SUPERCROSS RESULTS: HOUSTON 1–BARCIA? YES BARCIA!

The first of three Monster Energy Supercross rounds held in NRG Stadium outside of Houston went to Justin Barcia, marking the first outing for the Red Bull GasGas Pro supercross team and the first win. It also marked the third consecutive year that Barcia has won the opening event. Barcia’s win wasn’t without challenge, though. Honda’s Ken Roczen was hot on his rear wheel for most of the main event, but he just couldn’t seal the deal in the final laps. Many of the prerace favorites went down early, and some went down often.  Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton,  Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne all had to deal with collisions and turmoil.

As for the 250 race, it came down to a two-man show between Start Yamaha’s Christian Craig and Pro Circuit’s Austin Forkner. They each won their heats, but in the main event, it was Craig in control for virtually all of the race while Forkner had to come through traffic. In the final laps, he closed on Craig, but it wasn’t enough.

Justin Barcia led every lap of the main event. Brian Converse photo.

450 MAIN

  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
  4. Adam Cianciarulo
  5. Malcolm Stewart
  6. Justin Brayton
  7. Dylan Ferrandis
  8. Aaron Plessinger
  9. Cooper Webb
  10. Zach Osborne
  11. Joey Savatgy
  12. Dean Wilson
  13. Eli Tomac
  14. Chase Sexton
  15. Jason Anderson
  16. Vince Friese
  17. Broc Tickle
  18. Martin Davalos
  19. Kyle Chisholm
  20. Adam Enticknap
  21. Brandon Hartranft
  22. Alex Ray
Ken Roczen had the speed, but couldn’t make the pass. Brian Converse photo.

450 HEAT 1

  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
  4. Eli Tomac
  5. Justin Brayton
  6. Dean Wilson
  7. Martin Davalos
  8. Joey Savatgy
  9. Broc Tickle
  10. Kyle Chisholm
  11. Austin Politelli
  12. Ronnie Stewart
  13. Cade Clason
  14. Justin Starling
  15. Benny Bloss
  16. Scott Champion
  17. Joan Cros
  18. Jeremy Smith
  19. Alexander Nagy
  20. Joshua Greco
Zach Osborne was solid in his heat, but fell in the main. Brian Converse photo.

450 HEAT 2

  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
  4. Chase Sexton
  5. Aaron Plessinger
  6. Jason Anderson
  7. Vince Friese
  8. Marvin Musquin
  9. Dylan Ferrandis
  10. Brandon Hartranft
  11. Alex Ray
  12. Carlen Gardner
  13. Adam Enticknap
  14. Justin Rodbell
  15. Fredrik Noren
  16. Nick Schmidt
  17. Theodore Pauli
  18. Vann Martin
  19. Ludovic Macler
  20. Aj Catanzaro
Christian Craig meshed well enough with his Star Yamaha to earn fastest qualifying time in Houston 1.Brian Converse photo.

250E MAIN EVENT

  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
  4. Jo Shimoda
  5. Rj Hampshire
  6. Jett Lawrence
  7. Michael Mosiman
  8. Mitchell Oldenburg
  9. Max Vohland
  10. Joshua Osby
  11. John Short
  12. Joshua Varize
  13. Kevin Moranz
  14. Grant Harlan
  15. Hunter Sayles
  16. Thomas Do
  17. Logan Karnow
  18. Max Miller
  19. Lorenzo Camporese
  20. Tj Albright
  21. Jeremy Hand
  22. Dylan Woodcock
Austin Forkner was the only man to keep Christian Craig under control. Brian Converse photo.

