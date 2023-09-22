SUZUKI V-STROM 800 FIRST RIDE: THE WRAP

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new adventure bike in the shop, but Suzuki has recently released the all-new V-Strom 800DE, which is the most intriguing bike in the ADV world right now. Suzuki hasn’t had a new off-road product in a very long time, so it’s cool to see that the R&D staff in Hamamatsu has been busy and that they still know what they’re doing. The V-Strom 800 is a modern motorcycle with very advanced technology. It isn’t a V-twin, though, and has no relationship to the V-Strom 1050 or the V-Strom 650. The motor is a parallel twin with a 270-degree crank; very similar to the one in the GSX-8S naked street bike. The frame is like no previous V-Strom. It is steel rather than aluminum.

For us, the biggest news is that the Suzuki shows a little more commitment to off-road riding than anything previously in Suzuki’s adventure line. The Showa suspension has more travel and more adjustability, it has more ground clearance and the electronic features show that Suzuki is paying attention. Not to bag on the 650 and 1050, but they were basically street bikes without any special provisions for the dirt. The traction control, in particular, was completely ineffective once you got off the pavement. The 800, on the other hand, has a “Gravel” mode that is excellent for dirt roads. When you roll on the throttle, it smoothly limits wheel spin without any abrupt engine cut-out. When you choose the more intrusive levels of traction control, the motor seems to just slow down rather than cut out.

The bike also has three levels of ABS including “Off.” Even when Off is selected, there is some front-wheel antilock that’s noticeable, but only in a good way. There are also three ride modes for power delivery. “A” is the sport mode and “C” is for rain. We spent almost all of our time on the bike in “A” so far. The throttle is still the best way of modulating power output.

The power on the Suzuki is great; smooth, long and revvy on top. Without a back-to-back comparison, it’s hard to say how well it compares to the BMW F850GS or the KTM 890 Adventure, but Suzuki claims 85 horsepower at 8500 rpm, which is a bit less than either of those but considerably more than a Yamaha T7. It’s plenty, especially in the dirt. When you turn off-traction control, it’s fun but you don’t really go anywhere. The tires are okay, but not nearly aggressive enough for real dirt. The Gravel mode allows you to drift the rear wheel a little, but you also get decent drive. The ergos are certainly more dirt-oriented than previous Suzuki’s but you still end up in a pocket when you’re seated. You can get your weight on the front wheel most effectively by standing and leaning forward. That’s typical of all ADV bikes with the possible exception of the KTM 890. When you’re standing, it’s hard to get to the shift lever unless you remove the footpeg rubbers and maybe adjust the shifter upwards. Again, that’s typical of adventure bikes.

We only get to hold onto the 800 for a little while; it’s a new bike and there are street publications lined up to ride the same unit we now have. That means we have to come up with an all-dirt destination quickly. You’ll get to read about it in the December, 2023 print edition of Dirt Bike.

HONDA TRANSALP 750 COMING TO AMERICA

And now there’s another one. Honda just announced that the Transalp 750 is coming to the U.S. The best part is that the price is $9999. That puts it below the Yamaha T7 in terms of affordable ADV bikes. The Yamaha is $10,799. The Honda has five ride modes that alter engine output, engine braking and antilock braking. It will be available next month.

YAMAHA YZ250F FIRST IMPRESSION NEXT WEEK

Next week we get to the the 2024 Yamaha YZ250F for the first time–that’s one of the most exciting new MX bikes of the year. We actually got to shoot static photos of the bike at the L.A. Coliseum in advance of the SMX Finals this weekend. The track was coming together and Mark Tilley will actually get to throw down a few laps on press day. He will be on a YZ250 two-stroke. That should be a blast.

250 WORLD ALL-STARS

In addition to the big show on Saturday, there will be a amateur class of World All-Stars. The field will represent 10 different states and will open an action-packed night of racing with an eight-minute plus one-lap moto that will serve as an exciting precursor to the championship motos of the 450SMX and 250SMX classes.

The 250 World All-Stars race will be the highlight of the exclusive live pre-race show on Peacock, beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET.

250 World All-Stars Entry List

#11 Parker Ross // Herald, California // Honda

#15 Gavin Towers // Venetia, Pennsylvania // Yamaha

#20 Tyler Mollet // Stuart, Florida // Husqvarna

#21 Enzo Temmerman // Visalia, California // Kawasaki

#27 Krystian Janik // Oak Lawn, Illinois // Kawasaki

#28 Preston Boespflug // Battle Ground, Washington // KTM

#43 Noah Viney // Morgan Hill, California // Honda

#45 Slade Varola // Simi Valley, California // Kawasaki

#47 Aden Keefer // Hesperia, California // Kawasaki

#62 Kelana Humphrey // Huntington Beach, California // GASGAS

#74 Jaxon Pascal // Hudson, Colorado // Honda

#105 Mark Fineis // Westfield, Indiana // GASGAS

#107 Jordan Renfro // Lake Park, Georgia // KTM

#300 Drew Adams // Chattanooga, Tennessee // Kawasaki

#511 Dilon Blecha // Fruita, Colorado // Yamaha

#712 Blake Gardner // Canyon Country, California // Kawasaki

#999 Carson Mainquist // Haslet, Texas // Husqvarna

