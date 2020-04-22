SWM RS500 DUAL-SPORT: 2020 VIDEO SERIES

SWM might not be the best-known motorcycle company, but the 2020 RS500 will be familiar to most American dual-sport and off-road riders. It’s based on the 2006 Husqvarna TE501. The Husqvarna factory that was left behind after the KTM take over in 2013 is back up and running under the SWM name, making many of the bikes formerly sold as Husqvarnas. The RS500 has been updated with Mikuni fuel injection, KYB suspesnion and a number of other modern components. The good news is that the bike sells for about the same price it did in 2006: $7795. That’s thousands less than current KTM, Beta and Husqvarna 500 dual-sport models.