250E HEAT 1

  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
  4. Max Vohland
  5. Logan Karnow
  6. John Short
  7. Lorenzo Camporese
  8. Thomas Do
  9. Kevin Moranz
  10. Curren Thurman
  11. Hunter Schlosser
  12. Luke Neese
  13. Jonah Geistler
  14. Maxwell Sanford
  15. Carter Gordon
  16. Austin Cozadd
  17. Rene Garcia
  18. Lane Shaw
  19. Joshua Osby
  20. Jess Pettis

 

  1. Jett Lawrence. Brian Converse photo.

250E HEAT 2

  1. Christian Craig
  2. Rj Hampshire
  3. Michael Mosiman
  4. Colt Nichols
  5. Mitchell Oldenburg
  6. Grant Harlan
  7. Hunter Sayles
  8. Joshua Varize
  9. Tj Albright
  10. Jeremy Hand
  11. Dylan Woodcock
  12. Devin Simonson
  13. Max Miller
  14. Devin Harriman
  15. Chad Saultz
  16. Guillaume St-Cyr
  17. Wilson Fleming
  18. Vincent Murphy
  19. Enzo Lopes
  20. Geran Stapleton

 

Chase Sexton was fastest qualifier. Brian Converse photo.

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Chase Sexton 44.006
2 Eli Tomac 44.036
3 Marvin Musquin 44.212
4 Ken Roczen 44.230
5 Malcolm Stewart 44.268
6 Justin Barcia 44.355
7 Dylan Ferrandis 44.457
8 Adam Cianciarulo 44.469
9 Jason Anderson 44.678
10 Joey Savatgy 44.695
11 Zach Osborne 44.724
12 Dean Wilson 44.773
13 Cooper Webb 44.814
14 Justin Brayton 44.983
15 Vince Friese 45.154
16 Martin Davalos 45.217
17 Aaron Plessinger 45.236
18 Broc Tickle 45.671
19 Justin Bogle 45.829
20 Benny Bloss 46.159
21 Brandon Hartranft 46.222
22 Kyle Chisholm 46.703
23 Alex Ray 46.986
24 Justin Starling 47.071
25 Fredrik Noren 47.350
26 Austin Politelli 47.403
27 Carlen Gardner 47.687
28 Cade Clason 47.808
29 Nick Schmidt 47.920
30 Jeremy Smith 48.118
31 Adam Enticknap 48.157
32 Scott Champion 48.306
33 Aj Catanzaro 48.566
34 Joan Cros 48.672
35 Theodore Pauli 48.691
36 Ronnie Stewart 48.707
37 Justin Rodbell 48.932
38 Alexander Nagy 49.038
39 Vann Martin 49.178
40 Joshua Greco 49.273

250E COMBINED QUAIFYING

1 Christian Craig 43.765
2 Jett Lawrence 44.585
3 Colt Nichols 44.770
4 Austin Forkner 44.798
5 Rj Hampshire 44.857
6 Jo Shimoda 45.443
7 Michael Mosiman 45.582
8 Thomas Do 45.755
9 Mitchell Oldenburg 45.788
10 Max Vohland 46.166
11 Enzo Lopes 46.621
12 Joshua Osby 46.714
13 Jeremy Hand 46.804
14 Jess Pettis 46.824
15 Hunter Sayles 46.914
16 Logan Karnow 47.004
17 Max Miller 47.025
18 John Short 47.075
19 Tj Albright 47.192
20 Lane Shaw 47.207
21 Joshua Varize 47.245
22 Hunter Schlosser 47.346
23 Dylan Woodcock 47.389
24 Curren Thurman 47.423
25 Grant Harlan 47.479
26 Kevin Moranz 47.519
27 Devin Simonson 47.604
28 Lorenzo Camporese 47.607
29 Geran Stapleton 47.998
30 Maxwell Sanford 48.201
31 Devin Harriman 48.234
32 Carter Gordon 48.457
33 Wilson Fleming 48.534
34 Luke Neese 48.635
35 Chad Saultz 48.936
36 Austin Cozadd 49.251
37 Guillaume St-Cyr 49.500
38 Jonah Geistler 50.092
39 Vincent Murphy 50.194
40 Wyatt Lyonsmith 50.225

 

