THE KAWASAKI KLR650 IS BACK!

Kawasaki just announced a number of new models including a 2022 KLR650. The iconic dual-sport/adventure bike was discontinued two years ago, but apparently Kawasaki has been working behind the scenes to bring it up to date with a new EFI system and a long list of upgrades. It will still have its most endearing feature; an affordable price tag. The base model will sell for $6699. Kawasaki also will introduce a new playbike: the KLX230. The official releases from Kawasaki follow.

For 2022, Kawasaki welcomes the return of the widely popular and critically acclaimed all-new KLR®650 motorcycle to its lineup. The legendary dual-sport bike is back and better than ever, refined and ready to make new memories. Featuring new technology you’ve been waiting for, and the same reputable reliability, the KLR®650 is ready for your next expedition. Whether it’s traveling long distances or making the daily commute, this adventure-hungry, on-and off-road machine offers the versatility and toughness required to accommodate any adventure.

The all-new 2022 KLR650 receives the addition of fuel injection to the 652cc single-cylinder engine offering increased reliability and fuel efficiency. A new multi-functional digital instrumentation panel with a fuel gauge is paired with a new fuel tank design with greater useable volume. Numerous parts have been updated for increased riding confidence when carrying luggage, reduced vibrations, and increased generator capacity, contributing to the improved performance and ride comfort that is needed when searching for a tough adventure partner.

The all-new KLR650 features a new LED headlight, is available with optional ABS, provides a terrific riding position for all-day riding comfort and boasts plenty of carrying capacity. For 2022 the KLR650 motorcycle will also be available in two new special edtions featuring a number of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories including side cases, engine guards, LED auxililary light set, and more.

2022 KLR650 HIGHLIGHTS

• NEW Fuel Injected 652 cc Single-Cylinder Engine

• NEW Multi-Functional Digital Instrumentation With Fuel Gauge

• NEW LED Headlight

• NEW Bodywork including fuel tank

• NEW Larger Front Disc And Optional ABS

• NEW Greater Wind Protection and Styling

• NEW Increased Carrying Capacity

ENGINE

• NEW Fuel Injection

• NEW Revised Cam Profiles

• NEW Exhaust Pipe Diameter

• NEW Updated Clutch

• NEW Increased ACG Output

• NEW Low Maintainence Battery

• NEW Lighter Starter, Ignition Coil, And Evaporator Canister

• NEW Honeycomb Catalyzer

The KLR650 is powered by one of the most well-known, reliable, and trusted engines in the motorcycle industry. Its liquid cooled, four-stroke, 652 cc single-cylinder engine features a DOHC cylinder head and produces a flat power curve that lets you navigate challenging roads and cruise at freeway speeds . The 2022 model is now equipped with fuel injection, which, combined with the fuel tank’s greater useable volume, contributes to an increased range between fuel stops, while updates for increased durability ensure the reliability expected of an adventure tourer.

Featuring fuel injection for the first time, starting the KLR650 has never been easier, especially at high altitude or in cold conditions, and its reliability and performance have been increased. A 10-hole fine-atomizing injector sprays 60 µm droplets, which contributes to efficient air-fuel mixing for efficient combustion. Revised intake and exhaust cam profiles improve mid-range power and torque characteristics. A stronger cam chain guide material and shape add to the increased reliability.

The exhaust pipe diameter has been reduced by 7.7 mm to improve mid-range torque characteristics to better suit everyday riding. An oxygen sensor provides feedback to the fuel injection system, contributing to cleaner exhaust emissions and increased fuel efficiency.

Several updates have been made to improve shifting feel and reduce weight. In the clutch and transmission, the clutch release bearings were changed from ball to thrust-needle bearings, the gear dogs and shift fork have been revised on third gear, and a new finishing treatment is now used for fourth and fifth gears.

A new sealed battery adds to the convenience and is significantly lighter than the previous battery. The starter, ignition coil, and evaporator canister have all been revised and are now lighter than on previous models.

