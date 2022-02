This last weekend we dove a little deeper into our ongoing field testing of products and mods for the KTM 300 XCW TPI and the GasGas EC300. We spent time with Shane Nalley, a former factory MX mechanic for Team Kawasaki and Team Suzuki and his personal KTM 300 and tested some 707 suspension modifications on our GasGas EC300. Also, we bolted on a couple of additions to our Husqvarna TE 300i all in the quest to elevate the game on our favorite off-road machines.