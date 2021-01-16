SUPERCROSS RESULTS: HOUSTON 1–BARCIA? YES BARCIA!

The first of three Monster Energy Supercross rounds held in NRG Stadium outside of Houston went to Justin Barcia, marking the first outing for the Red Bull GasGas Pro supercross team and the first win. It also marked the third consecutive year that Barcia has won the opening event. Barcia’s win wasn’t without challenge, though. Honda’s Ken Roczen was hot on his rear wheel for most of the main event, but he just couldn’t seal the deal in the final laps. Many of the prerace favorites went down early, and some went down often. Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne all had to deal with collisions and turmoil.

As for the 250 race, it came down to a two-man show between Start Yamaha’s Christian Craig and Pro Circuit’s Austin Forkner. They each won their heats, but in the main event, it was Craig in control for virtually all of the race while Forkner had to come through traffic. In the final laps, he closed on Craig, but it wasn’t enough.

For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 MAIN

Justin Barcia Ken Roczen Marvin Musquin Adam Cianciarulo Malcolm Stewart Justin Brayton Dylan Ferrandis Aaron Plessinger Cooper Webb Zach Osborne Joey Savatgy Dean Wilson Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Jason Anderson Vince Friese Broc Tickle Martin Davalos Kyle Chisholm Adam Enticknap Brandon Hartranft Alex Ray

450 HEAT 1

Justin Barcia Ken Roczen Adam Cianciarulo Eli Tomac Justin Brayton Dean Wilson Martin Davalos Joey Savatgy Broc Tickle Kyle Chisholm Austin Politelli Ronnie Stewart Cade Clason Justin Starling Benny Bloss Scott Champion Joan Cros Jeremy Smith Alexander Nagy Joshua Greco

450 HEAT 2

Zach Osborne Cooper Webb Malcolm Stewart Chase Sexton Aaron Plessinger Jason Anderson Vince Friese Marvin Musquin Dylan Ferrandis Brandon Hartranft Alex Ray Carlen Gardner Adam Enticknap Justin Rodbell Fredrik Noren Nick Schmidt Theodore Pauli Vann Martin Ludovic Macler Aj Catanzaro

250E MAIN EVENT

Christian Craig Austin Forkner Colt Nichols Jo Shimoda Rj Hampshire Jett Lawrence Michael Mosiman Mitchell Oldenburg Max Vohland Joshua Osby John Short Joshua Varize Kevin Moranz Grant Harlan Hunter Sayles Thomas Do Logan Karnow Max Miller Lorenzo Camporese Tj Albright Jeremy Hand Dylan Woodcock

250E HEAT 1

Austin Forkner Jo Shimoda Jett Lawrence Max Vohland Logan Karnow John Short Lorenzo Camporese Thomas Do Kevin Moranz Curren Thurman Hunter Schlosser Luke Neese Jonah Geistler Maxwell Sanford Carter Gordon Austin Cozadd Rene Garcia Lane Shaw Joshua Osby Jess Pettis

250E HEAT 2

Christian Craig Rj Hampshire Michael Mosiman Colt Nichols Mitchell Oldenburg Grant Harlan Hunter Sayles Joshua Varize Tj Albright Jeremy Hand Dylan Woodcock Devin Simonson Max Miller Devin Harriman Chad Saultz Guillaume St-Cyr Wilson Fleming Vincent Murphy Enzo Lopes Geran Stapleton

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Chase Sexton 44.006

2 Eli Tomac 44.036

3 Marvin Musquin 44.212

4 Ken Roczen 44.230

5 Malcolm Stewart 44.268

6 Justin Barcia 44.355

7 Dylan Ferrandis 44.457

8 Adam Cianciarulo 44.469

9 Jason Anderson 44.678

10 Joey Savatgy 44.695

11 Zach Osborne 44.724

12 Dean Wilson 44.773

13 Cooper Webb 44.814

14 Justin Brayton 44.983

15 Vince Friese 45.154

16 Martin Davalos 45.217

17 Aaron Plessinger 45.236

18 Broc Tickle 45.671

19 Justin Bogle 45.829

20 Benny Bloss 46.159

21 Brandon Hartranft 46.222

22 Kyle Chisholm 46.703

23 Alex Ray 46.986

24 Justin Starling 47.071

25 Fredrik Noren 47.350

26 Austin Politelli 47.403

27 Carlen Gardner 47.687

28 Cade Clason 47.808

29 Nick Schmidt 47.920

30 Jeremy Smith 48.118

31 Adam Enticknap 48.157

32 Scott Champion 48.306

33 Aj Catanzaro 48.566

34 Joan Cros 48.672

35 Theodore Pauli 48.691

36 Ronnie Stewart 48.707

37 Justin Rodbell 48.932

38 Alexander Nagy 49.038

39 Vann Martin 49.178

40 Joshua Greco 49.273

250E COMBINED QUAIFYING

1 Christian Craig 43.765

2 Jett Lawrence 44.585

3 Colt Nichols 44.770

4 Austin Forkner 44.798

5 Rj Hampshire 44.857

6 Jo Shimoda 45.443

7 Michael Mosiman 45.582

8 Thomas Do 45.755

9 Mitchell Oldenburg 45.788

10 Max Vohland 46.166

11 Enzo Lopes 46.621

12 Joshua Osby 46.714

13 Jeremy Hand 46.804

14 Jess Pettis 46.824

15 Hunter Sayles 46.914

16 Logan Karnow 47.004

17 Max Miller 47.025

18 John Short 47.075

19 Tj Albright 47.192

20 Lane Shaw 47.207

21 Joshua Varize 47.245

22 Hunter Schlosser 47.346

23 Dylan Woodcock 47.389

24 Curren Thurman 47.423

25 Grant Harlan 47.479

26 Kevin Moranz 47.519

27 Devin Simonson 47.604

28 Lorenzo Camporese 47.607

29 Geran Stapleton 47.998

30 Maxwell Sanford 48.201

31 Devin Harriman 48.234

32 Carter Gordon 48.457

33 Wilson Fleming 48.534

34 Luke Neese 48.635

35 Chad Saultz 48.936

36 Austin Cozadd 49.251

37 Guillaume St-Cyr 49.500

38 Jonah Geistler 50.092

39 Vincent Murphy 50.194

40 Wyatt Lyonsmith 50.225