TACO TUESDAY: MIKE HANNON 1977 BULTACO 370 FRONTERA

The 1977 Bultaco Frontera was purpose built for their Factory Off-road team led by Mike Hannon. Mike was one of America’s top off-road racers and his area of expertise was enduros and ISDT. This is Mike testing it for Dirt Bike in 1977 and here is a pull quote from the test: “Or take for example our 1977 370 Frontera test bike. A completely revamped bike to better suit the demands of the rigorous Two and Six Days Trials circuit and the “trick” conscious American marketplace. The ’77 Fronteras show far more changes than all the previous Fronteras combined”.