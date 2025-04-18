THE FANTICS HAVE LANDED: MORE INFO ON THE 2025 FANTIC XE300 TWO-STROKE AND XEF250 TL

Fantic Motors has been a known entity in Europe for quite a few years now. The brand is not only alive and well across the pond, they are competing at the highest levels with factory-backed teams in both FIM Motocross Grand Prix World Championship (MXGP) and FIM Enduro World Championship. It left many wondering when these Italian beauties might reach North American shores. Well the wait is over, because Fantic USA, already an importer of e-bicycles, has announced that its first two motorcycles are about to lay tread in America.

Fantic is breaking ground in the U.S. with two models: the 2025 XE300 two-stroke and the XEF250 TL trail bike. This duo will be available right away (as early as late May) and will be followed by a gradually increasing line of Fantic motorcycles in the future.

IS THAT A YAMAHA?

Frequently asked question about Fantic: is it in any way related to Yamaha?

Short answer, no. Fantic USA has no business relationship with Yamaha. You will see some familiar parts on the XE300 two-stroke, and that is because Fantic Motor sources parts from Yamaha in a similar manner to how it would with any parts supplier—in the case of the XE300, the frame and swingarm. So you could argue that Fantic’s relationship with Yamaha is like it’s relationship with Kayaba.

That said, Fantic Motor has had an industrial cooperation with Yamaha Motor Europe as recently as 2019. In 2020, Fantic acquired the Motori Minarelli engine manufacturing facility from the Yamaha Group, the Italian plant was formerly a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Europe where two-stroke engines were made. Today, Fantic Motor is independently operated out of its headquarters in Santa Maria Di Sala (VE), Italy, and it produces motorcycles, e-bicycles and other electric-powered things that go.

2025 FANTIC MODELS

The XE300 two-stroke off-road model is aimed squarely at the hard enduro crowd looking for a premium option. The 293cc square two-stroke engine is fuel and oil injected. It features electric start, two engine maps and 10 levels of traction control settings. The chassis will look very familiar to many with its frame and swingarm sourced from Yamaha. Suspension is KYB with the 48mm SSS fork up front and KYB shock out back. The XE300 carries a premium price tag to match, with an MSRP of $11,599, directly on par with the KTM 300XC-W.

Accompanying the XE300 two-stroke is the XEF250 TL. This 250cc SOHC four-stroke model is aimed at entry-level and novice riders looking for an approachable and easy-to-ride trail bike. The steel frame and suspension components, including the 43mm inverted fork, are all Fantic-made. The engine is liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, and features a 2.0 gallon fuel tank. Although it’s not as hard core as its travel partner, the XEF isn’t exactly a budget bike either. At an MSRP of $6,499 it aims to fill a niche void in the off-road market, the casual competitor looking for a premium option.

Look for more on the all-new Fantic USA models coming soon in Dirt Bike Magazine.