CHASSIS

• NEW Rear Frame

• NEW Swingarm

• NEW Larger Swingarm Pivot Shaft

The KLR650 motorcycle’s proven and high tensile, semi-double-cradle frame receives several updates on the 2022 model. The updates now include a rear frame that is integrated with the main frame to increase torsional rigidity for a more composed ride and a 30mm longer swingarm with a 2mm larger diameter swingarm pivot shaft that also contributes to better handling.

SUSPENSION & WHEELS

• NEW Front and Rear Suspension Settings

• NEW Larger Front Brake Disc

• NEW Thicker Rear Brake Disc

• NEW Optional ABS Models

• NEW Stronger Rear Wheel Rim Material

• NEW Larger-Diameter Axle Shafts

Both front and rear suspension settings complement the new frame to help provide a more planted feel. In order to meet the demands of both on and off-road riding, 41 mm front forks with 200 mm of suspension travel handle the suspension duties up front and add the rigidity needed for superb performance. Firm fork springs provide excellent bump compliance and bottoming resistance while also reducing front-end dive under heavy braking.

An adjustable Uni-Trak® system with 185 mm of suspension travel can be found on the rear and complements the front fork settings, offering progressive rear suspension action while contributing to a low center of gravity. Firm rear shock settings help resist bottoming in rough terrain and accommodate heavy loads. Rear spring preload and rebound damping adjustments allow riders to fine-tune suspension settings to suit the riding conditions and rider’s preference. The front fork and rear shock settings complement each other for light, sharp handling on smooth roads while providing the capability needed off-road.

Complementing the KLR650 motorcycle’s more powerful engine is a larger 300mm front brake disc that delivers more substantial braking power. The disc shape has been changed from a petal-type disc to a round disc, adding to its tough appearance. On the rear brakes, the disc has been thickened to provide better heat dissipation when under heavy braking. Similar to the front, the back disc shape is now round. Models with and without ABS are now available and the ABS offers additional rider reassurance when riding on low-friction surfaces.

The KLR650 comes equipped with a 21” front wheel and 17” rear wheel that allows riding to be continued even when the paved road ends. A stronger material can now be found on the rear wheel rim, delivering improved torsional rigidity and increased durability. The front and rear tires are tube types, making it possible for the rider to carry out any necessary roadside repairs. A larger-diameter front and rear wheel axle contribute to both durability and handling.

ERGONOMICS

• NEW Fine-Tuned Handlebar And Footpeg Positions

• NEW Rubber Mounts On Handlebars And Footpegs

• NEW Fuel Tank Design With More Useable Volume

• NEW Taller Windshield For Increased Wind Protection

• NEW Seat Design And Materials For Improved Comfort

• NEW Pillion Grab Bars For Passenger Comfort

• NEW 30 mm Shorter Side Stand

The KLR650 has long been known for its comfortable, upright riding position, and for 2022 it has been fine-tuned to deliver a stress-free position for a longer adventure. One significant improvement has been the reduction of vibration from parts that come in contact with the rider, further contributing to comfort when on long rides.

Fine-tuned handlebar and footpeg positions have each been moved 10 mm outwards to provide adjustability and put the rider in a slightly more relaxed position, to support longer hours in the saddle. The handlebars and footpegs are now rubber-mounted, reducing vibration for improved comfort. A new fuel tank design has been fitted to the KLR650 chassis, offering a natural fit with the rider’s knees for comfort and increased controllability. While the volume of the new fuel tank remains the same, the useable volume has been increased through redesign and a new fuel pump that draws from the very bottom of the tank, contributing to a longer cruising range.

Aiding the rider up front, a new stylish windshield can be found, which is now 50 mm taller for better wind protection and features two-position bolt-on adjustability that allows windshield height to be conveniently increased a further 30 mm. The seat shape and cover have been revised and the optimized urethane thickness and firmness all contribute to increased ride comfort. Under the seat, rubber dampers have been added to further aid in rider comfort. Passenger grab bars have been reshaped, improving passenger comfort. The side stand has been shortened 30 mm, making it easier to deploy when on the bike.

