THE ADELANTO GP IS BACK

Ty Davis will be the promoter of the Adelanto GP next month, which will be a stand-alone event, not a part of any other series. Because of that, he’s doing his best to make it a race that should be a part of any off-road racer’s calendar for 2021. He dropped us a line to talk about his plans:

“I have a lot of the National Off-Road Pros coming and I have talked with a few SXS Pros as well.

I really want this to be an event that the rider leaves saying ‘that was cool, I made a little money and enjoyed myself.”

I want the spectators to enjoy the racing and with the new format, there’s more than just one Pro race a day. I think from a spectator point of view it will be much better than the other GPs that I attend with my kid.

For the SXS we have two Pro classes, 1000 and the 1000 turbo all going for their share of the $20,000 purse. That will be held on Sunday May 30.

“For the Pro bikes we have an all new 3 moto format:

First moto 45 min Grand Prix course 11:15 am Friday

Second moto: 45 min just on the EnduroCross and Moto X section only. Most likely it will be 20 laps. It will run at 3:20 pm Fri as well.

Third moto: Hour and half full course on Sat at 2:15 pm, they will get a practice section at 11:15am.

Pros: consist of 450, 250, and woman.

“We have added a Futures class which is a mini expert class. They will ride two motos on Fri, not with the pros and the top15-20 will qualify for the 90-minute Pro race on Saturday. I am trying to shed some light on the future of our sport, and kids love to race.

“We also will be doing a team race for the bikes on Fri with half of the proceeds going to DA8 and Blayne Thompson to help them with their battle with cancer.

“Sunday after the Pros we will have a fun race, mostly for father and son, or for first timers, just something to get people involved that would not normally want to try it. Each entry will get a ticket and after the race we will raffle off half of the entry money in fair increments.

Hope to see you guys there.”

Ty