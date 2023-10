TESTING E-BIKES, ADV BIKES & 2-STROKES PLUS INSIDE ENDUROCROSS: DIRT BIKE MAG VLOG

Check out a week in the life at Dirt Bike Magazine as we test everything from the Stark Varg Electric motocrosser to the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and the KTM 125SX two-stroke. Then head up north with Travis Fant to Everett, Washington for the first round of the 2023 EnduroCross season. Travis has full interviews with Cody Webb, Colton Haaker and others as he shares his all-access pass with his video camera and all of us.