SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1 RESULTS

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff series kicked off this weekend at ZMax Raceway in Charlotte, North Carolina. It presented a massive reset in the pecking order that had been established in the outdoor motocross Nationals this summer. In other words, the Lawrence brothers did not win. Instead, Chase Sexton finally fulfilled the potential that everyone knew he had, winning both motos and outriding Jett Lawrence in the final showdown. The 250 class saw Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda trade motos with Shimoda coming out on top. For more 2023 Pro motocross results, click here.

450 CLASS RESULTS

1. Chase Sexton 1 / 1

2. Ken Roczen 3 / 3

3. Dylan Ferrandis 2 / 4

4. Jett Lawrence 7 / 2

5. Jason Anderson 4 / 5

6. Aaron Plessinger 5 / 6

7. Justin Barcia 6 / 8

8. Cooper Webb 8 / 7

9. Garrett Marchbanks 10 / 9

10. Colt Nichols 12 / 10

11. Ty Masterpool 11 / 12

12. Fredrik Noren 13 / 11

13. Phillip Nicoletti 14 / 13

14. Grant Harlan 16 / 14

15. Justin Hill 15 / 15

16. Adam Cianciarulo 9 / 22

17. Shane McElrath 17 / 17

18. Kyle Chisholm 19 / 18

19. Dean Wilson 22 / 16

20. Joshua Hill 18 / 21

21. Kevin Moranz 21 / 19

22. Jerry Robin 20 / 2

250 CLASS RESULTS

1. Jo Shimoda 4 / 1

2. Tom Vialle 3 / 2

3. Haiden Deegan 1 / 5

4. Ryder DiFrancesco 7 / 3

5. Jordon Smith 8 / 4

6. Seth Hammaker 5 / 8

7. Levi Kitchen 2 / 11

8. Hunter Lawrence 9 / 7

9. Justin Cooper 12 / 6

10. Pierce Brown 11 / 10

11. Jalek Swoll 13 / 9

12. Maximus Vohland 10 / 12

13. Austin Forkner 6 / 19

14. RJ Hampshire 15 / 13

15. Dilan Schwartz 14 / 14

16. Max Anstie 18 / 15

17. Caden Braswell 16 / 17

18. Talon Hawkins 19 / 18

19. Cullin Park 22 / 16

20. Carson Mumford 17 / 22

21. Luke Neese 21 / 20

22. Hunter Yoder 20 / 21