TAYLOR ROBERT TAKES HARE AND HOUND WIN BY A …HAIR

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Taylor Robert extended his points lead in the 2022 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship with his third-consecutive win at the Round 3 Cherry Creek National. It didn’t come easy, Taylor got off to a slow start before putting on a charge to secure a six-second victory over Husqvarna mounted Dalton Shirey after almost two-and-a-half hours of battling.

Off the start, Robert was third and he settled in behind the lead battle early on. Fighting his way through the dusty terrain on the first loop, Robert stayed in contact with the leaders, positioned himself within striking distance of the top two riders heading into the second loop. Once out front, Robert was able to maintain his lead through the final stretch to come away with his third-straight win in the series.

Taylor Robert: “It was a slow start for me, even though it was a fast start, because I didn’t hold it on as much as Dalton and Preston in those G-outs. The whole first loop was just so fast and so dusty, it was hard to get close to them. I basically had to tell myself to just stay within sight distance of them and then when we get into the trees, make something happen. And that’s exactly what I did.”

Pro Class Results – Round 3

1. Taylor Robert, KTM, 02:27:01

2. Dalton Shirey, HQV, +0.06

3. Zane Roberts, BET, +03:24