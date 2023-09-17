SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS, ROUND 2 RESULTS

Jett and Hunter Lawrence returned to the top of the podium in the second round of the Supermotocross Playoff Series, held in Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois. It was a faster venue than the previous race in North Carolina, and the Lawrence brothers returned to form. In the 450 class, Jett won the first moto, but surrendered the second moto to Ken Roczen in the late laps, claiming it was a strategic move to place series rival Chase sexton farther back in the overall standings. The move turned out to have no affect on the final results, which were Lawrence, Roczen and Sexton. In the 250 class, racing was very close, but Hunter won both motos despite strong rides from Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan. For all 2023 Pro Motocross results, click here.

450 CLASS RESULTS

1. Jett Lawrence 1 / 2

2. Ken Roczen 3 / 1

3. Chase Sexton 2 / 3

4. Aaron Plessinger 5 / 4

5. Dylan Ferrandis 6 / 5

6. Justin Barcia 4 / 10

7. Cooper Webb 8 / 7

8. Phillip Nicoletti 7 / 9

9. Jason Anderson 13 / 6

10. Colt Nichols 12 / 8

11. Garrett Marchbanks 10 / 11

12. Ty Masterpool 9 / 13

13. Adam Cianciarulo 11 / 12

14. Fredrik Noren 14 / 14

15. Dean Wilson 15 / 15

16. Jeremy Hand 18 / 16

17. Jerry Robin 16 / 18

18. Grant Harlan 20 / 17

19. Kyle Chisholm 19 / 19

20. Shane McElrath 17 / 21

21. Justin Hill 21 / 20

22. Joshua Hill 22 / 22

250 CLASS RESULTS

1. Hunter Lawrence 1 / 1

2. Jo Shimoda 2 / 2

3. Haiden Deegan 3 / 3

4. RJ Hampshire 5 / 4

5. Maximus Vohland 8 / 5

6. Jordon Smith 10 / 8

7. Seth Hammaker 9 / 9

8. Levi Kitchen 6 / 12

9. Ryder DiFrancesco 12 / 7

10. Jalek Swoll 7 / 13

11. Pierce Brown 11 / 11

12. Justin Cooper 17 / 6

13. Dilan Schwartz 13 / 10

14. Tom Vialle 4 / 22

15. Cullin Park 14 / 14

16. Talon Hawkins 15 / 15

17. Preston Kilroy 16 / 17

18. Caden Braswell 18 / 18

19. Hunter Yoder 21 / 16

20. Coty Schock 19 / 19

21. Joshua Varize 20 / 20

22. Luke Neese 22 / 21

450 POINTS

Chase Sexton 90

Jett Lawrence 88

Ken Roczen 80

Aaron Plessinger 74

Dylan Ferrandis 71

Cooper Webb 60

Justin Barcia 59

Jason Anderson 58

Garrett Marchbanks 44

Adam Cianciarulo 42

Colt Nichols 39

Ty Masterpool 39

Phillip Nicoletti 37

Fredrik Noren 37

Grant Harlan 26

Dean Wilson 22

Justin Hill 16

Kyle Chisholm 16

Eli Tomac 13

Shane McElrath 13

Jeremy Hand 12

Jerry Robin 10

Joshua Hill 4

Kevin Moranz 1

250 POINTS

Hunter Lawrence 89

Jo Shimoda 86

Haiden Deegan 82

Levi Kitchen 63

RJ Hampshire 62

Jordon Smith 62

Maximus Vohland 59

Tom Vialle 54

Ryder DiFrancesco 54

Seth Hammaker 49

Justin Cooper 47

Jalek Swoll 46

Pierce Brown 41

Dilan Schwartz 31

Talon Hawkins 25

Cullin Park 17

Caden Braswell 17

Max Anstie 14