BODYWORK & STYLING

• NEW Shroud, Side Cover, And Tail Cowl

• NEW Bright LED Headlight

• NEW Taillight And Turn Signal

• NEW All-Digital Instrument Panel

• NEW Longer Mirror Arms

The KLR650’s robust design reflects the bike’s capabilities for an unforgettable adventure. New colors and textured graphics were specially chosen to emphasize its ruggedness. Its modern styling includes a protector-equipped shroud design that contributes to a functional and rugged image, while a new side cover design and tail cowl tie the robust styling package together. In addition to the windshield offering increased wind protection, it also adds to the tough adventure tourer appearance that Kawasaki engineers set out to achieve on the KLR650.

A new bright LED headlight illuminates the way when the ride continues past sunset and also contributes to the intended adventure styling. In the back, a revised taillight and turn signal design add to the tough styling. Rearward field of vision has been improved thanks to longer mirror arms.

An all-digital instrument panel offers information at-a-glance through a large display and easy-to-read LCD screen with white backlighting. The instrument panel features a speedometer, odometer, dual trip meters, fuel gauge, clock, and indicator lamps. The narrowed-down display list prioritizes visibility of the speedometer and fuel gauge.

ACCESSORIES

A number of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories (KGA) will allow riders to personalize the looks of their KLR650 and offer added comfort and convenience. Kawasaki accessory side cases and top case were developed to provide a clean look with their well-matched design.

The side cases feature a top-opening design that makes it easy to add and remove items when they are mounted on the bike. The side cases easily clip onto their mounting brackets for a secure fit. The top case is large enough to accommodate an off-road style helmet. Improving convenience, side cases and the top case can be fitted with a one-key system. Complementing the accessory luggage, a larger aluminum rear carrier offers improved carrying capacity. In addition to its exclusive luggage, accessories include grip heater set, LED auxiliary light set, engine guards, DC power outlet, and USB socket.

SPECIAL EDITIONS

Also new for the 2022 KLR650 are two model variations that feature factory-equipped accessories and both come standard with ABS. The KLR® 650 ADVENTURE model comes equipped with factory-installed side cases, LED auxiliary light set, engine guards, tank pad, and both DC power outlet and USB socket and is available in the Cypher Camo Gray colorway. This model is designed for the adventurer who is looking for increased carry capacity and convenience. The KLR® 650 TRAVELER model features a factory-installed top case and both DC power outlet and USB socket and comes in Pearl Lava Orange colorway.

COLORS

The 2022 KLR650 is available in Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Lava Orange. The KLR650 ABS is available in Pearl Sand Khaki. The KLR650 ADVENTURE model is available in Cypher Camo Gray and the KLR650 TRAVELER model is available in Pearl Lava Orange.

MSRP

KLR650 – $6,699

KLR650 ABS – $6,999

KLR650 TRAVELER – $7,399

KLR650 ADVENTURE – $7,999

KAWASAKI KLX230

The Kawasaki KLX® family of off-road recreational motorcycles are widely popular for their rider-friendly character, incredible capability on the trail, and overall reliability. For 2021, Kawasaki adds a new model to its KLX lineup with the KLX®230R S.

Keeping pure off-road performance in mind, the KLX230R S is based off of the KLX®230R model introduced in 2020, with modified front and rear suspension that lowers overall seat height by one inch from the KLX230R. The KLX230R S off-road motorcycle has been purpose-built for serious fun in the dirt and appeals to riders who prioritize a lower seat height and ample ground clearance while offering a full-size recreational trail bike option.

2021 KLX230R S HIGHLIGHTS

• NEW Fine-Tuned Front Suspension with 8.7 inches of Travel

• NEW Fine-Tuned Rear Suspension with 8.8 inches of Travel

• NEW Overall Seat Height of 35.4 inches

• 233 cc Fuel Injected, Air-Cooled, Four-Stroke Engine

• Electric Start

• Lightweight Steel Perimeter Frame

• Full-Size 21” Front and 18” Rear Wheels

• KX™-Inspired Ergonomics

SUSPENSION

A 37 mm telescopic front fork handles the suspension duties up front and offers 8.7 inches of travel that contributes to a high-level of controllability when navigating challenging terrain. On the rear, a Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with adjustable spring preload provide 8.8 inches of wheel travel, aiding in excellent handling and bump absorption. The new front and rear suspension settings result in a lower overall seat height than that found on the KLX230R, which allows a wide range of riders to take on off-road trail riding with confidence.

