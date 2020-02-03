Round 4 of the FIM World SuperEnduro championship took place before a packed audience in Hungary this weekend. It was once again a contest between this year’s three top riders: Billy Bolt, Jonny Walker and Taddy Blazusiak. When it was over, once again it was Bolt on top. He now leads the championship comfortably going into the final race. There are no Americans in the premier class, but Ty Cullins has been a big factor in the Junior class on his TM. Ty won the first two rounds but had difficulty in the third. In Hungary, he scored a 2-8-9 for third overall. He now sits in third in the Junior classification, trailing Teodor Kabakchiev by 20 points.

Results – SuperEnduro World Championship, Round 4

Prestige Overall Classification

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 58 points;

2. Jonny Walker (KTM) 56 pts;

3. Taddy Blazusiak (KTM) 46pts;

4. Alfredo Gómez (Husqvarna) 35pts;

5. Pol Tarres (Husqvarna) 29pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Jonny Walker (KTM) 10 laps, 7:08.810;

2. Taddy Blazusiak (KTM) 7:16.956;

3. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 7:21.811;

4. Will Hoare (KTM) 9 laps, 7:11.130;

5. Alfredo Gómez (Husqvarna) 7:22.143

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:20.134

2. Jonny Walker (KTM) 7:42.688

3. Taddy Blazusiak (KTM) 7:55.681

4. Pol Tarres (Husqvarna) 8:04.583

5. Blake Gutzeit (Husqvarna) 8:04.845

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps 7:12.165

2. Jonny Walker (KTM) 7:35.362 +23.197

3. Alfredo Gómez (Husqvarna) 7:37.353 +25.188

4. Taddy Blazusiak (KTM) 7:45.441 +33.276

5. Blake Gutzeit (Husqvarna) 7:26.428 +1 lap

Championship Standings (After Round 4 of 5)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 227 points;

2. Taddy Blazusiak (KTM) 209pts;

3. Jonny Walker (KTM) 192pts;

4. Alfredo Gómez (Husqvarna) 161pts;

5. Blake Gutzeit (Husqvarna) 112pts…