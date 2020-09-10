SUZUKI REVEALS 2021 MODELS

Suzuki is celebrating 100 years in business and has announced a number of 2021 models, including motocross bikes, dual-sport bikes and trail bikes. There are no big changes, but the company is now offering MX Tuner 2.0, a smartphone-based tuning app. Here the official word from Suzuki:
Suzuki celebrates its 100th anniversary as a company in 2020. Founded originally as a loom manufacturer in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has evolved into a global leader of automotive, marine, motorcycle, and ATV products. The performance-driven DNA of Suzuki is alive and well in all of its first release 2021 powersports models, including race-ready Suzuki GSX-R sportbikes, RM-Z motocross machines, DR-Z Off-Road/DualSport motorcycles, and KingQuad and QuadSport All Terrain Vehicles.
MOTOCROSS
The RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 siblings epitomize Suzuki’s “Winning Balance” philosophy with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a wide spread of engine torque with high peak power, and a strong, light, and nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering performance and extraordinarily precise handling. Add to that leading ergonomics, beautiful styling and unmatched reliability and you’ve got the perfect race-ready machine.
