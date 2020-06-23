SUPERCROSS TRAINING IN SALT LAKE CITY: RAW VIDEO

How did Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Brayton, Chad Reed and 116 other pro motocrossers spend their summer vacation? Riding in secret locations near Salt Lake City between Supercross rounds. They did so much racing in so few days there wasn’t much time for practice and training. But these are Pros, and riding is what they do for a living, so many rode every day. Travis Fant was there to catch the moments between the races.