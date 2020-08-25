TACO TUESDAY: CLASSIC POMEROY 1975

Jim Pomeroy has the distinction of bringing many firsts to the U.S. motocross scene.

* The first American to win an FIM World Championship MX Event (Spain 1973)

* The first rider to win his debut World GP MX race (Spain 1973)

* The first American to lead the World MX Championship (Spain 1973)

* The first rider to win a World MX GP on a Spanish MX bike (Bultaco)

* The first winner of an indoor Supercross race (Houston, 1974)

* The first American to lead the Trans-AMA Championship (1975)

* The first American to win a moto at the U.S. 500cc GP race (Carlsbad 1977)

* The first non-world champion to win the Trophies des-Nations event (1974)