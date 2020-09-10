SUZUKI REVEALS 2021 MODELS

Suzuki is celebrating 100 years in business and has announced a number of 2021 models, including motocross bikes, dual-sport bikes and trail bikes. There are no big changes, but the company is now offering MX Tuner 2.0, a smartphone-based tuning app. Here the official word from Suzuki:

Suzuki celebrates its 100th anniversary as a company in 2020. Founded originally as a loom manufacturer in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has evolved into a global leader of automotive, marine, motorcycle, and ATV products. The performance-driven DNA of Suzuki is alive and well in all of its first release 2021 powersports models, including race-ready Suzuki GSX-R sportbikes, RM-Z motocross machines, DR-Z Off-Road/DualSport motorcycles, and KingQuad and QuadSport All Terrain Vehicles.

MOTOCROSS

As one of the winningest brands in the history of the sport, Suzuki’s motocross machines remain the champion’s choice, as their sleek, cutting edge appearance, powerful, yet reliable engine, and natural ergonomics continue to deliver on Suzuki’s racing identity.

The RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 siblings epitomize Suzuki’s “Winning Balance” philosophy with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a wide spread of engine torque with high peak power, and a strong, light, and nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering performance and extraordinarily precise handling. Add to that leading ergonomics, beautiful styling and unmatched reliability and you’ve got the perfect race-ready machine.

The RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 return with updated graphics for 2021, as well as the ability to now tune the electronic fuel injection, and ignition system for maximum performance, thanks to Suzuki’s mobile device-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system that are included with each 2021 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450. Now you can easily tune your motorcycle to suit track conditions or your riding preference from the convenience of your personal device.

The RM85 returns with updated graphics for 2021 and continues to carry on the powerful tradition of racing excellence and like its larger RM-Z cousins, the RM85 delivers Suzuki’s renowned handling for both experienced junior racers and rookie riders alike. With its reliable two-stroke engine, smooth power delivery and lightweight handling, the RM85 is the perfect motocross bike for anyone learning to race—and striving to win.

2021 Suzuki RM-Z450

MSRP $8,999

Click here for more details ( http://suzukicycles.com/Product%20Lines/Cycles/Products/RM-Z450/2021/RMZ450.aspx

2021 Suzuki RM-Z250

MSRP $7,899

Click here for more details ( http://suzukicycles.com/Product%20Lines/Cycles/Products/RM-Z250/2021/RMZ250.aspx

2021 Suzuki RM85

MSRP $4,299

Click here for more details ( http://suzukicycles.com/Product%20Lines/Cycles/Products/RM85/2021/RM85.aspx

DualSport/SuperMoto models –

Suzuki DualSport and SuperMoto machines are some of the most versatile, reliable, and fun-to-ride motorcycles available on the market.

The 2021 line-up of Suzuki DR-Z’s include the tough and durable DR-Z400S for go-anywhere capability and the best-of-both-worlds SuperMoto, DR-Z400SM. The DR-Z400S and DR-Z400SM both return with new colors and stylish graphics treatments for 2021.

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S

MSRP $6,899

Click here for more details ( http://suzukicycles.com/Product%20Lines/Cycles/Products/DR-Z400/2021/DRZ400S.aspx

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

MSRP $7,499

Click here for more details ( http://suzukicycles.com/Product%20Lines/Cycles/Products/DR-Z400/2021/DRZ400SM.aspx

Off-Road models –

If family fun is what you’re looking for, Suzuki off-road motorcycles are just what you need. Suzuki off-road machines provide young and smaller stature riders with a great blend of durable off-road performance, premium features, and champion-approved RM-Z styling.

The DR-Z50 is the ideal way to introduce young, beginning riders to the sport of motorcycling. This compact, Suzuki-built mini-bike brings ease and convenience to riders just getting started on two wheels. The DR-Z125L is the perfect next-step in Suzuki Off-Road motorcycles and is built to deliver big bike performance to a size-appropriate motorcycle. Both the DR-Z50 and DR-Z125L return with new graphics for 2021.

2021 Suzuki DR-Z50

MSRP $1,799

Click here for more details ( http://suzukicycles.com/Product%20Lines/Cycles/Products/DR-Z50/2021/DRZ50.aspx

2021 Suzuki DR-Z125L

MSRP $3,349