THE PRIVATEER WHO WON THE DAYTONA SX & E-BIKE NEWS: THE WEEKLY FEED

We packed “The Weekly Feed” full of new products from Dubach Racing Development , Nihilo Concepts and Central Powersports Distributing; take you on a trip down Daytona Supercross memory lane then get you up to date with our latest video releases on Dirt Bike Magazine’s YouTube channel. Oh, did we mention the “World Record Setting Surron” we tested built by KC Powersports in California?
- DAYTONA HISTORY
This year’s Daytona Supercross was considered one of the toughest in recent history. At least, that’s what most of the riders said. But, Daytona has a long history of “toughest ones ever.” Most Daytona historians would consider 1987 the one that takes the real prize. That was when Northern California Honda rider Ricky Ryan became the first privateer to win a championship-level Supercross.
Days of rain had transformed the track into a quagmire. Back then, Gary Bailey was the track designer and he came up with the notion of burying telephone poles in the sand so the whoops could retain some shape even in the worst conditions. These were definitely the worst conditions. One of those telephone poles claimed Ron Lechien in a heat race–virtually no one got through the four heats and two semis without falling. When it came time for the main, Ryan got the holeshot while Ron Leichien and Rick Johnson crashed out early. Then it was all about survival–whoever got into the lead seemed doomed to immediately fail. Those riders included Rodney Smith, Keith Bowen and George Holland. Of them all, it was Bowen who looked like he had the best shot. On the last lap, however, he caught a rock in his countershaft sprocket and came to a sudden halt. That allowed Ryan to take his historic win. “I hurt my knee pretty badly at the Gainesville National last week,” he said. “All I wanted to do was come here to stay in the points.” Holland was second and Yamaha mounted Jeff Stanton took the first podium of his career in third.
ELECTRIC BIKE NEWS
STORM BEE REVIEW
-
- The Surron Storm Bee has been out for about a year. Unlike the smaller Light Bee and Ultra Bee, this is a full-sized motorcycle. Surron never intended it to be a race bike, but the guys at KC Powersports put together a team at the last 24 Hours of Glen Helen, with the idea of setting a world record. We don’t know if the guys at Guinness took time away from the “How Many Golf Balls Can I Fit In My Mouth?” project to take note, but the KC Team of Scott Takara, Allen Morales, Cody Mario, Dylan Kelly, Sarah Marquette and Chris Broomell completed 44 laps around the 10-mile course and finished 50th overall. We have the exact same bike in the shop right now and we love it. You would never know what it’s been through.
THE FIM VS. STARK
At a press conference held at Villa La Angostrua, Argentina) on 8th March 2024, during the first MXGP event of the season, Infront proposed to introduce a separate Electric Support Class alongside MXGP events. Ben Cobb, the CEO of stark Future responded immediately.
“As CEO and Founder of Stark Future, I firmly believe that segregating electric bikes into a separate class undermines the essence of true competition in motocross. Our mission is to break barriers and showcase the potential of electric technology on equal footing with internal combustion engines, Motocross thrives on innovation and pushing boundaries, and segregation only hinders our collective progress towards a more inclusive and dynamic sport. World Trials have done a great job on including Electric with combustion and have shown that when the platform is competitive it has it’s place amongst combustion counterparts.”
FIM E-XPLORER SERIES CONTINUES
FIM E-Xplorer World Cup announced that Oslo, Norway, is confirmed to host Round 2 of the 5-Round Championship, on 3-4 May 2024. The opening round in Osaka, Japan saw debutants Team HRC take the top step in the overall standings after a stellar performance at their home venue. Following close behind and aiming to surpass them in Oslo was Robbie Maddison Racing, followed by another emerging team, INDE Racing, securing the final podium position. The three teams on the podium were all in the Hyperclass category, as well as the team that finished only 3 points behind INDE Racing, Gravity. In the individual standings, Sandra Gomez (INDE Racing) dominated for an overall first place, Francesca Nocera (Team HRC) finished the day in second, while Tanja Schlosser (Gravity) was the day’s third fastest female rider. Both Gomez and Schlosser ran on Stark, giving the manufacturer a double podium in the Women’s category. Jorge Zaragoza (Robbie Maddison Racing) was the fastest male rider, Tosha Schareina (Team HRC) ended the day in second place while Dylan Woodcock (Bonnell Racing) took third place on the podium – a particularly impressive performance. This performance also guaranteed Bonnell Racing first place in the GT class, ahead of PCR-e Sur-Ron Factory Team, Caofen with Bivouac Osaka, and AUS-E Racing.
