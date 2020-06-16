TACO TUESDAY: KEN ZAHRT AT THE 1974 BAYMARE NATIONAL

The start of 1974 Baymare National Motocross has Bay Area Bultaco’s Kenny Zahrt on his #402, sandwiched between Danny Laporte on his Mettco Penton, John Desoto #14 on a YZ250 and Brad Lackey #9 mounted on a Husqvarna. In an odd turn of events the AMA has decided that only American citizens could compete for a motocross national championship- and this meant that Dutchman Pierre Karsmakers win at the brutal mud race garnered no points toward the championship. Pierre was the reigning 500cc champ and won three 250 nationals in 1974 (with no points). Husqvarna’s Marty Tripes was credited with the win, followed by Honda’s Billy Grossi. Bultaco’s Kenny Zahrt ended up seventh overall.

Photo by Mark Kiel