.cpd-usa.com R-Tech is one of the leading plastic companies in Europe offering plastics for almost every EOM; Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husaberg, Husqvarna, Gas-Gas, Beta, Sherco. In the upcoming months we can expect to see plastics for fan favorites, the Yamaha T-7, and Surron. In Europe they are supporting teams such as Beta’s EnduroGP team, Bud Racing Kawasaki, Fantic, and Husqvarna’s JET Zanarno. In the United States their most notable team choosing R-Tech plastics is Pro Circuit Kawasaki. In the 250 West Coast Supercross region rider Levi Kitchen is leading the points standings, with Cameron McAdoo following a close 2nd in the East Coast, after Austin Forkner’s get off in Arlington.

CPD’s Mark Berg is pleased with the new partnership, stating: “CPD is beyond excited to be introducing R-Tech plastics into the USA for distribution and sales! R-Tech is at the forefront of quality plastic kits and motocross products, they deserve to be in the USA with a strong effort and we can’t wait to work with them as a partner for the USA.”

CPD currently imports and distributes notable OEM motorcycle brands such as Rieju, Electric Motion, SWM, and AJP, all while continuing to add more aftermarket off-road-specific brands to their growing portfolio. R-Tech is a great addition to the CPD family of brands already in distribution, including X-Grip, FunnelWeb Filters, S3 Parts, Viral Brand Goggles, and Trick Bits Protection parts.

For more information on becoming an R-Tech/CPD dealer, please email [email protected] for more information. To learn more about R-Tech and their products, visit https://www.rtechmx.com/