SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS, ROUND 2 RESULTS

Jett and Hunter Lawrence returned to the top of the podium in the second round of the Supermotocross Playoff Series, held in Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois. It was a faster venue than the previous race in North Carolina, and the Lawrence brothers returned to form. In the 450 class, Jett won the first moto, but surrendered the second moto to Ken Roczen in the late laps, claiming it was a strategic move to place series rival Chase sexton farther back in the overall standings. The move turned out to have no affect on the final results, which were Lawrence, Roczen and Sexton. In the 250 class, racing was very close, but Hunter won both motos despite strong rides from Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan. For all 2023 Pro Motocross results, click here.
450 CLASS RESULTS
1. Jett Lawrence 1 / 2
2. Ken Roczen 3 / 1
3. Chase Sexton 2 / 3
4. Aaron Plessinger 5 / 4
5. Dylan Ferrandis 6 / 5
6. Justin Barcia 4 / 10
7. Cooper Webb 8 / 7
8. Phillip Nicoletti 7 / 9
9. Jason Anderson 13 / 6
10. Colt Nichols 12 / 8
11. Garrett Marchbanks 10 / 11
12. Ty Masterpool 9 / 13
13. Adam Cianciarulo 11 / 12
14. Fredrik Noren 14 / 14
15. Dean Wilson 15 / 15
16. Jeremy Hand 18 / 16
17. Jerry Robin 16 / 18
18. Grant Harlan 20 / 17
19. Kyle Chisholm 19 / 19
20. Shane McElrath 17 / 21
21. Justin Hill 21 / 20
22. Joshua Hill 22 / 22
250 CLASS RESULTS
1. Hunter Lawrence 1 / 1
2. Jo Shimoda 2 / 2
3. Haiden Deegan 3 / 3
4. RJ Hampshire 5 / 4
5. Maximus Vohland 8 / 5
6. Jordon Smith 10 / 8
7. Seth Hammaker 9 / 9
8. Levi Kitchen 6 / 12
9. Ryder DiFrancesco 12 / 7
10. Jalek Swoll 7 / 13
11. Pierce Brown 11 / 11
12. Justin Cooper 17 / 6
13. Dilan Schwartz 13 / 10
14. Tom Vialle 4 / 22
15. Cullin Park 14 / 14
16. Talon Hawkins 15 / 15
17. Preston Kilroy 16 / 17
18. Caden Braswell 18 / 18
19. Hunter Yoder 21 / 16
20. Coty Schock 19 / 19
21. Joshua Varize 20 / 20
22. Luke Neese 22 / 21
450 POINTS
Chase Sexton 90
Jett Lawrence 88
Ken Roczen 80
Aaron Plessinger 74
Dylan Ferrandis 71
Cooper Webb 60
Justin Barcia 59
Jason Anderson 58
Garrett Marchbanks 44
Adam Cianciarulo 42
Colt Nichols 39
Ty Masterpool 39
Phillip Nicoletti 37
Fredrik Noren 37
Grant Harlan 26
Dean Wilson 22
Justin Hill 16
Kyle Chisholm 16
Eli Tomac 13
Shane McElrath 13
Jeremy Hand 12
Jerry Robin 10
Joshua Hill 4
Kevin Moranz 1
250 POINTS
Hunter Lawrence 89
Jo Shimoda 86
Haiden Deegan 82
Levi Kitchen 63
RJ Hampshire 62
Jordon Smith 62
Maximus Vohland 59
Tom Vialle 54
Ryder DiFrancesco 54
Seth Hammaker 49
Justin Cooper 47
Jalek Swoll 46
Pierce Brown 41
Dilan Schwartz 31
Talon Hawkins 25
Cullin Park 17
Caden Braswell 17
Max Anstie 14
