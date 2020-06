Tom Rapp was a California star and well known for his Bultaco, his long locks and rock star looks. Everyone who grew up racing in So Cal saw the Bultaco pilot as a threat at every race track from Saddleback, to the ‘Dunes, to Ascot raceway. Tom was a Santa Cruz based racer, became nationally recognized with strong results and he now resides in Montana. Tom also posts some of his racing photography from back in the day and it’s excellent.

Photo courtesy of MXA