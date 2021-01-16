SUPERCROSS RESULTS: HOUSTON 1–BARCIA? YES BARCIA!

The first of three Monster Energy Supercross rounds held in NRG Stadium outside of Houston went to Justin Barcia, marking the first outing for the Red Bull GasGas Pro supercross team and the first win. It also marked the third consecutive year that Barcia has won the opening event. Barcia’s win wasn’t without challenge, though. Honda’s Ken Roczen was hot on his rear wheel for most of the main event, but he just couldn’t seal the deal in the final laps. Many of the prerace favorites went down early, and some went down often. Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne all had to deal with collisions and turmoil.
As for the 250 race, it came down to a two-man show between Start Yamaha’s Christian Craig and Pro Circuit’s Austin Forkner. They each won their heats, but in the main event, it was Craig in control for virtually all of the race while Forkner had to come through traffic. In the final laps, he closed on Craig, but it wasn’t enough.
For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
450 MAIN
- Justin Barcia
- Ken Roczen
- Marvin Musquin
- Adam Cianciarulo
- Malcolm Stewart
- Justin Brayton
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Aaron Plessinger
- Cooper Webb
- Zach Osborne
- Joey Savatgy
- Dean Wilson
- Eli Tomac
- Chase Sexton
- Jason Anderson
- Vince Friese
- Broc Tickle
- Martin Davalos
- Kyle Chisholm
- Adam Enticknap
- Brandon Hartranft
- Alex Ray
450 HEAT 1
- Justin Barcia
- Ken Roczen
- Adam Cianciarulo
- Eli Tomac
- Justin Brayton
- Dean Wilson
- Martin Davalos
- Joey Savatgy
- Broc Tickle
- Kyle Chisholm
- Austin Politelli
- Ronnie Stewart
- Cade Clason
- Justin Starling
- Benny Bloss
- Scott Champion
- Joan Cros
- Jeremy Smith
- Alexander Nagy
- Joshua Greco
450 HEAT 2
- Zach Osborne
- Cooper Webb
- Malcolm Stewart
- Chase Sexton
- Aaron Plessinger
- Jason Anderson
- Vince Friese
- Marvin Musquin
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Brandon Hartranft
- Alex Ray
- Carlen Gardner
- Adam Enticknap
- Justin Rodbell
- Fredrik Noren
- Nick Schmidt
- Theodore Pauli
- Vann Martin
- Ludovic Macler
- Aj Catanzaro
250E MAIN EVENT
- Christian Craig
- Austin Forkner
- Colt Nichols
- Jo Shimoda
- Rj Hampshire
- Jett Lawrence
- Michael Mosiman
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Max Vohland
- Joshua Osby
- John Short
- Joshua Varize
- Kevin Moranz
- Grant Harlan
- Hunter Sayles
- Thomas Do
- Logan Karnow
- Max Miller
- Lorenzo Camporese
- Tj Albright
- Jeremy Hand
- Dylan Woodcock
250E HEAT 1
- Austin Forkner
- Jo Shimoda
- Jett Lawrence
- Max Vohland
- Logan Karnow
- John Short
- Lorenzo Camporese
- Thomas Do
- Kevin Moranz
- Curren Thurman
- Hunter Schlosser
- Luke Neese
- Jonah Geistler
- Maxwell Sanford
- Carter Gordon
- Austin Cozadd
- Rene Garcia
- Lane Shaw
- Joshua Osby
- Jess Pettis
250E HEAT 2
- Christian Craig
- Rj Hampshire
- Michael Mosiman
- Colt Nichols
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Grant Harlan
- Hunter Sayles
- Joshua Varize
- Tj Albright
- Jeremy Hand
- Dylan Woodcock
- Devin Simonson
- Max Miller
- Devin Harriman
- Chad Saultz
- Guillaume St-Cyr
- Wilson Fleming
- Vincent Murphy
- Enzo Lopes
- Geran Stapleton
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Chase Sexton 44.006
2 Eli Tomac 44.036
3 Marvin Musquin 44.212
4 Ken Roczen 44.230
5 Malcolm Stewart 44.268
6 Justin Barcia 44.355
7 Dylan Ferrandis 44.457
8 Adam Cianciarulo 44.469
9 Jason Anderson 44.678
10 Joey Savatgy 44.695
11 Zach Osborne 44.724
12 Dean Wilson 44.773
13 Cooper Webb 44.814
14 Justin Brayton 44.983
15 Vince Friese 45.154
16 Martin Davalos 45.217
17 Aaron Plessinger 45.236
18 Broc Tickle 45.671
19 Justin Bogle 45.829
20 Benny Bloss 46.159
21 Brandon Hartranft 46.222
22 Kyle Chisholm 46.703
23 Alex Ray 46.986
24 Justin Starling 47.071
25 Fredrik Noren 47.350
26 Austin Politelli 47.403
27 Carlen Gardner 47.687
28 Cade Clason 47.808
29 Nick Schmidt 47.920
30 Jeremy Smith 48.118
31 Adam Enticknap 48.157
32 Scott Champion 48.306
33 Aj Catanzaro 48.566
34 Joan Cros 48.672
35 Theodore Pauli 48.691
36 Ronnie Stewart 48.707
37 Justin Rodbell 48.932
38 Alexander Nagy 49.038
39 Vann Martin 49.178
40 Joshua Greco 49.273
250E COMBINED QUAIFYING
1 Christian Craig 43.765
2 Jett Lawrence 44.585
3 Colt Nichols 44.770
4 Austin Forkner 44.798
5 Rj Hampshire 44.857
6 Jo Shimoda 45.443
7 Michael Mosiman 45.582
8 Thomas Do 45.755
9 Mitchell Oldenburg 45.788
10 Max Vohland 46.166
11 Enzo Lopes 46.621
12 Joshua Osby 46.714
13 Jeremy Hand 46.804
14 Jess Pettis 46.824
15 Hunter Sayles 46.914
16 Logan Karnow 47.004
17 Max Miller 47.025
18 John Short 47.075
19 Tj Albright 47.192
20 Lane Shaw 47.207
21 Joshua Varize 47.245
22 Hunter Schlosser 47.346
23 Dylan Woodcock 47.389
24 Curren Thurman 47.423
25 Grant Harlan 47.479
26 Kevin Moranz 47.519
27 Devin Simonson 47.604
28 Lorenzo Camporese 47.607
29 Geran Stapleton 47.998
30 Maxwell Sanford 48.201
31 Devin Harriman 48.234
32 Carter Gordon 48.457
33 Wilson Fleming 48.534
34 Luke Neese 48.635
35 Chad Saultz 48.936
36 Austin Cozadd 49.251
37 Guillaume St-Cyr 49.500
38 Jonah Geistler 50.092
39 Vincent Murphy 50.194
40 Wyatt Lyonsmith 50.225