ENGINE

The four-stroke air-cooled single cylinder engine offers smooth, reliable and durable performance in a compact package. The engine has a bore and stroke of 67.0 x 66.0 mm, with a displacement of 233 cc. The long-stroke offers robust low-mid range torque for smooth and easy handling. A simple SOHC two-valve design was chosen for an easy-to-use power character and reliability.

Fuel injection ensures consistent fuel delivery regardless of outside air temperature or elevation. It also enables the use of an electric starter, for easy starting at the push of a button, whether the engine is hot or cold, and contributes to clean emissions. The fuel injection system utilizes a 32 mm throttle body, which delivers precise response. Exhaust pipe length was selected to contribute to the engine’s low-mid range performance. To match the aggressive off-road look of the KX-inspired bodywork, the exhaust features a tapered silencer with an oval cross-section.

A smooth-shifting six-speed transmission offers a gear for every type of condition on the trails, while also allowing for more comfortable cruising on long open straightaways. A short final gear ratio (46/13) was selected, enabling riders to continue moving forward even when navigating challenging trails.

CHASSIS

Built from the start for dirt riding, the high-tensile steel perimeter frame offers the optimal handling needed for enjoyable trail riding by a wide range of riders. By designing the engine and frame together, engineers were able to achieve a low engine height, ideal chassis rigidity balance, and a low center of gravity, all in a compact chassis. The short 53.1” wheelbase contributes to the bike’s maneuverability, allowing riders to more easily navigate the trail.

WHEELS & BRAKES

Full-size aluminum wheels, measuring 21” at the front and 18” at the rear, help riders navigate trails, greatly contributing to trail-riding performance.

The KLX230R S motorcycle comes equipped with petal disc brakes, front and rear, which provide sure stopping power. A 240 mm front disc gripped by a twin-piston caliper offers strong, easy-to-control braking. Slowing the rear, a lightweight, KX-type, rear master cylinder with a unitized reservoir and single-piston caliper grips a 220 mm disc.

ERGONOMICS

The frame, seat, and tank of the KLX230R S motorcycle were designed with a combination of form and function in mind, making the frame easy to grip with the legs, offering superior chassis control. Thanks to the compact design of the KLX230R S and updated suspension, a low seat height of 35.4 inches was achieved.

Similar to the KX lineup of motorcycles, the flat design of the tank and seat give the rider greater freedom of movement when changing riding positions, and facilitates sitting farther forward. In addition to trail riding, comfort was also a consideration when deciding the seat shape and thickness. The seams between the shrouds, seat, and side covers all fit flush, making it much easier for the rider to move around on the bike.

STYLING & INSTRUMENTATION

The KLX230R S takes its styling cues from Kawasaki’s line of KX motocross motorcycles, which gives the bike an agile, aggressive look to match its trail-riding prowess. A 1.9-gallon fuel tank allows the good times to keep rolling over the course of a long day.

An easy-to-read instrumentation dash is mounted at the center of the handlebars, which includes an ON/OFF button, indicator lamp, low-fuel warning lamp, and FI warning lamp.

The California model is Green Sticker compliant, allowing it to be ridden off road year round. Instead of an ON/OFF button, California models feature a key-type ignition cylinder and an on ON/OFF indicator lamp. The steel fuel tank has a 1.98-gallon capacity and is equipped with a lockable cap and meets strict environmental regulations.

ACCESSORIES

Riders can personalize their KLX230R S motorcycle to meet their needs, with numerous Kawasaki Genuine Accessories to choose from, such as: skid plate, frame covers, hand covers, fat-type handlebars, handlebar pad, and black alumite rims.

COLORS

The 2021 KLX230R S is available in Lime Green.

MSRP

$4,399