NEW PRODUCTS
DUBACH RACING DEVELOPMENT G-2 TWO-STROKE EXHAUST
They have been producing performance 4-Stroke exhaust systems for almost two decades now but the crew at Dubach Racing Development have finally released a complete line of 2-Stroke exhaust. The G-2 exhaust line will be available in for most popular 65, 85, 125, 150, 250, 300cc 2-Stroke motocross models. starting March 15, 2024. KTM, Gas Gas and Husqvarna models will be in stock and available for purchase starting March 15, 2024. Check out their website for more information : www.dubachracing.com
NIHILO SPEED BLUE RACE PADS
Nihilo Concepts Speed Blue Race Pads deliver unmatched performance and durability for your 2023-2024 KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS 50 as well as the the electric minis. (See fitment below.) Experience incredible stopping power, heat resistance, and minimize brake fade – push your limits and dominate the competition.
Price: $32.95
Contact: www.nihiloconcepts.com
Features:
- Race-Ready Performance: Stop on a dime and conquer every corner.
- Built to Last: Durable construction for extended use.
- Unleash the Power: Experience superior stopping power for ultimate control.
- Beat the Heat: High resistance to heat prevents brake fade, maintaining peak performance.
Fitment:
2023-2024 KTM 50 SX
2023-2024 Husqvarna TC 50
2023-2024 GASGAS MC 50
2023-2024 KTM SX-E 5
2023-2024 KTM SX-E 3
2023-2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5
2023-2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 3
2023-2024 GASGAS MC-E 5
2023-2024 GASGAS MC-E 3
For more information on becoming an R-Tech/CPD dealer, please email [email protected] for more information. To learn more about R-Tech and their products, visit https://www.rtechmx.com/
DIRT BIKE VIDEO ROULETTE
We have brand new videos being released everyday on our YouTube channel by our video editor Travis Fant, here are just a few of our latest releases!
2024 KOVE 250 MOTOCROSS BIKE
First things first, the Kove is a very cool bike. It is, as far as I know, the first real motocross bike from China. Most other bikes from mainland Asia are copies of something else, but the Kove is its own beast. It has a DOHC six-speed motor that Kove produced in cooperation with nearby Zongshen. The top end, clutch and most parts are made by Kove. The suspension is by another Chinese company called Yu An and the brakes are by yet another Chinese company called Taisko. Virtually everything is sourced in China, which allows the MSRP to come in at $5999
2024 TRIUMPH TF250X TEST
Dirt Bike Magazine was invited to Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida to test the ALL NEW Triumph TF250X. This bike is completely different than the other motocross models on the market. No its not a copy or a replica from another manufacturer. This is 5 years in the making and Triumph is all in on offroad motorcycles moving forward.
2024 KX450X TEST
Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2024 Kawasaki KX450X in Southern California after some good rain. The X model is very similar to the motocross model in exception to its AT81 tires, kickstand and softer valved suspension. The all new bike has a new smart phone engine tune app, new engine, new Brembo front brake system, new air box, new frame, new exhaust, and more! See what editor Mark Tilley had to say after a full day of riding tight single track and wide open west coast style terrain!
DIRT BIKE MAGAZINE VLOG ADVENTURES
We got an odd ball bike to test! The Kove 250 motocross bike from China. How good is it? We also test the 2024 BETA 450RX. In this Dirt Bike Vlog we deliver a raw and unfiltered video while testing these two models at Glen Helen Raceway. See what editors Mark Tilley and Ron Lawson have to say as well as Pete Murray and Jared Hicks. If you’re looking for a video series to have some laughs and learn about new bikes…this is the one for you! Enjoy another behind the scenes look at Dirt Bike Magazine.
Comments are closed.