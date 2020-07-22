THE BEST-DRESSED KNEES: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

A FASHION RISK

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I have a fashion question for you. Do you know of a vented/warm-weather off-road pant that has a slimmer-than-normal knee area for those of us who don’t yet wear knee braces? The local shops have a limited selection of styles, and most pants are advertised as having a roomy or generous knee area to accommodate braces. Am I the only one looking for these elusive pants?

Thanks, and keep up the good work!

Ed

South Jersey

Ed, I rarely get asked for fashion advice, though truth be told I am quite the aficionado of proper gear decisions. In your case, I’m certain that you do wear some sort of knee protection, be it a slip-on knee pad or something more advanced (both EVS and Leatt offer many options). Just about all of the pants are relaxed in the knee zone, though some trousers offer a stretchier fit, which can be tighter-fitting but just as flexible. Personally, I swear by Leatt’s Dual Axis knee and shin guard, which are not too bulky but work superbly. Pant-wise, my off-road choices differ depending on the quality and scope of the ride. I really like having pockets, and most summer/vented trousers lack them. I like the Klim Mojave and the Leatt GPX 5.5 pant. Both vent we’ll, are durable and have pockets.